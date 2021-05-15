Liberty Quote
If you think health care is expensive now, wait until you see what it costs when it’s free.— P.J. O’Rourke
-
Recent Comments
- FlyingPigs on Are we supposed to care?
- mh on Open Forum: May 15, 2021
- Black Ball on Open Forum: May 15, 2021
- Ubique on Are we supposed to care?
- Ellie on Open Forum: May 15, 2021
- exsteelworker on Are we supposed to care?
- Ellie on Open Forum: May 15, 2021
- BrettW on Open Forum: May 15, 2021
- Ellie on Open Forum: May 15, 2021
- Ellie on Open Forum: May 15, 2021
- Ellie on Open Forum: May 15, 2021
- JC on Open Forum: May 15, 2021
- Salvatore, King of Jobkeeper Covid Cash on Open Forum: May 15, 2021
- Ellie on Open Forum: May 15, 2021
- Ellie on Open Forum: May 15, 2021
- Ellie on Open Forum: May 15, 2021
- Bruce in WA on Open Forum: May 15, 2021
- Ellie on Open Forum: May 15, 2021
- Ellie on Open Forum: May 15, 2021
- Mark A on Open Forum: May 15, 2021
- Ellie on Open Forum: May 15, 2021
- Salvatore, King of Jobkeeper Covid Cash on Open Forum: May 15, 2021
- mh on Open Forum: May 15, 2021
- Rex Anger on Are we supposed to care?
- Black Ball on Open Forum: May 15, 2021
- Black Ball on Open Forum: May 15, 2021
- Bruce in WA on Open Forum: May 15, 2021
- Ellie on Open Forum: May 15, 2021
- Ellie on Open Forum: May 15, 2021
- mh on Open Forum: May 15, 2021
-
Recent Posts
- Are we supposed to care?
- Star Wars Bar announces blanket ban on Labour members
- Ricky puts QED into a gap
- Losing the support of normal people, Labor attacks breasts
- Reigning Cats & Dogs
- “Blurred vision is a key symptom” – Mayo Clinic
- Enjoy!
- Vicki Campion. We have fallen into the trap of thinking that we can buy our way out of discomfort.
- Open Forum: May 15, 2021
- David Bidstrup guest post. Some observations on the Indian “Covid crisis”.
- The vaccines don’t work – Joe Biden
- Music Maestro: May 14, 2021
- On the Caplan cost-benefit test of lockdown II
- Exploitation Offences
- In The Rear With The Smear
- This is from the Democrats
- Is the latest word on the flood of money the last word?
- Hundreds of lady misfits now walking the Queensland beat
- ‘She’s hot – apart from the overalls and the boil on her nose’
- We knew it was going to be bad, but not this bad this soon
- Nine nominates fake ‘witness’ against Roberts-Smith
- Binned Lizzy
- Deft Con Won
- The Queen to announce electoral reform
- World War Zzzzzzz
- While the CAT scan’s awry…
- The edge of lunacy
- It is more or less impossible to catch COVID-19 outdoors
- Victorian magistrate falsely claims that Islam is a race
- Budget Speech 2021
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Calling Bullshit
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Snowdon
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Cryptoeconomics
- Dan Wang
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Hart
- Diane Coyle
- Dick Puddlecote
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Essential Scholars
- Fault Lines
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Greg Mankiw
- Grey Enlightenment
- Guido Fawkes
- Head Rambles
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Lott
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Marius Kloppers
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Michel Rauchs
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Paul Johnson Archives
- Peter Fenwick
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Reflections on Liberty and Power
- Retraction Watch
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- Truth on the Market
- Vox CEPR Policy Portal
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Are we supposed to care?
This entry was posted in International, Taking out the trash, War and peace. Bookmark the permalink.
Good shot, sir!
Win win
At last, a crackdown on fake news.
“Israeli air strike hits Gaza building housing international media outlets, after occupants warned to evacuate”
ABC’s Gaza HQ
Ring up for a second strike, then plaster the ruins with napalm.
Are we supposed to care – yes, we are supposed to be devastated. Unfortunately for them, we don’t care, the sooner the better.
Outstanding!
Jolly good.
Devils advocate time:
Censorship of opposing views is now good as long as it’s against organizations/people I don’t like no matter the precedent this sends?
“Are we supposed to care?”
If we were, we don’t.
Devils advocate time:
Censorship of opposing views is now good as long as it’s against organizations/people I don’t like no matter the precedent this sends?
Does blowing up a military target in which said stooge journalists were being used as de facto human shields really count as censorship? 🤔
Hamas’s useful idiots.
Fake news cops a serve.
but where is the attack on the filth publishers?
during the Lebanese shit the filth from France would come down with their ‘tapped’ in journalist mates to record their sniper fire.
The French Letters are warning France about what scum are on the rampage.
America is now Australia’s enemy.