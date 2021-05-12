While the CAT scan’s awry…

Posted on May 12, 2021 by currencylad
                          Iran Harasses US Ships, Submarine in Strait of Hormuz.
The activities we typically see from the IRGC Navy are not necessarily activities that are directed by the supreme leader or from the Iranian state. Rather, they’re irresponsible actions by local commanders on the scene.”

– US Central Command’s General Frank McKenzie being silly
 

15 Responses to While the CAT scan’s awry…

  1. Rorschach says:
    May 12, 2021 at 12:40 pm

    Explosions light up the sky after Israel and Hamas exchange rocket fire. (Image: Reuters)

    Exchange implies similar action (i.e. aggression) on both sides. Typical lying ABC xunts. That is the iron dome anti-missile defence system in operation.

    https://news.sky.com/video/tel-aviv-footage-claims-to-show-israels-iron-dome-defence-system-intercepting-missiles-12303863

    Israel does not fire missiles into Gaza. All counter-missile launch site activity is done by aircraft at very short range (to ensure minimal or zero collateral damage). And if the launchsite is in a residential area they “knock” first.

    https://www.jpost.com/arab-israeli-conflict/the-story-of-idfs-innovative-tactic-to-avoid-civilian-casualties-in-gaza-663170

  2. Bruce of Newcastle says:
    May 12, 2021 at 12:45 pm

    Last time they Iranians seriously tried this the USN sank half their navy in an afternoon. They only didn’t sink the other half because Reagan wanted to give the Iranians a chance to de-escalate. Which they did with their tails between their legs.

    Operation Praying Mantis

    And I suspect US technology might have advanced a bit since then.

  3. John Comnenus says:
    May 12, 2021 at 1:06 pm

    The Iranians recognise Jimmy Carter 2.0.

    Funny how the Trump, the so called racist war monger who was bad for the alliances, was able to bring peace. Trump leaves and the world is back on fire.

    And they said Trump’s foreign policy was bad and Biden will bring much needed predictability and a more traditional US foreign policy.

  4. Davey Boy says:
    May 12, 2021 at 1:08 pm

    lex talionis replaced with rigor mortis

  5. Baa Humbug says:
    May 12, 2021 at 1:14 pm

    And I suspect US technology might have advanced a bit since then.

    Technology yes, leadership, no. Gaining on the swings, losing on the roundabouts sorta thing.

    As for the medieval savages of Gaza, I hope the Israelis punish them and punish them well. It’s time for some surgical head lopping.
    As for their ABC and their dishonest anti-semetic reporting, I’m hoping the ‘Rona does the right thing.

  6. Captain Katzenjammer says:
    May 12, 2021 at 1:18 pm

    Mainstream news hasn’t shown the photos of piles of rocks at al Aska mosque for pelting at Israeli Jews to celebrate the final few days of their “holy” month of Ramadam. It explains the presence of a large contingent of Israeli police on Temple Mount, and the riots that initiated the current conflict.

  7. Richard says:
    May 12, 2021 at 2:07 pm

    President house plant and his administration of vegetables have made this world a more dangerous place.

    Buy gold.

  8. Professor Fred Lenin says:
    May 12, 2021 at 2:33 pm

    Belt theshit out of these arrogant musso fanatics , givetem a good old fashioned hiding and steal their oil to pay for the thrashing . Only thing these maggots understand , they are not ready for democracy not even the crap the U\Yanks call democracy .

  9. jupes says:
    May 12, 2021 at 3:16 pm

    – US Central Command’s General Frank McKenzie being silly

    If the twit had said that during Trump’s presidency, he would be enjoying his ‘retirement’ at the minute.

  10. duncanm says:
    May 12, 2021 at 3:22 pm

    https://twitter.com/SaimaMohsin/status/1392025248229376000

    Saima Mohsin @SaimaMohsin
    Of the 200 rockets fired by #Hamas 90% were stopped by #Israel’s high-tech #IronDome defence system so 20 landed with minor injuries #Gaza has no iron dome & civilian Gazans have nowhere to escape to as there is a #blockade 20 killed 9 are children

    I am truly dumbstruck.

  11. Lee says:
    May 12, 2021 at 4:12 pm

    I recall the constant refrain how Trump was going to start World War III, but Biden would bring peace and stability to the world.

  12. Rorschach says:
    May 12, 2021 at 4:27 pm

    Mainstream news hasn’t shown the photos of piles of rocks at al Aska mosque for pelting at Israeli Jews to celebrate the final few days of their “holy” month of Ramadam.

    I wonder how much of those “rocks” is bits of the old walls of Solomon’s Temple.

  13. Natural Instinct says:
    May 12, 2021 at 4:53 pm

    The opening of the ABC report would be a pretty good example to use in an English class of how to slant a story whilst covering yourself with a fig leaf of “objectivity”.
    .

    1. Israel and Hamas exchange rocket fire – comparative equality
    2. Hamas fired rockets at Tel Aviv while Israel warplanes attacked targets in Gaza – equality of actions, and timing, and justifications
    3.Hostilities between Israel and Hamas have escalated – no instigator
    4. death toll in two days to 35 Palestinians and five Israelis – word order, Israel was first in every sentences about bombing/military activity
    5. Israel carrying out multiple air strikes in Gaza and the militant group firing rockets at Tel Aviv – equal timing of events
    6. The fighting was triggered by clashes – equal timing of events, no initiator
    7. and so on.

    But of course such an analysis would never be undertaken in our universities today.
    .
    I also note the report has no byline or credit to a journalist. Mmmm.

  14. Mark M says:
    May 12, 2021 at 5:02 pm

    Trump blasts Biden for Middle East violence

    “When I was in office we were known as the Peace Presidency”, Trump said.

    “Because Israel’s adversaries knew that the United States stood strongly with Israel and there would be swift retribution if Israel was attacked.”

    https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2021/05/11/trump-blasts-biden-for-middle-east-violence-n1446161

    Not any more.

  15. Rorschach says:
    May 12, 2021 at 5:08 pm

    Natural Instinct says:
    May 12, 2021 at 4:53 pm

    … how to slant a story whilst covering yourself with a fig leaf of “objectivity”.

    Exactly. Setting a biased and slanted anti Israel narrative. Zero objectivity.

