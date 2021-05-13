Nine nominates fake ‘witness’ against Roberts-Smith

A key witness for Nine in its defamation defence against Victoria Cross recipient Ben Roberts-Smith says he has never spoken to the media giant and had no idea they were relying on his evidence.

Person 4 is a former SAS soldier who Nine alleged in a June 2018 newspaper article was present when Mr Roberts-Smith ordered members of his squad to kill a shepherd named Ali Jan…

Arthur Moses SC, who is the barrister representing Mr Roberts-Smith, told the court on Friday the “extraordinary” revelation was made during recent discussions between his team and Person 4’s lawyers.

“We were informed rec­ently by Person 4’s lawyers that [he] has never ­spoken to the respondents,” Mr Moses said.

“And the outline of evidence, that was represented as being an outline of evidence that he would give at trial, that in effect he committed a murder at the direction of the applicant, was not the subject of anything he told the respondents’ lawyers or the respondent.

“So we’re not sure where they got that from, whether it was made up by them, whether they were sold a pup by somebody or whether they received information unlawfully.”