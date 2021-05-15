“Blurred vision is a key symptom” – Mayo Clinic

In those countries that do not have a securely funded public broadcaster democracy is not as robust as in Australia… [They] often have examples of right-wing extremism, as we saw in America where the mob stormed the Capitol. And what country in the world puts the least money into public broadcasting? The United States of America.” In those countries that do not have a securely funded public broadcaster democracy is not as robust as in Australia… [They] often have examples of right-wing extremism, as we saw in America where the mob stormed the Capitol. And what country in the world puts the least money into public broadcasting? The United States of America.”

– A forgetful Ita Buttose worked this on-trend wedge into a National Press Club address in support of the Macular Disease Foundation last week. (Don’t ask me). The video of the ABC-enabled 1996 Parliament House Riot is still shocking a quarter of a century on.