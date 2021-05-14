Hundreds of lady misfits now walking the Queensland beat

Luckily for endangered citizens, Katarina & Charysse are looking into it…
The Queensland Police Service (QPS) engaged in “corrupt manipulation” and “discriminatory” practices to achieve a 50 per cent female hiring target, an investigation by the state’s anti-corruption watchdog has found.
Three people have been suspended in the wake of the Crime and Corruption Commission (CCC) probe, which revealed QPS staff tasked with the strategy began to “manipulate processes, data, language and the truth” to gratify executive “aspirations” and the organisation’s media image…
The report found that if various discriminatory practices had not been implemented, an estimated 200 more meritorious male applicants would have been successful in their attempt to join the QPS…
In a statement, Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll said the QPS accepted the report — tabled in state parliament on Wednesday — and would implement all recommendations as a matter of priority…
“While the CCC report identifies that this misconduct ceased in January 2018, I have asked Assistant Commissioner Charysse Pond to conduct a complete review of the QPS recruitment practices to strengthen transparency and to ensure this does not happen again,” she said.
If you’re wondering about the consequences of fraudulently green-lighting hundreds of unqualified slobs to protect and serve, well… do you have to ask? The CCC has told Queensland Police there is “insufficient evidence” for criminal prosecutions. Three cut-outs stood down, a review ordered but no evidence it happened and no need for police to arrest themselves. Sounds legit.
Meanwhile, in the sudden lunacy capital of the world – the USA:
The fact that men are passing “easily” is a dead give-away: it shouldn’t be easy at all. Obviously, the test has been softened for women – and half still can’t qualify.
Elsewhere…
Obviously, the Indonesian test must be implemented stat, and retrospectively, for the QPS. problem solved. Admittedly, it would be expensive in terms of termination settlements.
Same here in Victoria, probably worse. Throw in Gestapo uniforms, a fawning desire to please the government and an authoritarian streak and you have stormtroopers intimidating people at the Vic Market and on the streets, and in their homes. A good friend knew the current Vic Chief Commissioner pretty well in the CC first few years in vicpol. Bob was elated when Sutton got the job, he reckoned that Sutton would take the police back to its core functions and proper policing. I told him he was dreaming, to get the job Sutton would have sold out every principle he held and adopted the fully woke stance all senior government figures hold. Sadly I was right, I’d rather be wrong.
so all those physical tests the women are failing aren’t an indicator of the unsuitability of women in front line assignments. If you were on a 2 way rifle range, you would want to have some confidence in the grunt beside you, and their ability to throw grenades, fight enemy soldiers in close combat and if necessary, be able to carry you away if you were injured.
Re the physical tests, all fire brigades once required quite strenuous physical tests to be considered for employment. Initially when the push to get females in the job the hierarchy said that they would have to pass the same tests. It didn’t take long to see that very few women could pass so the tests morphed into fitness tests rather than strength tests. Now of course you can get anyone male or female to achieve a certain fitness if they want, so end of problem the women began to enter. Trouble is they cannot do the hard work so when the heavy lifting starts the women disappear, they just can’t do the work.
The other thing that is not talked about is when the girls hit middle age, they start falling apart, no strength at all. They essentially go from being pretty useless to utterly useless, still get full pay and if possible moved to desk jobs but there are only so many desk jobs and often they were used to keep a bloke who had been injured going . The police are similar however a lot of police work is talking and many of the women are good at it, as long as they have back up and tasked appropriately they can do the job well.
Your post will rightly encourage the Chinese. When they finally conclude the effete west is culturally rotten and act, watch out below.
If you were on a 2 way rifle range, you would want to have some confidence in the grunt beside you, and their ability to throw grenades, fight enemy soldiers in close combat and if necessary, be able to carry you away if you were injured.
The Australian Army has developed and used a Physical Employment Standard battery of such practical fitness assessments (woth single pass mark for box sexes) since at least 2012.
However, I think they try to avoid using it as much as possible. While female Soldiers can allegedly pass them with a lot of lead time and training, they involve using stuff that has to be signed out and accounted for, and it might require more work and lead to more official embarrassment than useful outcomes…
Well done (former QPS Commissioner) Ian Stewart.
To her credit, Katarina Carroll flagged this as an issue early in her tenure.
What was that case a few years ago in Belgium where some fit young Johnny Jihad went after two middle-aged female ‘police’, easily took their guns and killed at least one of them? Meaning no disrespect to the dead, but judging from their photos they would have failed the physical for school crossing monitor.
From the ABC article, “If a woman’s hymen is torn between 11 and 2, that indicates physical activity. If its torn at 6, its intercourse”.
