Binned Lizzy

Posted on May 13, 2021 by currencylad
Liz Cheney is a bitter, horrible human being. I watched her yesterday and realized how bad she is for the Republican Party. She has no personality or anything good having to do with politics or our Country. She is a talking point for Democrats, whether that means the Border, the gas lines, inflation, or destroying our economy. She is a warmonger whose family stupidly pushed us into the never-ending Middle East Disaster, draining our wealth and depleting our Great Military, the worst decision in our Country’s history. I look forward to soon watching her as a Paid Contributor on CNN or MSDNC!”

Donald Trump warmly farewells Dick’s daughter

5 Responses to Binned Lizzy

  1. mh says:
    May 13, 2021 at 1:37 am

    The Australian was hot for Cheney this week.
    They are a joke.
    Leak has a good cartoon, though.
    But I’ll leave that for Tom.

  2. Howard Hill says:
    May 13, 2021 at 1:53 am

    You gotta love him, straight to the jugular 🙂
    And yes, just as he implied, she’s a piece of shit, not unlike the garbage ruining and trying to ruin this country.

  4. Rorschach says:
    May 13, 2021 at 2:14 am

    With a bit of luck the rest of the uni party RINOS and DeceptiCons will be identified and go the same way. Trump derangement syndrome is a pretty powerful condition.

  5. Howard Hill says:
    May 13, 2021 at 2:51 am

    She now vows to make sure Trump never gets into power.
    Hahaha. A bitch with no followers is just a kunt on a walk 🙂

