In The Rear With The Smear

Posted on May 14, 2021 by currencylad

Q & A – The Simpsons of Australian television – is apparently still on the air. Jacqui Lambie is winning today’s zinger-hero reviews for ridiculing the Morrison government. I’m all for that. But when the mockery revolves around debt and its impact on the Younger Generation, Lambie should keep her dole-hole closed. A senator from Tasmania, if you please, she plays ditzy Damocles in the aptly red Upper House on the strength of an aldermanic 12,051 personal first-preference votes and is paid $211,250 per annum. A self-styled “veteran” whose storied military career was tragically cut short by a bad back on the eve of the East Timor deployment, Senator Lambie excoriated the Prime Minister for being a no-show at the Brittany demo in March: “He should have shown courage. That is life. So harden up.” If this commando of the peanut gallery is serious about economies and self-sacrifice to benefit young Australians, nothing is stopping her from introducing a bill to halve the base salary of aristocratic senators. Go hard, Jacqui, or go home.

22 Responses to In The Rear With The Smear

  1. Mark M says:
    May 14, 2021 at 11:35 am

    We’ve turned the corner university funding …

    We’ve turned the corner on national debt …

    We’ve turned the corner on renewables …

    Every body knows when you’ve turned the corner three times, you’re back where you started.

    More left turns than a Daytona 500.

  2. miltonf says:
    May 14, 2021 at 11:38 am

    A nasty deposit left by Palmer.

  3. MACK says:
    May 14, 2021 at 11:49 am

    Read her book – in the army, she was demoted from corporal. Nothing more needs to be said about her.
    https://www.booktopia.com.au/rebel-with-a-cause-jacqui-lambie/book/9781760293598.html

  4. Lee says:
    May 14, 2021 at 11:52 am

    Senator Lambie excoriated the Prime Minister for being a no-show at the Brittany demo in March: “He should have shown courage. That is life. So harden up.”

    And if he had shown up he would have been “excoriated.”

  5. TBH says:
    May 14, 2021 at 11:53 am

    Lambie is an illiterate bogan with very little to recommend her. Very few things that come out of her mouth add anything useful to a debate.

  6. Mother Lode says:
    May 14, 2021 at 11:55 am

    When Lambie speaks up on behalf of service men and women I always get the feeling that she is playing up what she realises is her best claim to credibility.

    In every other aspect she is a flibberty gibbet who gets microphones rammed in her face when she happens to say something nasty about the Libs.

    As I have said previously said, when I travel from Bathurst to Sydney I pass a sign saying ‘Mt Lambie’. I say that name out loud and in the same breath say “No thanks.”

  7. Professor Fred Lenin says:
    May 14, 2021 at 12:00 pm

    Senator fromTasmania thats the same as Senator from Delaware in the Useless A we all know the quality of these sort of polliescum from tiny “states”

  8. min says:
    May 14, 2021 at 12:01 pm

    We have turned the corner . Pity new Melbourne trams cannot turn the corner .

  9. Shane says:
    May 14, 2021 at 12:01 pm

    I take issue with the description of ”Q & A – The Simpsons of Australian television” ..everyone knows that Q&A is a woke, non binary freak show which opposes internalised racism, lack of racial & sexual diversity & especially non inclusiveness
    …..I just don’t think Homer much less Mr Burns aim that high.

  10. V says:
    May 14, 2021 at 12:02 pm

    This would be the same Lambie that held the government hostage for forgiving Tasmanian housing debt a few years ago in order to win her vote for the tax cuts?

    https://www.abc.net.au/news/2019-09-06/tasmanian-housing-debt-to-be-waived/11487230

    Bit hypocritical to complain about government debt

  11. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha says:
    May 14, 2021 at 12:28 pm

    Read her book – in the army, she was demoted from corporal. Nothing more needs to be said about her.

    She was demoted for striking either another soldier, or her superior officer. Standard tariff was twenty eight days in the “jug.”

  12. bradd says:
    May 14, 2021 at 12:28 pm

    Isn’t it called “Q+A” now? Maybe that’s why the ratings have crashed.

  13. Ceres says:
    May 14, 2021 at 12:30 pm

    Another bottom of the barrel Senator who could never get that sort of money outside Parliament. Wears her boganism as a badge of honour once describing Cory Bernardi as an “ar$ehole and born with a silver spoon up my rear end,” attitude.
    A real class act that one.

  14. Rohan says:
    May 14, 2021 at 12:55 pm

    A senator from Tasmania, if you please, she plays ditzy Damocles in the aptly red Upper House on the strength of an aldermanic 12,051 personal first-preference votes and is paid $211,250 per annum.

    So is this what she means by wanting a big package?

  15. egg_ says:
    May 14, 2021 at 1:05 pm

    Senator from Tasmania

    The most subsidised State?

    Tenacious J must have a thick hide, given the hiding that TheirABC’s ol’ Leather Face gave her during an interview on Insiders a few years back.

  16. Fair Shake says:
    May 14, 2021 at 1:12 pm

    I thought she was just chasing cock? Or did I misremember her radio interview?

  17. Des Deskperson says:
    May 14, 2021 at 1:22 pm

    According to the Oz earlier this week, Q+A ,err, host Hamish MacDonald has been given permission by the ABC to appear – as he used to – on Ten’s The Project. His contract with the ABC had previously forbidden this.

    Reportedly, this is on the basis that he uses his appearances to spruik Q+A.

    Ten and the ABC collaborating? If they merged, their combined ratings would still be well below either Nine or Seven.

    Q+A audience numbers in the 5 city Metro survey area are no longer in the top 20. They may have slipped below 200,000.

  18. Roger says:
    May 14, 2021 at 1:33 pm

    Q+A audience numbers in the 5 city Metro survey area are no longer in the top 20. They may have slipped below 200,000.

    Just as well they don’t have to worry about ratings then.

  19. miltonf says:
    May 14, 2021 at 2:00 pm

    Poisonous, ugly trash. Not a very good advertisement for Tasmania.

  20. Daily llama says:
    May 14, 2021 at 2:46 pm

    Yes Milton, she’s a disgusting person who believes in nothing.
    In other disturbing news, as a visitor to the socialist worker’s paradise of Danistan, I boarded a tram about an hour ago. It’s only once you get ON the tram one sees the signs saying masks are compulsory, the penalty for first offence being The Pear. (If you don’t know, look it up, but not after a meal)
    And I thought the other passengers were admiring my collection of penis gourds…

  21. CrazyOldRanga says:
    May 14, 2021 at 4:31 pm

    Mother Lode wins the Cat today, using flibberty gibbet in a sentence. Well done that person 👌

  22. John A says:
    May 14, 2021 at 4:34 pm

    Shane says: May 14, 2021, at 12:01 pm

    I take issue with the description of ”Q & A – The Simpsons of Australian television” ..everyone knows that Q&A is a woke, non-binary freak show which opposes internalised racism, lack of racial & sexual diversity & especially non-inclusiveness
    …..I just don’t think Homer much less Mr Burns aim that high.

    Au contraire, I have never watched the Simpsons but, by reputation, I would be apologising to its producers for bringing them down to the level of “our” ALPC.

