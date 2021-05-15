“Blurred vision is a key symptom” – Mayo Clinic

In those countries that do not have a securely funded public broadcaster democracy is not as robust as in Australia… [They] often have examples of right-wing extremism, as we saw in America where the mob stormed the Capitol. And what country in the world puts the least money into public broadcasting? The United States of America.”
– A forgetful Ita Buttose worked this on-trend wedge into a National Press Club address in support of the Macular Disease Foundation last week. (Don’t ask me). The video of the ABC-enabled 1996 Parliament House Riot is still shocking a quarter of a century on.
I always said Buttrose was part of the problem.
What a pitiful, lame, dishonest attempt to justify the shakedown.
Amazing. You forget how biased the ABC was even then. As per usual they seemed to think a small violent left wing group was representative of the Australian community.
Ah well, reality, facts, honesty, unbiased journalism, all foreign to their ABC; but we still pay for it.
You would have to live in a very, very tiny thought bubble to think that is a reasonable argument. Is she saying the existence of the ABC prevented right wing extremists invading our Parliament House in 1998?
Left wing extremists OK, obviously.
How apt. MD causes loss of clarity in objects at the centre of vision, only allowing processing of objects at the periphery.
A bit like not seeing the elephant in the room.
Ita should be tested, pronto.
“And what country in the world puts the least money into public broadcasting?”
Ah – so clearly, the USSR, when it existed, had the most democratic system imaginable. After all, there was nothing but public broadcasting, so maximum accountability, maximum truth and maximum democracy existed there and then. Who knew?
Ita – never fails to disappoint. A natural leader of the staff co-op.
Ita hearts Goebbels?
since French Revolution, all extremism comes from leftist ( fascist and Nazis are leftist too)
Edmund Burke:
Without the warm cloak of custom, tradition, experience, history, religion, and social hierarchy – all of which radical man would rip off – man is shivering and naked. Free man from all mystery, demystify his institutions and his intellectual world, and you leave him alone in a universe of insignificance, incapacity, and inadequacy.
After this has been done, nuke what remains from orbit.
To be sure, to be sure.
A skull filled with lefty propaganda is another symptom.
You’d think an ex-editor of Cleo would’ve acquired discernment of such things.
In those countries that do not have a securely funded public broadcaster democracy is not as robust as in Australia – although my Labor Party is taking lessons from the Democrats… [They] often have examples of left wing extremism as we in the ABC, are proud and dedicated to promote, as we we saw in Canberra where the mob stormed Parliarment. And what country in the world has the intelligence to puts the least money into public broadcasting? The United States of America.”
There ya go, ya grubby lying little shit, fixed it for ya.
On the bright side, if their ABC was in the States, they’d probably put CNN out of business.
Yes- corrupting the minds of young women the make big bucks for the Packers.
That is not true. I watched that address, which was all about macular degeneration and how it contributes to dementia in the elderly. Buttrose didn’t “work” anything else into the address.
When the address was finished, a number of questions were asked of Buttrose, some about the topic of her address. A small number were asked about the Porter defamation proceeding but she declined to answer them because those proceedings are currently on foot. One question was asked about whether the ABC expected any further funding cuts in the coming budget and it was this question to which she gave the response that you have quoted.
To repeat: The address given by Buttrose was about macular degeneration and how it contributes to dementia in the elderly. Nothing else was “worked” into that address.
Is someone else is managing Ita’s money for her? Her characteristic of propagandising a pretend reality because it suits her emotionally is the road to market loses.
Free countries don’t have Marxist, state owned “public broadcasters” that are decades out of date and obsolete.
The ABC wants a left wing monopoly on extremism.