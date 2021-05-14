This is from the Democrats

Part of the regular mailout I receive from Florida. No better proof than this that Liz Cheney had no place in among the Republicans. Utterly dishonest – the ad that is – but what else would you expect.? I’m sure they are really shocked. I, of course, am pleased to see her go, but she has been quite an insight into the political thoughts of George Bush Jr and Dick Cheney.
FIRST: Republicans expelled loyal Liz Cheney from her leadership position — all because she refused to support Trump’s election lies!
THEN: Trump attacked her! He called her “a bitter, horrible human being” and said he wants her OUT of politics.
NOW: Liz Cheney needs our support more than ever before. We need to show her that sticking to her values and standing up to Trump was RIGHT.That’s why we’re collecting a list of 50,000 Democrats who will stand with Liz Cheney amidst these vicious attacks from her own party. Stephen, will you sign right now?
Thank you for standing up for what’s right,
If 50,000 people from the opposite political party are willing to sign a petition to support you, you’re doing it wrong.
Progressive Turncoat Project
I wonder if Liz is stupid enough to think they really care about her?
The Yanks are good at this. Take any issue, emotionalise and personalise it, start a petition and sell the list of names and emails. Easy money
These people are like all the Oz lefties who loved Turnbull and were furious when he was deposed…but wouldn’t vote for the Coalition if their life depended on it.
I’m guessing the very last thing Liz Cheney wants is support from the “Progressive Turnout Project” lol …I would have thought Democratic political operatives would be smarter then this, seems not.
The only reason Democrats now support her is because she is a RINO, a Trump-hater, and now out of politics.
If I were a genuine Republican I’d be wondering what I was doing wrong if the Dems backed me.
Politically she is finished.
Jimmy Dore and Russell Brand would vote for Trump instead of war mongering RINOs.
It’s another stage in the great unveiling.
They will stand with her. But they wont vote for her.
Not a good look for the perennial warmonger!
Well, she’s a useful tool. Thing is when a tool is no longer useful you put it away or chuck it. Like the Bush and Clinton families the Cheney’s have done more than enough damage to America and the world’s interests. I can’t help but wonder how much Liz has invested in the armaments industry?
If being a RINO is defined by allegiance to Trump no matter what then yeah she’s a RINO.
If being an U.S Republican is defined by adherence to Conservative principles and policies, then she is most definitely not a RINO.
You might not like it but her voting record is hard right.
https://heritageaction.com/scorecard/search?query=liz+cheney
I.E. not voting with the Democrats on everything.
Well-played, Luke 1337…
Correct….same applies to Romney.
Just remember how the left smeared Romney back in 2012 when he was running.
Her voting record with Heritage Action is 98% but I guess they are just progressive shills in disguise right?
Seems a waste of time since the Dems have already frauded their way into winning the election.
Perhaps they set her up as a Trump hater much earlier before the election to drag him down from within the Republican Party, and this business of support now is just something they have to go through – never expecting the Republicans would oust her so they have to do something to make her feel better, not as if they care, but just for show.
And just like that, an old neo-con warmonger was a hero to the Left.
Again, from which party is she?
You didn’t even read the link you used, Luke-who-appears-to-sound-a-lot-like-Matt-but-I’m-sure-that’s-just-a-coincidence.
Cheney’s voting record over the long term with Heritage is only 80%, 15% below even the “average” Republican. And her voting record over the recent term includes 2 instances where she’s voted on the side of economic profligacy.
I guess at least you can say she’s not another Malcolm Turnbull, but voting against full-term abortion is not really a high bar, is it?
They are definitely smarter than Liz Cheney and Republicans like her. You would never see a Democrat do what she did to anyone in their party let alone a former president.
Crossie –
Liz is meant to be a Republican. The 50,000 signatures are from Democrats:
Hence why I said what I did.
Candy, she is not unique in the Republican Party in this respect, most of them hate Trump because he gave the voters what they voted for, anathema to the Republican insiders like McConnell who really hates Trump.
I understood you, it was Liz Cheney who forgot who elected her.
It is amazing (not) how leftists like Luke are so quick to rush to the defence of RINOs such as Cheney and Romney …
I think Cheney pretty much sucks…especially the war mongering stuff, but I respect her guts.
Yeh I lean left but I would vote for a centre right candidate (say Aust. Liberal party) over a far left (say Aust. Greens) Candidate if those were only the choices available, does that make me a “leftist”… I don’t think so…you lot probably do.
The funny thing is Cheney is way more of a conservative then Trump is or ever was, I reckon I could write a critique of Trump from a right wing perspective, with receipts (i.e. no opinion, just facts) with not a single leftist “talking point” mentioned, that would take this thread to page 3.
you lot
Ah. He’s one of them…
Yeh I lean left but I would vote for a centre right candidate (say Aust. Liberal party) over a far left (say Aust. Greens) Candidate if those were only the choices available,
Of course you would.
The Liberal (particularly if wet) would be more indistinguishable from a Labor member than the Green…
Yeh I lean left but I would vote for a centre right candidate (say Aust. Liberal party) over a far left (say Aust. Greens) Candidate if those were only the choices available, does that make me a “leftist” …
I regard the modern Democrat Party as about as equally bad and left wing in nearly every way as the Australian Greens; worse than Labor even.
I can think of almost no circumstance under which I would vote for either of them.
You are right to pull me up on this, apologies for the generalisation.