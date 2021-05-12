World War Zzzzzzz

The White House called a lid at 3:34 pm
— Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) May 11, 2021
The people never give up their liberties but under some delusion.
The Bee’s take:
Biden Thankful For Gas Crisis To Distract From Inflation Crisis, Unemployment Crisis, And Border Crisis
The White House is more of a pot than a lid
From January 2021:
http://www.alaskasnewssource.com › 2021/01/29 › alaskas-oil-industry :
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) – As part of a campaign against climate change, President Joe Biden has signed multiple executive orders targeting fossil fuels. One order has temporarily halted the issuance of new permits for oil drilling on federal land, another has imposed a moratorium on any new oil lease on public land.
And now: ‘The White House called a lid at 3:34 pm’
As part of a campaign against climate change, President Joe Biden has…
They think a man who takes to bed mid-afternoon can change the climate.
Peak stupidity having recently been reached, we’re now aiming for peak idiot.
Biden people cheated in a pretend “election”.
Now USA has a pretend “President”.
From the article linked:
North Carolina governor Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency to help ensure adequate supplies are delivered.
And
Ransomware, which President Joe Biden believes came from Russia
And
The US Department of Transportation has also issued a regional emergency declaration in 17 states and the District of Columbia.
The White House seems to be playing a fairly straight bat, under the circumstances, in my reading of this.
169 of my passwords
Bloody hell!
Rob it all well and good to play a straight bat but if the balls swinging, as it is in this case, you’re going to catch an edge and get out!
Now they are twisting themselves into pretzels about pipelines – would be funny if it wasn’t so destructive.
One minute the Biden Administration is opposed to eeebil eeebil pipelines because Da Planet and is doing everything it can to shut them down and stop new ones from being built.
Next minute they are mugged by reality and are all indignant that someone else has shut down a pipeline without their approval.
No wonder leftists are neurotic – all that cognitive dissonance must be very taxing on the psyche.
It would be helpful if the brain dead septics spoke English.
RobK says at 7:07 pm:
If you believe that you will believe anything.
From the first link above:
Little p president hiden believes nothing, zero. He has demonstrated clearly, years before boofheaded Americans shoveled the degenerate into power, that he is short a functioning brain.
Roger says:
May 12, 2021 at 6:15 pm
Real life is overtaking satire. We live in Clown World.
This will make Biden and the Democrats very unpopular in Alaska where part of the oil revenues are distributed to the state residents.
3:34 full lid
4:00-4:10 walk dog outside
4:45 -5:1 west wing senior early bird 2 for 1 dinner special
Includes soup, bread roll, dinner and dessert
5:45 Place teeth in jar
6:00 lights out
Joe closes eyes and nothing happens in the world 🌎 until he awakes in 14 hours.
Rick Desantis is a mostly good governor, IMO. But his anti price-gouging policy on petrol shows he doesn’t have a clue about how the market works. You let the market operate, and people find all sorts of ways, often very imaginative and resourceful, to get a piece of the action. Thus the price comes down. The coercive state doesn’t have the foggiest as to how to do that. Stopping the market from working just inhibits creativity, and delays solving the problem. Everyone suffers. Sure, the legal price is low. But no-one’s supplying. Great!
“mostly” … you know, how JFK was mostly not shot at on 22 Nov, 1963. However, I’d have Desantis over JFK any day of the week.