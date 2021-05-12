The edge of lunacy

Actually beyond the edge and fully unhinged! Note the singular: “case”. That, by the way, is the front page.
HUNDREDS of Victorians have been ordered to isolate after a man returned from hotel quarantine in Adelaide and tested positive for coronavirus. The Craigieburn to Southern Cross and Flinders Street to Craigieburn May 7 train services were listed as exposure sites on Tuesday night. That followed alerts for Melbourne’s CBD, Epping and Altona North.
I would add that it’s lucky there’s the budget to distract us from all this, other than the fact that the budget is a major part of it.
AND LET ME ADD THIS: From A Plague of Politicians.
It is becoming clearer each day that the global imposition of lockdowns in the name of fighting COVID-19 has been one of the greatest political, economic, and social blunders of the decade, and perhaps even the century. Yet many leaders across the world continue to mandate existing lockdowns and even impose new ones in vain attempts to curb the spread of COVID in their populations.
Originally opposed as an ineffective measure by nearly every epidemiologist worldwide, leaders across the globe followed, in monkey-see, monkey-do fashion, the example of China when it locked down the city of Wuhan and a few nearby areas.
Aping the act of a totalitarian regime, leaders of liberal democracies across the world implemented lockdowns in what seemed to them, if to no one else, a good idea at the time. Sold as “two weeks to flatten the curve,” lockdowns have continued for over a year, despite great evidence that the only curve flattening that happened was the curve of economic prosperity, and boy, were lockdowns effective at flattening that.
Hundreds of Victorians need to say “f off”.
what a load of shit
We had two cases appear in the Eastern Suburbs and the response of the government was to assume the whole of Sydney was in peril.
The people’s neighbours did not even get infected, but we had to act like people in Penrith were in immediate danger.
This has been an amazing insight into just how inept politicians are, how little they understand, and how cowardly they are.
Taken as a whole, the Covid stuff is probably the only newsworthy item on the front page.
And even that’s a beat up.
I wouldn’t offer it to a budgie to poop on.
Judith has written a brilliant analysis of the budget. She’s on fire at the moment.
The culture of journalism is the problem. It doesn’t matter which organisation it is, journalists (including the subeditors who write their headlines) will always go for hysteria over the public interest, so bad news gets beaten up beyond recognition.
Who cares if the coverage is hysterical? Bad news sells newspapers and generates digital clicks, especially with the Kung Flu bogeyman, which, thanks to the media coverage, has convinced the public that catching it is a death sentence.
Tom says:
May 12, 2021 at 11:34 am
You probably recall the old media adage: “If it bleeds, it leads”.
Just back from the local shopping centre (Fairfield, NSW) big signs everywhere .. MASKS MUST BE WORN .. gov.regulation ….. 99% of folk shopping .. maskless!
Seems lotza folk are over it .. LOL!
“…a man returned from hotel quarantine in Adelaide and tested positive for coronavirus.”
Oh, let me guess – he was asymptomatic and possibly already had recovered.
Asyptomatic: NOT contagious!
Recovered: test saw the dead bits his body was still removing.
Mother Lode
The people’s neighbours did not even get infected, but we had to act like people in Penrith were in immediate danger.
Worse than that. The Blue Mountains and Central Coast were also included.
So Katoomba and Toronto and all points between and some even further out were apparently also in immediate danger.
This has been an amazing insight into just how inept politicians are, how little they understand, and how cowardly they are.
Are the Politicians responsible?? Surely they are acting on advice from so-called experts.
It would be a brave or stupid politician that would go against medical advice.
Comparisons between countries are fraught with difficulties but consider this:
Sweden’s death rate per million with only voluntary measures in place = 1,324.30
UK’s death rate after three lockdowns imposed = 1,898.01
Czechia’s death rate after probably the most severe lockdown in Europe = 2,616.57
Czechia’s lockdown did not prevent it from experiencing the highest recorded death rate in the world. Not only does Sweden have a considerably lower death rate, but it did not close its economy with the subsequent impact on human life in many aspects.
Speaking last night to a work colleague in Germany. He is planning when he could revisit Australia in the latter half of this year. I had to inform him 2022 is the latest timing to plan around. He was flabberbasted. They are coming out of lockdown with 10,000 new infections per day. Whilst we run for the doona with One. We truly are dumb and getting dumber.
no Neil – they have delegated all decisions to ‘medical experts’.
Their job is to assess the various risks and impacts, and then make informed decisions. They have squibbed on that responsibility.
You guys have missed the most important story on the front page above.
Bill Gates had nude pool parties !
I agree with that but that’s not quite what’s happening here.
If the pollie is totally ignorant of a subject, he can be fooled and manipulated or mislead.
One would think a political leader might take a few hours to inform himself about ‘ronas and SARS type viruses by doing his own on-line research while the missus sleeps next to him.
If he had, then HE’D BE IN A FUCKING POSITION TO ASK THE RIGHT QUESTIONS OF THE INEPT, CORRUPT WHITE COAT WEARERS and maybe corner them on their contradictory and unscientific positions.
We know none of them did this with the possible exception of Trump. Every one of them should be charged with murder and destruction of property due to negligence.
@Mother Lode
“This has been an amazing insight into just how inept politicians are, how little they understand, and how cowardly they are.”
