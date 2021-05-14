On the Caplan cost-benefit test of lockdown II

Readers will recall that I calculated various cost-benefits ratios for the lock-down policy that was pursued in Australia, based on a method suggested by Bryan Caplan and adapted for Canada by Douglas Allen.
Depending upon the assumptions in the scenarios, they estimated a range from 6,882 through to 194,953 people dying from Covid. Let’s look at the worst case scenario – 194,953 would have died with an unmitigated response (i.e. not mandatory social distancing and no voluntary social distancing either). The cost-benefit ratio is then 2.24. Even in the very worst case the Australian lockdown cost twice as much as the benefits.
Well today Scott Morrison boasted that 30,000 lives had been saved.
“The average fatality rate in the OECD countries, so I am talking about countries that have similar health systems, similar advanced economies, the average fatality rate in OECD countries is 1314 per million. In Australia that figure is 35.7.”
“Now, what that means is had Australia experienced the same rate of fatality from COVID as countries like us all around the world, there would have been more than 30,000 more fatalities here in this country.”
Okay – plugging 30,000 saved lives into the cost-benefit formula implies that saving those lives cost a mere 14.9 times more than the benefits.
But “if only one life is saved”.
It would have cost the economy eleventy billion dollars, but only if those saved Australian lives are in Australia. Australian lives in India, apparently, are worth nothing.
I’m not disagreeing with you at all, Sinclair.
As far as I am concerned the whole of ‘Public Health’ throughout Australia can be legislated out of existence.
yeah… but they might have taken some ivermectin or hydroxychloroquine and real Australians don’t do that you know.
Actuarial ghoulishness is not a good look, Doomlord. Triage in peacetime turns people off fiscal rectitude.
I realised. Just pointing out government hypocrisy.
Yes – I know. Yet speaking truth to power is important.
Australian Parliament House is the natural ‘roost’ for pigs might fly.
Why neglect cost-effectiveness studies?
It might be informative to produce opportunity cost comparisons, in terms of loss-of-years-of-life (with discounted life expectancy), for various COVID response scenarios, including comprehensive stratified quarantine for at-risk groups and their support personnel.
Where does the ScoMo 30,000 figure come from? Made up.
Like the 50 year age – under 50 one vaccine, over 50 a different one. What was that based on? Made up.
If Scott Morrison is honest, he should have no hesitation in providing the calculations that were used to conclude that 30,000 lives were saved.
Again, if he is honest, he should acknowledge the fact that it was relatively simple to control and screen the air and sea access of all visitors (including returning residents) in Australia’s case. Even so, our inept NSW and Victorian bureaucrats managed to let thousands of virtually-virus-unchecked passengers into the country.
If we apply the same method the White House used to take the cost of fuel and food out of the equation as far as inflation goes, our death rate from the virus was nil!
He is multiplying (well, actually someone in his office is) the OECD average death rate per million by the number of millions in the Australian population. So 1314 x 25.69 = 33,757.
Shiny @rsed clown has no concept of risk management in any of its forms.
News at 11.
/Frankenvaxees-R-Us
On an island continent in the Southern Hemisphere.
“Died with COVID”.
GFC Mk.II, Scummo?
People 60 and over are going to die. Some sooner than others, and many from flu, or other respiratory diseases. What is so special about Covid? We survived all the previous flu pandemics. I myself went on several international trips during them, but now I can’t go anywhere for a year or more because someone in Sydney or Perth sneezes? Insanity on steroids.
A stupid, fatuous comparison by Morrison. It isn’t about similar health systems and similar advanced economies. It’s about similar populations on similar island continents. There are, in other words, no comparisons available.
He’s comparing a lone house atop a hill to multiple apartment buildings.
The truth is Australia had far more deaths than it should have.
monty.
Triage in peacetime turns people off fiscal rectitude.
What do you think of this admission then?
UK women forced to wear face masks during labour, charity finds
or
https://www.theguardian.com/society/2021/may/13/hospital-waiting-list-numbers-in-england-hit-record-high
The pandemic’s disruption of hospital services means that in March 4,950,297 people in England were on the NHS waiting list for treatment that under the health service’s constitution it should provide within 18 weeks. That is a record high, and means that 251,949 people have been added to the list in a month.
..
The already ballooning list looks set to become even bigger soon. Hospitals report that people who did not seek or could not access care for non-Covid conditions such as cancer and heart disease are now visiting their GP and being referred on to their local hospital, thus swelling the list.
Feel free to have a snark but realize there were deliberate tradeoffs made and thousands would have died of otherwise preventable conditions because of restrictions on normal treatments anyway.
Well, yes. But Daniel Andrews is to blame for that.
Well, yes. But Daniel Andrews is to blame for that.
And he’s still in hiding
the average fatality rate in OECD countries is 1314 per million
That’s about where Sweden came in and they had nothing but voluntary social distancing measures.
The truth is Australia had far more deaths than it should have.
A certain Victorian premier who, bypassing tender, awarded a contract to a small, incompetent security firm (purely on political grounds and run by mates of the state government), must take the most blame for that.