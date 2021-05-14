Music Maestro: May 14, 2021

Posted on May 14, 2021 by Sinclair Davidson

10 Responses to Music Maestro: May 14, 2021

  1. The BigBlueCat says:
    May 14, 2021 at 5:34 pm

    Nice. Every now and then heavy metal artists throw up a good ballad or two (yes, I know this is a cover of Simon and Garfunkel). If they could just get rid of their thrash ….

  2. Caveman says:
    May 14, 2021 at 5:40 pm

    The Ginger nut says he grew up in a zoo.
    Here you go princess
    welcome to the jungle

  3. Tom says:
    May 14, 2021 at 5:49 pm

    Just another reason we won’t see an explosion of musical creativity like the 1960s for hundreds of years, if at all. It’s more than half a century since Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel wrote the lyrics for The Sound of Silence, which was released in 1965.

    It is still being covered by imitators because, after the 1960s creative tidal wave broke, there has largely been nothing of substance since — only derivative dross.

  4. Delta says:
    May 14, 2021 at 6:02 pm

    The lyrics are particularly pertinent to today. Prefer the original
    Hmm takes me back to …. too far..

  5. Ellen of Tasmania says:
    May 14, 2021 at 6:08 pm

    The Sounds of Starbucks – Tim Hawkins.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zlc5Bii_Qf8

  6. Frank says:
    May 14, 2021 at 6:15 pm

    It is still being covered by imitators because, after the 1960s creative tidal wave broke, there has largely been nothing of substance since — only derivative dross.

    A cynic might suggest that it was always a shallow seam to be mining and only took ten years to become exhausted.

  7. Fat Tony says:
    May 14, 2021 at 7:19 pm

    I heard this a few years ago – I bought the Simon & Garfunkel version back in the 60s – but I love this version.
    It has an intensity that S&G couldn’t give this song

  8. Bruce of Newcastle says:
    May 14, 2021 at 7:31 pm

    Since the Israelis and the Palis are at it hammer and tongs again, this one comes to mind.

    The Last Battle – Rick Wakeman

  9. Jock says:
    May 14, 2021 at 9:00 pm

    Love the old S&G, but they just aped the old English and Scots folk tunes.

    See you and raise . Try this.Karen Matheson, Capercaille
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HJMC2keqX_0

  10. duncanm says:
    May 14, 2021 at 11:39 pm

    Ok, so I just watched a Will Farrell movie that was actually funny, and moving.

    Has this ripper of a song in it from a wonderful Swedish pop star — and I don’t usually like these female acrobatics.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UamELF1MyN0

