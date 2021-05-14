Is the latest word on the flood of money the last word?

US inflation, having jumped by 4.2 per cent, is causing some consternation (as well as a pushback understating of it from the Biden apologists).
But those of us raised on the Fisher identity
MV = PT
(where M is the quantity of money, V is the speed money flows round the economy, P is the level of prices and T is the number of transaction)
are hard pressed to explain why inflation remains so low.
The quantity of money (the Fed’s “M2”) has increased by 33% since January 2020. Milton Friedman’s exposition of monetarist theory would predict a US inflation rate of 30 per cent, given the modest 2 per cent real growth rate
Yes, V and T may not be stable. But few, twenty years ago, would envisage their unpredictability counteracting the increase in money supply that has occurred even with the banks sitting on the money created by the central bank.
On the US experience, Australia’s money supply growth of 10 per cent should pose no inflationary issues.
But who knows whether the dam will break?
Don’t know nuffin about economics, but if I handed a trillion dollars to a few people/ companies to play with in the stock market, surely that will have limited the impact on the real economy. Is Japan’s history evidence of this?
However if I gave $10,000 to 100,000,000 people, that would, historically, lead to inflation.
But if the factory (China) is able to meet all or most of that demand, where does inflation occur? Wouldn’t that be China.
Sea and land shipping have the supply limitations to and in USA, so that’s where the push on price increases is building.
USA’s inflation is starting to rocket, and this doesn’t take into account the inflation when the Biden administration brings in the $15 minimum wage.
We are seeing the fall of the USA in real-time.
The Biden Administration, brought to you by CNN and its’ affiliates.
“when” not “whether “
20 years ago, I’d have predicted inflation too, and long before now. But we haven’t seen it, and it’s worth asking why.
Two writers worth reading are:
https://johnhcochrane.blogspot.com/2021/04/inflation-and-expectations-at-nro.html
https://www.themoneyillusion.com/economic-indicators-and-the-risk-of-lowflation/
For those looking at this solely through the lens of the tribal battles of US politics: yes, the Dems are bad. But the case for fiscal discipline is one the Republicans pretty much abandoned in 2016; and about which they did little 2000 – 2008 (though their sins of that time have since been dwarfed).
I think the answer lies in the fact that national economies are not closed systems. The P and T for the US economy are largely determined by China.
During the economic boom of the late 90s I recall Greenspan saying that he did not understand why we weren’t experiencing high inflation. That answer, IMO, is that China was emerging as the world’s pre-eminent manufacturer of consumer goods and was flooding the world with goods at consistently low prices.
Cost of living up = Value of cash and Savings down! We all know from the lived experience that the value of grocery appears stable because manufactures are packing less for the same price.
Well, yes. Of course you would have. Bush was a Republican.
“USA’s inflation is starting to rocket,…”
Indeed. Fuel up 33% (pre pipeline failure), lumber prices up 6 times(!!), food and paper products (as used by restaurants etc) up by 50-200%. And the “dole” is up to equivalent of $16/hr, so no-one is prepared to be a “burger flipper” for $10/hour and many low cost restaurants have had to close or put up signs saying “No-one wants to work – please be patient with those who are working for us, they are over-worked!”
House prices going crazy, worse in red states that have opened up, prices have tripled in some places.
Bitcoin at >US$60k, Etherium skyrocketing.
“The quantity of money (the Fed’s “M2”) has increased by 33% since January 2020. “
Check the graphs on M1 and M2 in the US for the last 30 years – a real “hockey stick” if ever there was one.
If the US is lucky they will see inflation. If they are unlucky (or those in charge remain inept), then hyper-inflation may hit. We won’t need to look at Venezuela, soon the US will a case study on how to wreck an economy.
I figured that you would take that tack – you always got to have a go at the “right”, Pyrmonter – but any criticism of the left is non-existent or very muted.
While you are correct, you may wish to check comparable data for our own fair land. The narrow measure of money supply M0 (cast + equivalents) has gone up by more than 60% since November and has easily doubled over the most recent 12 months.
The RBA’s balance sheet chart must have been borrowed from Michael Mann’s infamous ‘hockey stick’ one – it has gone absolutely vertical.
So no, it’s not only the USA. The situation with fiat monetary inflation is terminal all over the developed world; the utterly fraudulent ‘CPI index’ notwithstanding.
Prepare accordingly and don’t forget to sharpen up your pitch forks and get the ropes ready. They will be needed for the final reckoning with the perpetrators of this fraud.
‘Cast’ means ‘cash’ in the above, of course.
Writing comments on phones should be illegal.
IMHO that’s a reasonable argument with regard to drivers of historic inflation.
The issue now facing the US is that M has near instantly increased, and T has decreased (ie $2tn going to the limited number of US suppliers of infrastructure), from the days of broad market trading with developing China.
Algebra tells the rest of the story.
@ JBrumble
That was rather my point: with unified control of Congress and the Presidency, the GOP could have done something about the fiscal issues that, even then, faced the US, above all, the impending deficiency in the US Social Security scheme. Instead, they started on an expensive war, and introduced another ‘entitlement’ in the form of prescription drug subsidies for the elderly. All small beer compared to Trump and Biden, mind.
That was rather my point: with unified control of Congress and the Presidency, the GOP could have done something about the fiscal issues that, even then, faced the US,
It depends what you mean by “unified”. The Dems have real party discipline, where dissent is only ever permitted on a kabuki theatre basis by someone whose vote won’t tip the balance but who needs to look good to a blue collar voting base. The GOP are hopeless at that. Hence GW Bush’s 2003 effort to reel back Fannie May and Freddie Mac foundered on splitters, as did his 2005 and 2006 efforts (against which, be it noted, Senator B Hussein Obama, Dem (Ill) voted, before complaining in the 2008 Presidential election that nothing had been done to prevent the GFC).