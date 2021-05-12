The edge of lunacy

Actually beyond the edge and fully unhinged! Note the singular: “case”. That, by the way, is the front page.

HUNDREDS of Victorians have been ordered to isolate after a man returned from hotel quarantine in Adelaide and tested positive for coronavirus. The Craigieburn to Southern Cross and Flinders Street to Craigieburn May 7 train services were listed as exposure sites on Tuesday night. That followed alerts for Melbourne’s CBD, Epping and Altona North.

I would add that it’s lucky there’s the budget to distract us from all this, other than the fact that the budget is a major part of it.

AND LET ME ADD THIS: From A Plague of Politicians.