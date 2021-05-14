Hundreds of lady misfits now walking the Queensland beat

The Queensland Police Service (QPS) engaged in “corrupt manipulation” and “discriminatory” practices to achieve a 50 per cent female hiring target, an investigation by the state’s anti-corruption watchdog has found.

Three people have been suspended in the wake of the Crime and Corruption Commission (CCC) probe, which revealed QPS staff tasked with the strategy began to “manipulate processes, data, language and the truth” to gratify executive “aspirations” and the organisation’s media image…

The report found that if various discriminatory practices had not been implemented, an estimated 200 more meritorious male applicants would have been successful in their attempt to join the QPS…

In a statement, Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll said the QPS accepted the report — tabled in state parliament on Wednesday — and would implement all recommendations as a matter of priority…

“While the CCC report identifies that this misconduct ceased in January 2018, I have asked Assistant Commissioner Charysse Pond to conduct a complete review of the QPS recruitment practices to strengthen transparency and to ensure this does not happen again,” she said.