Victorian magistrate falsely claims that Islam is a race

EYE-rolls aplenty as I read the ABC’s report on the jailing of “far-right extremist” Neil Erikson for “disrupting a religious gathering”… in Federation Square. Ardent reporter Sarah Farnsworth went further by alleging Erikson “stormed into a Muslim peace festival” where he used a megaphone to amplify “offensive comments.”
In an unusual case, the magistrate told the court Erikson had stated he preferred to go to jail, rather than undertake a de-radicalisation program as part of a community corrections order.
“I have no alternative but to send you to prison,” Magistrate Charlie Rozencwajg told him…
Magistrate Rozencwajg said the remarks were “offensive in the extreme” to those who had gathered to pray, adding that was Erikson’s intended effect.
“Your actions are racist,” the magistrate said, noting his views were those held by far-right extremists and white supremacists.
“They have no place in Australian society and are the very antithesis of our values and morals.”
There is no evidence Erikson “stormed” anywhere and none that he made any remarks about race or the supremacy of white people. These claims are buzzword embellishments. Nor was the event a “religious gathering” where Muslims had “gathered to pray.” As a report published last year makes clear, the Federation Square event – dubbed “SalamFest” – was a PR exercise where “arts, culture, food and spiritual traditions” were showcased to counter “Islamophobia.” No charges of violence, incitement to violence or obscene language were made against Erikson.
Oddly, magistrate Rozencwajg refused to authorise the media to use video of the incident captured on CCTV. Maybe the footage doesn’t match the fuss. According to that earlier report, police alleged Erikson had shouted “Mohammed was a false prophet” and “Mohammed was a terrorist.” P’s and Q’s aside, the first claim is held by all Christians to be true. The second is accurate even if ‘terrorist’ is an anachronism applied to the sixth and seventh centuries.
Nevertheless, Erikson disrupted a peaceful assembly with intent to spoil and humiliate. I have no objection to the likes of him being warned off by police. Twelve months of left-wing terrorism has exposed with pellucid clarity what happens when bullhorn desperadoes use public squares to stalk their enemies. But this idiot, on this occasion, committed no serious crime and is no more a white supremacist – based solely on his enmity for Mohammed – than the Uyghur-phobes of the Chinese Politburu. Finally, if a “de-radicalisation” program can heal court-prone faith-baiters, I can think of one ABC reporter who should be booked in. ASAP.
On the car radio this morning I heard two crazily associated items. The first was a piece about “far right” extremism growing exponentially in regional areas fuelled by inflammatory social media posts. No evidence presented. No examples of violence.
The second was about “religious motivation” for an actual attack in the last couple of days. No mention of the religion though.
With this sort of journalistic cover-up of the perpetrators of violence, the general public will continue to sleepwalk towards their doom. The term “far right extremism” will become as accepted as ‘water is wet”. Irrationally so, but that’s how the MSM is travelling.
If disrupting a peaceful gathering were an actual criminal offence – then why are ‘counter’ protestors condoned at any authorised event?
I’ve talked to people who’ve eaten that propaganda hook, line and sinker. I talked someone out of it.
Good precedent for the next right to life march.
Given the alleged dates of Mo’s life and the nature of his up-bringing and “education”, AND the nominal publication dates of his works. it all gets VERY murky.
“Islam” does not mean “Peace”,; the word “Salam” (oddly enough, derived from the MUCH older Hebrew (Shalom and its variants)), means “Peace”. Arabic was the LAST of the major languages to be put into written form (Earliest recorded example being on a tri-lingual document from 512AD)).
“Islam” means “Submission”, although, in this festering, political dung-heap, it is probably illegal for a non-moslem to say so.
People like our good magistrate are terrified of ‘slam. There is a brooding violence, a pervasive silent threat and their response is that of a pathetic dog trying to make friends. You can bet Charlie knows very little of ‘slam. The ignorance increases the higher you go in our legal system.
An Appeal on the grounds of judicial illiteracy/ inability to use a dictionary?
There is no second prize guessing what the war might be all about.
This is where Australia is f’d up: magistrates can impose up to two years and crazy orders, all without trial. And even if he appeals, we all know what the victorian justice system is like. He will have to go to the high court of australia to get a fair hearing, and even then he will never get a jury hearing.
That’s just a stupid thing to say about Neil Erikson, of all people. You can’t compartmentalise a bloke like that, he doesn’t deserve the benefit of the doubt on his character given all the other stuff he’s been guilty of.
Would you defend a leftie barging into a Church fete with a megaphone and barking at the old ducks at the scone stall about rock spiders in the priesthood? I doubt it.
If there were such a thing as the extreme-right and Christians followed the example set by the other mob magistrate right-Charlie would be looking over his shoulder now.
As was suggested yesterday, we can only conclude violence works.
That penny seems to have dropped in France.
No, it is a statement of unequal treatment before the law.
Would said leftie be removed by police? or arrested? or charged? or appear before the Magistrate? or be found guilty? or be imprisoned?
I believe the answer would be no all accounts.
Melbourne has seen appalling abuse by leftists at right to life marches.
Any arrests?