I don’t know what to say about this practice of virginity testing……..I’m just shaking my head right now…
Ian Stewart was an absolute disaster as Police Commissioner with a litany of woke policies enacted to stuff up the force (sorry, ‘service’). Yet he now sits back on a grand government (sorry, taxpayer) pension untouched by his incompetence – unless he needs to call the police for help, of course, then he would be in the lap of the gods.
About today’s policewomen on the beat, fat overweight fucks every single one I have met.
Useless in hand to hand combat with a an aggressor, they look unprofessional and are treated as such.
What is the point of women in the army, police and firefighting?
Everyone in media and politics regards diversity as a strength and a “laudable” aim for women to serve. It’s all horseshit of course. The only people who benefit are our enemies, criminals and the women themselves at the expence of men and society.
It takes a high degree of cognitive dissonance to believe that a women can be too frail to compete against men in football but is capable of defeating the enemy in hand to hand combat.
Every modern bureaucracy just proves Goodharts law: when a measure becomes the aim, it ceases to be a measure
In Qld I live in gated complex with a private road and had a 8pm knock on the door about four months ago. It was a female police officer asking whether I had seen any suspicious activity the night before when a house nearby had spotted an intruder.
She was about 5′ 1”in old money, as wide as she was high and in a scruffy uniform that had no badge showing. I told her nothing and then called the local police station as there was no police vehicle in the complex and she looked so unlike a genuine officer I thought it could be a scam. They confirmed she was the real thing and the chap telling me that over the phone nearly laughed as I described her. They all know its a sad joke.
Not necessarily. This is the basic fitness test done before acceptance. Potential recruits are told exatly what they need to achieve, e.g 42 push ups in 2 mins, 42 sit ups in 2 mins, 5 pull ups and a sub 9 min mile and a half (numbers not exact).
Women’s standards are lower but they also know well in advance what they need to achieve.
It may take up to 6 or 9 months after signing up at the recruitment office to get called up. That’s how long these women had to train for and try those standards.
About 7% of the men don’t make it. Usually from injury or laziness or can’t hack the pressure. There is no excuse for 50% of the wymynses not to make it.
My guess is, because these girls had it so easy through their teenage years (being passed despite failing) they think the military will treat them the same way.
Run a program to purge and collapse the old conservative order of an institution. Once the it’s complete and the place is now operating in line with the new ideals, stage a show trial about the revolution to placate the masses. ‘There there, you were correct at the time, there was indeed a corrupt revolution that happened inside the institution in pursuit of enlightened soviet political goals, but it’s all back to normal now’
….says the 5′ woman awkwardly waddling around with a glock on her thigh, ready to tase you into compliance for looking at her wrong.
Failure rates are at the link.. it seems “leg-tucks” and 21min 2-mile are the problem.
FMD.. if you can’t jog for 20min you have real issues. 20min/2mile is almost a fast walk
You missed the best bit “What started as a nobly-intended strategy was poorly communicated to frontline staff who were tasked with its implementation and discriminatory practices were implemented to achieve its goal,” it said.
See…..it’s a problem of ‘communication’, no one is to blame. Not enough emails, texts, blogs, letters, tweets, faxes, meetings, zooms, chats, briefings, debriefings, 180, 270 or 360 reports, WIP, brochures, talks, seminars, training sessions, online training sessions, f2f or phone calls. Come on, ramp it up coppers.
This going on around the Western World. Watch any tv bulletin re crime & invariably the top cop nowadays is female. Odd their success getting promoted, considering it’s male majority profession. Ship driving women now getting to Admiral rank in the RAN & the pollies will be itching to appoint one chief of navy. As Clint Eastwood said In the Line of Fire regarding women in the Secret Service ‘window dressing’.
In fairness to Katarina Carroll, when she was Commissioner of the QFES, she was asked about 50% females as operational firefighters. She said it wouldn’t happen.
It may have changed but worldwide, no matter how they promote and recruit, about 4% is all you would get for female firefighters.
The current commissioner is on record saying he wants to remove the physicality from the job. Short of using garden hoses and building houses out of paper, that will be difficult.
Having read the full CCC report and original instruction from Commissioner it is clear that the guys in Recruiting have taken the fall for a moronic directive from the top.
The Commissioner did not even consult Recruiting before issuing his 50/50 directive. However it would have been known to him that far more males applied than females and introducing 50 % female would lower quality and prevent good males getting in.
You can also guarantee that if he did not consult recruiting then he did not get anybody to look at the effects once women became 50% in the uniform patrol jobs. The obvious one being the down time as they got pregnant and took maternity leave and the fact females tend to quit a couple of years earlier than guys do. Then you have the fact that women once had a kid want to get the indoor 9-5 jobs.
