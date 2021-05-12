It is more or less impossible to catch COVID-19 outdoors

David Leonhardt in the New York Times has had enough of a lie beloved of quacks and wackos.

There is not a single documented Covid infection anywhere in the world from casual outdoor interactions, such as walking past someone on a street or eating at a nearby table.



In America, the denialist chiefly responsible for promoting lockdowns – which, in scientific terms, are comparable to phrenology or crystal healing – is geriatric attention drunkard Anthony Fauci, now aged 80. During his infamous bungling of the AIDS epidemic in the 1980s, Fauci learned that ‘health advice’ which antagonised conservatives was guaranteed to escape rigorous scrutiny. It was more important then to ‘get’ Christians and it’s more important now to ‘get’ Trumpers.

Anthony Fauci is increasingly looking like one of those guys who has killed his wife, then pleads for public help in finding her killer.” Anthony Fauci is increasingly looking like one of those guys who has killed his wife, then pleads for public help in finding her killer.” mh



Questioned yesterday at a Senate health committee hearing by Rand Paul, Dr Fauci denied playing a role in the funding of research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. In a guilty, lady doth protest too much interview with “PolitiFact” just published, Joe Biden’s mask czar first denies the charge and then casually confirms his National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases did in fact bankroll the Wuhan lab. His quibbling, ridiculous defence is that on that particular occasion, the experiments had no “gain-of-function” objective. As if scientists working for the CCP would run that past him. Note too the old man’s predictable habit: straight to the media to build a new lie.