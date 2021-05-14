In The Rear With The Smear

Q & A – The Simpsons of Australian television – is apparently still on the air. Jacqui Lambie is winning today’s zinger-hero reviews for ridiculing the Morrison government. I’m all for that. But when the mockery revolves around debt and its impact on the Younger Generation, Lambie should keep her dole-hole closed. A senator from Tasmania, if you please, she plays ditzy Damocles in the aptly red Upper House on the strength of an aldermanic 12,051 personal first-preference votes and is paid $211,250 per annum. A self-styled “veteran” whose storied military career was tragically cut short by a bad back on the eve of the East Timor deployment, Senator Lambie excoriated the Prime Minister for being a no-show at the Brittany demo in March: “He should have shown courage. That is life. So harden up.” If this commando of the peanut gallery is serious about economies and self-sacrifice to benefit young Australians, nothing is stopping her from introducing a bill to halve the base salary of aristocratic senators. Go hard, Jacqui, or go home.