It is interesting how your default position is to presume the politicians are stupid or innocent in all this as they don’t understand what they are doing. We can’t be naive or ignorant of their decision making process. Let’s be very clear on all the actions taken. Politicians are very clear on what they are doing. It is the regular joe blow in the street who is stupid, inept and cowardly. Governments have been preparing society for this for decades now. School curriculum, welfare, big government, regulations and taxation, permits for workplace, environmental, climate change. It’s a long list of governments acting on behalf of others but in their own interest. All the rules made for covid do not impact the lords while the peasents must do as they are told. They are using police as a tool to enforce this on society. The media are an extension of government as government is their biggest customer.
People need to realise that everybody, and I mean everybody, need to ignore the covid rules, ignore the police and politicians. No QR checkins. Send a message and stand up for ourselves.
duncanm says:
May 12, 2021 at 12:33 pm
Exactly.
People like Neil aren’t capable of understanding that no government decision can be hermetically isolated into being either a “medical” issue or some other category of issue. The whole purpose of upper echelons of government (no matter how tragically they fail to fulfil it) is to prevent “government” from degenerating into a maelstrom of single issue icebergs and ocean liners.
To take an example, in the days when the senior levels of the Victorian public service included some competent well-intentioned administrators, it was well understood that no-one should be put in charge of budgetting for their own area of speciality. What happened if that rule was broken was known as “gold-plating”, i.e. you’d end up with 100% cost increases for about a 1% increase in effectiveness, because the enthusiast would see that 1% improvement as such a societal good that money shouldn’t be allowed to stand in the way.
Re COVID, that’s the “if it saves one life it’s worth it” mentality – never mind all the lives lost and other catastrophes caused as a result of “unintended consequences”*.
*Trade Mark Commonwealth Treasury, used under licence by bureaucrats around Australia.
We know none of them did this with the possible exception of Trump.
Trump had experience of actually making things happen. If you read “The Art of the Deal” you can read about how he learned that getting a major project built and operating required a whole lot of different things to occur at the right time and in the right way. If co-ordination of all the different elements was stuffed up the project failed and the sponsors went broke. That happened to him, and he had to learn from it and make his comeback.
Contrast the average politician or bureaucrat, most of whose superpower is walking away unscathed from train wrecks of their own making. So, yes, they’ve got no idea what questions they should be asking, and by and large they’ve got no desire to find out.
Soooo, if it leaks, it leads too?
“It would be a brave or stupid politician that would go against medical advice” … but medical ‘experts’ aren’t being paid to run the country.
Neither are politicians !
They are paid to pass laws for the betterment of society, not ‘run’ the country – which really does imply fascism or socialism.
This is Australia’s dilemma.
Politicians of every flavour have handed political responsibility over to CMO’s and promised repeatedly and unequivocally to follow the advice.
They are hostage to a group of professionals who have the de facto standard of zero community transmission at any cost – in practical terms, elimination. Everything that government does is now committed to that same standard.
The unfolding problem is that vaccination is certainly not going to be the technological solution that makes that high medical standard feasible.
The 2021 Budget tells us that Team Morrison aren’t ready to make a call on that inconvenient truth; and likely the opposition in Parliament and the National Cabinet don’t have the political gonads to point that out.
Go easy on Neil – I think he’s really John W Howard
monkey-see, monkey-do fashion, the example of China when it locked down the city of Wuhan and a few nearby areas
This is exactly it. One idiot sheep either accidentally or intentionally ran into the dam, the rest promptly followed.
Most importantly, all refuse to admit their mistake and climb out…..
YES, THEY ARE VERY MUCH RESPONSIBLE! NO, THEY ARE NOT ACTING ON ADVICE FROM “EXPERTS”.
Here’s how it goes at the typical meeting between state premier and “chief medical expert” (CME). Going into the meeting, the premier is thinking, “hmm, I reckon I need to do lockdowns, curfews and masks … because that’s what everyone else is doing …”
Premier: “I think we need to do lockdowns, curfews, masks …”
CME: Nods head
Premier: “We need to be seen to be following the science …”
CME: Nods head
Premier: “I reckon a 14 day lockdown should do it … let’s call it a “circuitbreaker” …”
CME: Nods head
Premier: “Ok then, if nobody has any issues with that, we’ll get things moving …”
CME: Shakes head
Go easy on Neil – I think he’s really John W Howard
Exactly. Chinese landing craft could be hitting Bondi beach and he’d still be crapping on about how amazing his 1996 disarmament of Australia was.
People like Neil aren’t capable of understanding that no government decision can be hermetically isolated into being either a “medical” issue or some other category of issue.
I understand.
What i am saying is that no politician is going to go against medical advice.
Hundreds of Victorians need to say “f off”.
That’s what I said to their text message contact warning, sadly I think it’s son way communication tool. Imagine government pinging 2,000 people and getting 2,000 irritated responses, mailbox full….
What i am saying is that no politician is going to go against medical advice.
Do you know any medical professional that is completely normal and based?
Medical advice is one facet of many factors government should be considering, otherwise we might as well capitulate and let the joint be run by autistic doctors.
Do you know any medical professional that is completely normal and based?
Can you read English??
I said no politician would go against medical advice. Ok there may be some but they would be in the minority. The reason is if they thought they knew better than the Doctors and 1,000 people died the responsibility would rest with the politician. Hence i doubt many pollies would go against medical advice
Hundreds of Victorians need to say “f off”.
Yep, but change that to millions.