It was an obvious major policy mistake that can all be traced back to the reports by Sex Discrimination Commissioners, Male Champions of Change, Liz Broderick and Governments jumping on the 50/50 bandwagon. None of those reports considered the operational impacts of their female friendly agendas. Happy to push the female job opportunities in military and emergency services but you never see it raised in connection with Civil Servants in general, Workplace Gender Equality Agency, Diversity Council, Human Right Commission etc which are way more than 50% female.
Let’s be really clear about the situation:
Government smashed the Civil Liberties of all Australians to prevent the “wrong type of people” from having access to guns.
Government gave access to guns to people who were not just perceived as the “wrong type of people”, but people who’s psychological test results that definitively proved this.
What the hell is wrong with this country??!!!
Read: “frontline staff were ordered and pressured by the noble managerialist bugman class to achieve these enlightened diversity targets or they’d be named and shamed as disgusting sexist bigots and their career would be ended”.
In a story about ultra corrupt ‘gender’ diversity program to stack women into the police you’re saying “in fairness to this shiela…who was QLD’s chief fireman and now is QLD’s chief policeman…”.
Twostix,
I know what you are saying. Irrespective of how she was appointed to both jobs, despite political pressure to up the rates of female involvement, she answered that question truthfully. There has been a lot of pressure from different directions in the past to boost numbers no matter what and she gave them a reality check on it. If a male Commissioner had said it, he would have been pilloried.
At the end of the day, certain jobs are going to attract more males and vice versa. No amount of cajoling and greasing the wheels is going to change that.
There is nothing noble about sending women into harm’s way.
And they would be right. This from (Australian) army recruiting:
That should have the Chicoms shaking in their boots.
Not necessarily. This is the basic fitness test done before acceptance. Potential recruits are told exatly what they need to achieve, e.g 42 push ups in 2 mins, 42 sit ups in 2 mins, 5 pull ups and a sub 9 min mile and a half (numbers not exact).
Women’s standards are lower but they also know well in advance what they need to achieve.
That’s what I understood.
Wasn’t there some taxpayer-funded scheme so women who wanted to be in infantry combat units were given what effectively amounted to a free personal trainer to try to get them to the women-specific targets required to commence infantry combat training? (About half the men’s targets as best I recall.) And didn’t some Defence “Force” ponce get asked in the Senate why the scheme hadn’t been shut down when, after five years, it hadn’t produced one woman who actually qualified for infantry combat service? And didn’t the ponce claim that the scheme hadn’t been a failure despite not producing any actual infantry soldiers?
No. That scheme was about getting women to attain the (lower) targets to commence basic training.
As Rex mentions above the Australian Army has developed and used a Physical Employment Standard for both sexes to join combat units. This was to provide the cover that female members of combat had passed the same tests as men.
My information is a bit old, but the tests were quite demanding. Problem was that no female passed, however the ADF leadership demanded that they be sent to units first then pass the test later. This included officers.
This is how the ADF rolls. Promise there will be no drop in standards or double standards then fold like a cheap suit at the very first hurdle. Capability be damned.
Carrol was a senior Police officer, Assistant Commissioner, who moved over to Fire Chief and then returned as Commissioner of Police. Can’t remember details but there was some issue with the head of Fire Dept at the time and he had to leave.
However what has been missed in reporting on this is why did CCC investigate what was basically bad policy in recruiting as a result of the former Commissioners clear directive to go 50/50. There was no corruption other than lower level officers feeling under pressure to comply with an idiotic not thought out directive. However I guess problem was the fawning Police hierarchy felt unable to point out the obvious problems with the policy. Normally an Inspector or Superintendant (from Ethics Command ?) could have easily investigated and concluded 50/50 not workable without seriously lowering standards for the females and losing good male applicants. Problem is the faults went all the way up the line to the top. It does appear somebody at a higher level (Assistant Commissioner ?) took over from another and recognised the problem that everybody else were ignoring due to going along with PC garbage.
“In a story about ultra corrupt ‘gender’ diversity program to stack women into the police you’re saying “in fairness to this shiela…who was QLD’s chief fireman and now is QLD’s chief policeman…”.”
… the desire to raise a family should not impede career development. We offer flexible employment arrangements including part-time work and extended leave to accommodate changes in circumstances.
Any personnel’s desire to raise a “family” is not the military’s business or concern, or at least it shouldn’t be.
The army/navy/air force is not a social service.
This rubbish is not new.A good 20 years ago my son,an infantry soldier was sent on a course at a ‘blanket stackers’ unit. After a couple of weeks was told that the unit was to have it’s annual go at the assault course. He turned up dressed as he would have been at his parent unit.. full gear,webbing,back pack etc. to find the others dressed in shorts,T shirts and runners. As he said at the time the enemy would have pissed themselves if faced by a mob of ADF pongoes dressed like cross country runners.
There’s no better time to be a criminal. There’s no worse time to be a law-abiding citizen. As evidenced by the laws passes that make you a criminal.