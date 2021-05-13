We knew it was going to be bad, but not this bad this soon

From the Desk of Donald J. Trump. Highly recommended. The best blogger in the United States, and almost certainly the best informed. First:
A guy named Miles Taylor, who I have no idea who he is, don’t remember ever meeting him or having a conversation with, gets more publicity pretending he was in the inner circle of our Administration when he was definitely not. Some people refer to him as “absolutely nothing.” I hear he is on CNN and MSDNC all the time, but he had nothing to do with any of my decisions, and I wouldn’t even know what he looks like. He is the guy who fraudulently wrote a make-believe book and statement to the failing New York Times calling himself “Anonymous.” That’s right, he, a lowlife that I didn’t know, was Anonymous. Now he’s putting together a group of RINOs and Losers who are coming out to protest President Trump despite our creating the greatest economy ever, getting us out of endless wars, rebuilding our Great Military, reducing taxes and regulations by historic levels, creating Space Force, appointing almost 300 Judges, and much, much more! He is a phony who will probably be sued over his fake book and fake “Anonymous” editorial, which caused so much treasonous stir. Miles Taylor and his fellow RINO losers like Tom Ridge, Christine Todd Whitman, and Crazy Barbara Comstock voted for Biden, and now look what they have—a socialist regime with collapsing borders, massive tax and regulation hikes, unrest in the Middle East, and long gas lines. He is even giving us men setting new records playing women’s sports. What a disaster for our Country it has been!
And then:
I see that everybody is comparing Joe Biden to Jimmy Carter. It would seem to me that is very unfair to Jimmy Carter. Jimmy mishandled crisis after crisis, but Biden has CREATED crisis after crisis. First there was the Biden Border Crisis (that he refuses to call a Crisis), then the Biden Economic Crisis, then the Biden Israel Crisis, and now the Biden Gas Crisis. Joe Biden has had the worst start of any president in United States history, and someday, they will compare future disasters to the Biden Administration—but no, Jimmy was better!
And speaking of Jimmy Carter, from Instapundit.
WELCOME BACK, CARTER:
Inflation over last 12 months: 4.2%, highest year over year rate since September 2008. Inflation in March: 0.9%, highest since April 1982 (note a monthly rate of 0.9% is 10.8% annualized). Avg. price gallon of regular gas: $2.99, highest since November 2014. Used Car prices: up 12.4% in last year. New car prices up 7.0%. Median home price: up 18.4% over year.
April jobs report: 266,000 new jobs, vs. predicted 1 million.
Stagflation, anyone?
Yeah, but, like 81 trillion people voted for Sleepy Joe!!
I think there was severe inflation in those numbers too.
If I have to endure the 70s gain, at least bring back Disco, Punk, cocaine, and quaaludes.
Isn’t he just great.
Miles Taylor ? WTF. Miles of Tale’s
Even a kindergarten drop out can spot that one
Miles Taylor ? WTF. Miles of Tale’s
Even a kindergarten drop out can spot that one
China has 3.5 lazy years to move on the Sth China sea, even Taiwan, with The Dementia Patient’s proxy no-name committee in charge, just slapping Joe around a bit might satisfy Xi for a while….but opportunity knocks.
Joe tried to emulate Jimmy Carter’s Fireside Chats, but the fire went out.
The price increases from, say, February 2020 came largely from disruptions to supply chains, and this has happened in Australia too.
Now, however, there is a problem of money supply caused by government borrow tp spend policy.
Whilst the earlier price increase may have worked themselves through in a normal recovery, the ‘Stimulus’ of some $6 trillion announced since January will be seriously inflationary.
I hadn’t expected to see stagflation again so soon.
LOL – reminiscent of our beloved ALPBC.
… and Geriatric Joe had no idea who or what he was, where he was, what he was meant to be talking about or what planet he was on.
Riveting stuff, for all the wrong reasons.
I expect that they will soon be announcing polling showing that Biden’s approval ratings are breaking all records.
The fire was made of dried cow dung fueled by his soiled pampers