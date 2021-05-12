While the CAT scan’s awry…

The activities we typically see from the IRGC Navy are not necessarily activities that are directed by the supreme leader or from the Iranian state. Rather, they’re irresponsible actions by local commanders on the scene.”
– US Central Command’s General Frank McKenzie being silly
– US Central Command’s General Frank McKenzie being silly
Exchange implies similar action (i.e. aggression) on both sides. Typical lying ABC xunts. That is the iron dome anti-missile defence system in operation.
https://news.sky.com/video/tel-aviv-footage-claims-to-show-israels-iron-dome-defence-system-intercepting-missiles-12303863
Israel does not fire missiles into Gaza. All counter-missile launch site activity is done by aircraft at very short range (to ensure minimal or zero collateral damage). And if the launchsite is in a residential area they “knock” first.
https://www.jpost.com/arab-israeli-conflict/the-story-of-idfs-innovative-tactic-to-avoid-civilian-casualties-in-gaza-663170
Last time they Iranians seriously tried this the USN sank half their navy in an afternoon. They only didn’t sink the other half because Reagan wanted to give the Iranians a chance to de-escalate. Which they did with their tails between their legs.
Operation Praying Mantis
And I suspect US technology might have advanced a bit since then.
The Iranians recognise Jimmy Carter 2.0.
Funny how the Trump, the so called racist war monger who was bad for the alliances, was able to bring peace. Trump leaves and the world is back on fire.
And they said Trump’s foreign policy was bad and Biden will bring much needed predictability and a more traditional US foreign policy.
lex talionis replaced with rigor mortis
Technology yes, leadership, no. Gaining on the swings, losing on the roundabouts sorta thing.
As for the medieval savages of Gaza, I hope the Israelis punish them and punish them well. It’s time for some surgical head lopping.
As for their ABC and their dishonest anti-semetic reporting, I’m hoping the ‘Rona does the right thing.
Mainstream news hasn’t shown the photos of piles of rocks at al Aska mosque for pelting at Israeli Jews to celebrate the final few days of their “holy” month of Ramadam. It explains the presence of a large contingent of Israeli police on Temple Mount, and the riots that initiated the current conflict.
President house plant and his administration of vegetables have made this world a more dangerous place.
Buy gold.
Belt theshit out of these arrogant musso fanatics , givetem a good old fashioned hiding and steal their oil to pay for the thrashing . Only thing these maggots understand , they are not ready for democracy not even the crap the U\Yanks call democracy .
If the twit had said that during Trump’s presidency, he would be enjoying his ‘retirement’ at the minute.
https://twitter.com/SaimaMohsin/status/1392025248229376000
I am truly dumbstruck.
I recall the constant refrain how Trump was going to start World War III, but Biden would bring peace and stability to the world.
I wonder how much of those “rocks” is bits of the old walls of Solomon’s Temple.
The opening of the ABC report would be a pretty good example to use in an English class of how to slant a story whilst covering yourself with a fig leaf of “objectivity”.
.
But of course such an analysis would never be undertaken in our universities today.
.
I also note the report has no byline or credit to a journalist. Mmmm.
Trump blasts Biden for Middle East violence
“When I was in office we were known as the Peace Presidency”, Trump said.
“Because Israel’s adversaries knew that the United States stood strongly with Israel and there would be swift retribution if Israel was attacked.”
https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2021/05/11/trump-blasts-biden-for-middle-east-violence-n1446161
Not any more.
Natural Instinct says:
May 12, 2021 at 4:53 pm
Exactly. Setting a biased and slanted anti Israel narrative. Zero objectivity.