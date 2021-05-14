David Bidstrup guest post. Some observations on the Indian “Covid crisis”.

In the 71 years since 1950 India’s population has risen from 376,325,200 to 1,380,004,385 – an increase of 3.7 times. The daily death toll in 1950 was 29,035 and in 2020 it was 27,634. Source.

“Our world in data” has daily data starting from 30 January 2020 giving daily cases and daily deaths. Up to 12 May 2021, (469 days), there have been 23,703,665 “cases”. This means 1.7% of the population have been “infected”. In the same period deaths are stated to be 258,317. This is 0.0187% of the population. Source.

Factoring the annual death toll by the number of days of data, (469), the “ordinary” death toll would be 12,960,346 so the “Covid deaths” represent just under 2%, (1.99), of all deaths for the 469 day period.

The interesting thing shows when daily deaths are plotted as a percentage of the “daily all-cause” number, (27,634). For a good part of the time 4 decimals were needed to get the number to show.

The peak was in September 2020 when it was 4% (ish) and it dropped to 0.3272% in February 2021(ish) but since then has rocketed up and now sits at around 15%.

The best I can find on “normal causes” lists the following: (see below).

Note that there is a difference of 8,741 deaths per day. Maybe some are suicides. Australia with a population of 25 million has around 10 a day. India is 55 times larger in population so it is likely they might have 550 suicides a day but the short answer is I do not know how it is comprised. Checking back to 2010 the daily death toll was 25,657, (just under 2,000 less), the population is now 12% larger –doing the numbers gets within 5% agreement – and “The Virus” was not around.

Things will become clearer when the official numbers for 2020 are released but that will take some time. It may be that Indian “authorities” are using the US trick of booking a Covid death if someone gets hit by a bus and the corpse tests positive.

Whenever people hyperventilate with righteous anger if I dare to suggest that things might be being overplayed for dramatic effect I ask them where they get their information. Guess where? I suggest that they invest in a good bullshit filter and develop deep scepticism whenever reading press offerings from any source. I travelled in India 42 years ago and was struck by the poverty but suspect that it’s not that much different now – they are not driving around in Tosserlas.