Nine nominates fake ‘witness’ against Roberts-Smith

IF you missed this on Monday, don’t be surprised: the ABC, The Guardian, Twitter, the networks and the rule of law-loving Liberal Party all ignored it. Short story shorter: it seems like a brother-in-arms was officially named to bluff the accused – which is perjurious and contemptuous:
A key witness for Nine in its defamation defence against Victoria Cross recipient Ben Roberts-Smith says he has never spoken to the media giant and had no idea they were relying on his evidence.
Person 4 is a former SAS soldier who Nine alleged in a June 2018 newspaper article was present when Mr Roberts-Smith ordered members of his squad to kill a shepherd named Ali Jan…
Arthur Moses SC, who is the barrister representing Mr Roberts-Smith, told the court on Friday the “extraordinary” revelation was made during recent discussions between his team and Person 4’s lawyers.
“We were informed recently by Person 4’s lawyers that [he] has never spoken to the respondents,” Mr Moses said.
“And the outline of evidence, that was represented as being an outline of evidence that he would give at trial, that in effect he committed a murder at the direction of the applicant, was not the subject of anything he told the respondents’ lawyers or the respondent.
“So we’re not sure where they got that from, whether it was made up by them, whether they were sold a pup by somebody or whether they received information unlawfully.”
On being apprised of this last Friday, a perplexed Federal Court Justice Wendy Abraham observed, “One might think a witness outline… the obvious inference is it comes from the witness.”
She’s so old-fashioned.
I will laugh so hard if this blows up in Nein-Fairfax’s face.
Totally acceptable! After all this 2021 when a statement becomes truth just by being uttered …. after all solid proof is soooooooooo 2019-ish!
Trump was right.
It turns out that the Mainstream Fake News Media is the enemy of the people. The worst of enemies, and somewhat evil.
Memories. The media shedding tears and beating their chests in grief over reports of US Marines shooting VC kids who were directed by their VC parents to lay mines, deliberately in sight of the Marine’s on the base exit routes, relying on western squeamishness and military rules that didn’t mind if an American father didn’t go home to his kids but insisted instead on VC kids going home to their VC fathers.
Politicians delight in sending men to die for their political arrogances, makes them feel powerful. Chances are those men will survive any way they can. Suck it up Ita.
This is the sort of trouble that befalls you when you abandon journalism
to conduct political vendettas that implement the unwritten rule of campaigning by desperados — whatever it takes — to destroy the tribal enemies of the left.
Nick McKenzie, who is old enough to have worked at The Age when it was a credible newspaper, knows it’s not journalism, but he’s now so invested in fighting the left’s political battles as a social justice warrior that he did it anyway.
I don’t expect McKenzie will have the gumption to personally apologise to Ben Roberts-Smith when his work lands Nine-Fairfax with yet another multi-million-dollar payout because the company no longer employs competent editors to stop it publishing legally expensive bullshit.
Ben Roberts-Smith is being stitched up by his enemies (IMHO). After watching “Breaker Morant” last night on Netflix, I see some similarities.
Interesting that this is admitted as a possibility.
This is just extraordinary.
What a combination of malice & incompetence.