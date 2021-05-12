The Queen to announce electoral reform

I saw a few American posts like this: Queen Elizabeth to announce steps to defend electoral integrity in UK. They must think the UK is still ruled by the royal family. No notion of who writes The Speech from the Throne or how policy is made in a Parliamentary democracy. At least Donald Trump gets it right:

The Government of the United Kingdom is proposing that anyone who wants to vote in a British election should show photo ID to eliminate any corruption and fraud and “ensure the integrity of elections.” This is exactly what we should do in the United States, unlike the Democrats who want to abolish Voter ID laws with passing their horrible HR 1 Bill. All States should pass Voter ID laws along with many other fair and comprehensive election reforms, like eliminating mass mail-in voting and ballot harvesting, so we never again have an election rigged and stolen from us. The people are demanding real reform!

The “Australian” system of vote rigging I learned ever before I came here. The first person goes into vote and then brings out his unmarked ballot for which he is paid a certain sum of money. After that, each person takes in a pre-marked ballot and brings back the blank one they had received which is then appropriately marked and given to the next person who goes into vote, and so on and so forth. Of course, in the US you just have to hack the voting machines, or stick around until the official close of counting on the night and then pull out the new ballots you have had pre-marked.

LET ME ADD: Having said that, I should have added that elections here are about as accurate a reflection of voter sentiment as you might find. The great scandal is the American Presidential election last year which ought to be a warming to everyone about ensuring that the ballot is a truly accurate reflection of the views of the community as it is possible to have. I only told the story of the “Australian” system since I thought it was quite novel and clever, and was new to me at the time, but is not a serious matter for concern in Australia.

Still, the question is worth raising whether the present system is as secure as it could be since there is no requirement to show identification, and it is possible to vote at a number of polling booths if one should wish to do so. I don’t know how we ensure that no one votes more than a single time in any election. Maybe we have such a system but I don’t know what it is.