‘She’s hot – apart from the overalls and the boil on her nose’

It’s 3 am: The Washington Post beer-goggles the Biden economy using an old technique…
The media is now beyond any lingua franca of parody. And yet the Bee – the freakish Bee.
Those who deny freedom to others deserve it not for themselves.
This is going to get ugly pretty quickly. What do the monetary policy experts at the Cat recommend is done about it?
Buy baked beans now!
The US apparatchiks are really truly just hip clones of their Soviet forebears.
Sure, with soy lattes and tofu Twinkies, but with the same Kafkaesque constructions for their “Greater Good” meme…. that means you are immoral and therefore anything they do is fighting your immorality, no matter how criminal….it’s therefore good.
They have no power once you know how it works.
Well may we laugh:
“Australian inflation is under control……….except for housing, rentals, hotel costs, restaurants, meat, fruit, vegetables, packaged foods, wine, services. used vehicles, vehicle parts, vehicles services, etc etc etc
I wonder why our CPI number doesnt pick this up?
“services”: electrickery, water rates, council rates*, gas rates, home insurance, vehicle insurance, health insurance
Look no further than the cloud cuckoo land crap on the ABS website attempting to explain the latest CPI figure and the relevant price increases among the goods and services in “the basket”.
*my council rates went up 24% this financial year
Because CPI is, and always has been, an utter BS indicator.
Rising prices are a ‘symptom’ of inflation, not inflation itself.
That particular animal belongs in the ‘amount of money and credit in circulation’ zoo.
And when we check that one out, look at what’s here:
Between November 2020 and now, those geniuses at RBA have presided over an increase in narrow money M0 from about $180B to $294B.
This is why the stock market and property prices are so ‘hot’. It is pure inflation and it will end the way these type of policies always do.
One good bit of news is that now that almost all of that cash is electronic, we won’t need wheelbarrows to carry the banknotes when we want to buy a loaf of bread.
Indeed, we’ll just need pitchforks and flaming torches (and pikes – many, many pikes).
All going according to the cunning plan – inflate away levels of debt beyond imagining (and no one will ever notice that their savings have been stolen by the snake oil merchants of central banking and politics).
They make Nostradamus look like a rank amateur.
Does inflation have any effect on interest rates?
Jupes
Yes, inflation expectations are very important in determining interest rate levels. In fact, it’s about the one thing that is important.
Does that mean we can expect interest rates to rise soon?
Banks have started upping rates here.
US PPI is quite high. US currency (monetary base, M0) growth is over +8% month to month.
“If we exclude…there is no inflation, only joy and love in Uncle Joe’s Republic…”
Jupes
It depends if the central banks want to achieve the target inflation rate. For the past 20 years major western central banks have been relatively disappointing on that score and have not achieved target. At this point in time in the US, the market does sense that the Federal Reserve will achieve target as the TIPS market (inflation hedging bonds) indicate this to be so.