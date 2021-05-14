The vaccines don’t work – Joe Biden

The rule is now simple: get vaccinated or wear a mask until you do.
The choice is yours.
— President Biden (@POTUS) May 13, 2021
We contend that for a nation to try to tax itself into prosperity is like a man standing in a bucket and trying to lift himself up by the handle.
I’m going with a strong no to both.
Make that Hell No!
And today we saw a parent having a go at his kids school board (in Loudon County, Virginia) where they were promoting absolute crap curriculum, and the board stopped him from speaking, saying “cover your nose with that mask”, which he did (very interesting measure of how much they get away with), meanwhile the CDC was backtracking to say masks no longer needed outdoors or for vaccinated people.
BUT: young kids are now being vaccinated! This smacks of kickbacks to Big Pharma – who not long ago were a target of the leftist agitatori!
The “leftist virus load” that the USA now carries (after decades of complacency and long marching) makes me think they are done.
I hope I’m wrong.
Does Joe wear a mask and a nappy?
The dynamics of the propaganda war being waged against the American middle class by the faceless extremists running the Biden White House are fascinating.
On the one hand, people are expected to trust – unquestioningly – vaccines developed in three months when it normally takes five years.
On the other hand, the unelected fascist ruling class is in love with the fear it is using to block the return of individual liberty that is the birthright of American citizens.
The only thing in favour of the ruling class is that the war it is waging on America has so far been bloodless, apart from the killings of the innocent by its paramilitary wing, Antifa.
America, by design, is heavily armed, thanks to the founders.
When ordinary Americans realise their governments, state and federal, are their mortal enemies, all hell will break loose – which the founders wisely anticipated.
Fox is reporting that bill maher is positive despite being fully vaccinated. Que?
America is rapidly losing credibility with the international community, and when that happens “all hell will break loose”. Trump will be the first President respected more by foreigners than by his own citizens.
I am going to love watching the lynching of Democrats on the webcasts.
Big question though. Will those attending in person need to wear those white full head masks and gowns that were mandated by the wizards in the 1950s?
When?
Tom, I’ve been hearing this for at least 15 years and it never happens – and I think I know why. Those armed conservative people you describe are not joiners; they believe in their own familial, personal, religious and commercial privacy. In a way, they’re indifferent to the commonweal.
On the broader subject, I’ve never been a pom-pom waver for civil wars in other people’s countries. But I have now reached the point where I am entirely supportive of the French generals. What governments are forcing on people now is leaving them – meaning us – with no alternative but direct action.
Those rotten Founding zFatheads ,giving everyone the right to own firearms, this is extremely dangerous for the polliescum ,the bloody people could shoot the elites ,not on comrades ,we gotta get them guns off them before they commit mass extermination of the woke class ,how are we going to get World Global Unelected government like the USA ,EU, China and other enlightened countries
Does that surprise you, Jock?
Coof!
The mask is now a political statement.
Fuck the police
Exactly C.L.
Most gun ownership is pointless. They’ll never use them.