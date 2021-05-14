In The Rear With The Smear

Q & A – The Simpsons of Australian television – is apparently still on the air. Jacqui Lambie is winning today’s zinger-hero reviews for ridiculing the Morrison government. I’m all for that. But when the mockery revolves around debt and its impact on the Younger Generation, Lambie should keep her dole-hole closed. A senator from Tasmania, if you please, she plays ditzy Damocles in the aptly red Upper House on the strength of an aldermanic 12,051 personal first-preference votes and is paid $211,250 per annum. A self-styled “veteran” whose storied military career was tragically cut short by a bad back on the eve of the East Timor deployment, Senator Lambie excoriated the Prime Minister for being a no-show at the Brittany demo in March: “He should have shown courage. That is life. So harden up.” If this commando of the peanut gallery is serious about economies and self-sacrifice to benefit young Australians, nothing is stopping her from introducing a bill to halve the base salary of aristocratic senators. Go hard, Jacqui, or go home.
-
We’ve turned the corner university funding …
We’ve turned the corner on national debt …
We’ve turned the corner on renewables …
Every body knows when you’ve turned the corner three times, you’re back where you started.
More left turns than a Daytona 500.
A nasty deposit left by Palmer.
Read her book – in the army, she was demoted from corporal. Nothing more needs to be said about her.
https://www.booktopia.com.au/rebel-with-a-cause-jacqui-lambie/book/9781760293598.html
Senator Lambie excoriated the Prime Minister for being a no-show at the Brittany demo in March: “He should have shown courage. That is life. So harden up.”
And if he had shown up he would have been “excoriated.”
Lambie is an illiterate bogan with very little to recommend her. Very few things that come out of her mouth add anything useful to a debate.
When Lambie speaks up on behalf of service men and women I always get the feeling that she is playing up what she realises is her best claim to credibility.
In every other aspect she is a flibberty gibbet who gets microphones rammed in her face when she happens to say something nasty about the Libs.
As I have said previously said, when I travel from Bathurst to Sydney I pass a sign saying ‘Mt Lambie’. I say that name out loud and in the same breath say “No thanks.”
Senator fromTasmania thats the same as Senator from Delaware in the Useless A we all know the quality of these sort of polliescum from tiny “states”
We have turned the corner . Pity new Melbourne trams cannot turn the corner .
I take issue with the description of ”Q & A – The Simpsons of Australian television” ..everyone knows that Q&A is a woke, non binary freak show which opposes internalised racism, lack of racial & sexual diversity & especially non inclusiveness
…..I just don’t think Homer much less Mr Burns aim that high.
This would be the same Lambie that held the government hostage for forgiving Tasmanian housing debt a few years ago in order to win her vote for the tax cuts?
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2019-09-06/tasmanian-housing-debt-to-be-waived/11487230
Bit hypocritical to complain about government debt
She was demoted for striking either another soldier, or her superior officer. Standard tariff was twenty eight days in the “jug.”
Isn’t it called “Q+A” now? Maybe that’s why the ratings have crashed.
Another bottom of the barrel Senator who could never get that sort of money outside Parliament. Wears her boganism as a badge of honour once describing Cory Bernardi as an “ar$ehole and born with a silver spoon up my rear end,” attitude.
A real class act that one.
So is this what she means by wanting a big package?
The most subsidised State?
Tenacious J must have a thick hide, given the hiding that TheirABC’s ol’ Leather Face gave her during an interview on Insiders a few years back.
I thought she was just chasing cock? Or did I misremember her radio interview?
According to the Oz earlier this week, Q+A ,err, host Hamish MacDonald has been given permission by the ABC to appear – as he used to – on Ten’s The Project. His contract with the ABC had previously forbidden this.
Reportedly, this is on the basis that he uses his appearances to spruik Q+A.
Ten and the ABC collaborating? If they merged, their combined ratings would still be well below either Nine or Seven.
Q+A audience numbers in the 5 city Metro survey area are no longer in the top 20. They may have slipped below 200,000.
Q+A audience numbers in the 5 city Metro survey area are no longer in the top 20. They may have slipped below 200,000.
Just as well they don’t have to worry about ratings then.
Poisonous, ugly trash. Not a very good advertisement for Tasmania.
Yes Milton, she’s a disgusting person who believes in nothing.
In other disturbing news, as a visitor to the socialist worker’s paradise of Danistan, I boarded a tram about an hour ago. It’s only once you get ON the tram one sees the signs saying masks are compulsory, the penalty for first offence being The Pear. (If you don’t know, look it up, but not after a meal)
And I thought the other passengers were admiring my collection of penis gourds…
Mother Lode wins the Cat today, using flibberty gibbet in a sentence. Well done that person 👌
Shane says: May 14, 2021, at 12:01 pm
Au contraire, I have never watched the Simpsons but, by reputation, I would be apologising to its producers for bringing them down to the level of “our” ALPC.