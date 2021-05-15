Are we supposed to care?

Posted on May 15, 2021 by currencylad

13 Responses to Are we supposed to care?

  1. Leigh Lowe says:
    May 15, 2021 at 10:50 pm

    Good shot, sir!

  2. W Hogg says:
    May 15, 2021 at 11:03 pm

    Win win

  3. mh says:
    May 15, 2021 at 11:08 pm

    At last, a crackdown on fake news.

  4. gorgiasl says:
    May 15, 2021 at 11:12 pm

    “Israeli air strike hits Gaza building housing international media outlets, after occupants warned to evacuate”

    ABC’s Gaza HQ

  5. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha says:
    May 15, 2021 at 11:13 pm

    ABC’s Gaza HQ

    Ring up for a second strike, then plaster the ruins with napalm.

  6. Joanna Smythe says:
    May 15, 2021 at 11:20 pm

    Are we supposed to care – yes, we are supposed to be devastated. Unfortunately for them, we don’t care, the sooner the better.

  7. incoherent rambler says:
    May 15, 2021 at 11:30 pm

    Outstanding!
    Jolly good.

  8. slackster says:
    May 15, 2021 at 11:30 pm

    Devils advocate time:
    Censorship of opposing views is now good as long as it’s against organizations/people I don’t like no matter the precedent this sends?

  9. Damon says:
    May 15, 2021 at 11:31 pm

    “Are we supposed to care?”
    If we were, we don’t.

  10. Rex Anger says:
    May 15, 2021 at 11:39 pm

    Devils advocate time:
    Censorship of opposing views is now good as long as it’s against organizations/people I don’t like no matter the precedent this sends?

    Does blowing up a military target in which said stooge journalists were being used as de facto human shields really count as censorship? 🤔

  11. exsteelworker says:
    May 16, 2021 at 12:11 am

    Hamas’s useful idiots.

  12. Ubique says:
    May 16, 2021 at 12:17 am

    Fake news cops a serve.

  13. FlyingPigs says:
    May 16, 2021 at 12:27 am

    but where is the attack on the filth publishers?

    during the Lebanese shit the filth from France would come down with their ‘tapped’ in journalist mates to record their sniper fire.

    The French Letters are warning France about what scum are on the rampage.

    America is now Australia’s enemy.

