Kelp, maggots and algae must replace wheat, maize and rice on menus if the world is to feed itself in an era of escalating environmental threats, a Cambridge University study has said.
The researchers suggest that radical changes to the food system will be needed to create “risk-resilient diets” in the face of climate change.
Other “future foods” include insect larvae, fungi protein and a seaweed called sugar kelp, which is found in British waters and is used in sushi. Many of these foods could be grown in cities.
Good finds in the comments. The CSIRO is right on it, Eat more bugs!
Watch this video for the fastest moving ant eater you will ever see and a quick look at the future of food. – protein from insects!
OTHER ITEMS OF INTEREST
Suicide of Europe. Financiers declare war on gas.
Europe faces the prospect of higher electricity bills and a supply crunch, as utilities struggle to finance new gas-fired power plants unless they meet tougher emissions criteria imposed by banks pressured to stop financing fossil-fuel projects.
The region’s utilities already anticipate power supply problems as they phase out coal and nuclear generation and ageing infrastructure.The falling cost of renewable energy and the potential of emerging technologies, such as hydrogen, is at the front of policymakers’ minds, pushing gas out of favour as they legislate even more ambitious climate targets.
The European Commission’s executive vice-president Frans Timmermans told an industry event in March that there will only be a “marginal role for fossil gas” on the path to net zero emissions by 2050.
Looking forward to blackouts in the US.
The organization responsible for North American electric reliability warned energy shortfalls were possible this summer in California, Texas, New England and the Central United States based on above-normal temperature forecasts for much of the region.
“Of greatest concern (during extreme heat) is California, where up to 11 gigawatts (GW) of additional transfers are expected to be needed in late afternoon to offset reduced solar output”
More coal burning in the US coming up? Price of gas surges.
Gas has again become more expensive than coal, after adjusting for efficiency differences.
Gas units are forecast to provide 37% of total generation this summer, down from 42% last year, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said.
By contrast, coal units are expected to boost their generation share to 26%, up from 22% in 2020 (“EIA forecasts less natural gas-fired generation this summer”, EIA, May 12).
The load shifting stream of power has a “depth” of 30 MW compared with the depth of the stream of power required for South Australia that ranges from 1000MW to 2500MW.
You can amuse yourself by estimating the cost of covering a 20 or 30 hour wind drought when the SE-Australia wide demand (the “stream”) is 20,000 to 30,000MW deep and the cost of the storage is in the order of a million dollars per MWh.
Open restaurants in Ultimo, Southbank, chaps (or, more likely, chapesses)
Nothing more satisfying than watching “Go Woke, go broke” play out in public.
Why are these ‘experts’ expecting a huge drop in world food production? It can’t be Global Warming as that seems to have had no negative effects till now. Perhaps deep down they’re expecting another mini ice age or solar minimum, that would lead to massive crop failure is already cool regions. I just don’t understand why they think it’s going to happen.
People that talk like this have no understanding of the capabilities of modern agriculture.
Capabilities that could be accelerated with GM of course. The real risk to agricultural production is cultural. Inner city people with no connection to the land deciding that eating nature is cruel, and imposing this philosophy on everyone else. Teenage girls are very susceptible to this sort of shit for example.
In that world expect laboratory warehouse produced product designed to look like the real thing as a replacement. None of this joke stuff which in truth is some postgrad ramblings at the end of a port and cheese night.
F*ck the kelp and algae. I’m gonna be a maggotarian.
Anyway, why not cut to the chase and stop being cruel to the sprirulina, and just manufacture soylent green.
Of course, what would all that land be used for? What would happen to all those rural towns? Ecosystems services of course. A completely artificial market that exists only by government fiat.
Green jobs for everyone will be the mantra, but in reality only a few NRM companies across our wide brown doing compliance work on CO2 storage etc. employing about fifty people on a FIFO basis with periodic excursions into the scary outback, before scurrying back to their city apartment.
Pests and Weeds? There will be some lip service for that.
Leasehold land will more and more not be renewed either, as state government seeks to cut out the middleman. Why not get the carbon credits direct?
An extension of the elites view that the problem with disfunctional nations is that they are not given enough. Making food from kelp and maggots may well be cheaper than sending grain and protein, but it does not address the issue.
It is their shitty governments, military dictatorships or socialist dictatorships. Forever at war with rivals in the former case, forever at war with their populations in the latter. Inept and inefficient, it is like trying to top up a bucket riddles with holes.
But it is more correct and less judgemental than confronting the real problems.
I note the recent rise of the ‘meat is killing the planet’ narrative. Unfortunately it clashes with my own ‘I only eat meat for health reasons’ dietary policy (google keto/carnivore diet to learn more).
Here is my cautionary note to the insect eater advocates: stay the fcuk away from my food, or you will find out why carnivores have fangs.
Have a nice day.
Quite right Entropy.
Just read an article about drought and heat stress gene research for wheat going into final trial work in Australia.
They have the cultivars in the ground for assessment. This is a game changer for production in Australia but the insect shite gets the headline.
All this would have occurred much earlier if GM tech was allowed to be used. US farmers already have GM cotton and corn with abiotic stress genes now.
They really, really hate people and their desires for a cheap, clean accessory and gadget filled world.
Incandescent with rage they watch proles getting enjoyment out of devices which are affordable.
Stewing with hate they see the old age pensioner turns on their little air conditioner gaining comfort and living longer.
Driven to distraction they see the farmers and producers making scarcity in the Western world nearly impossible.
Something must be done.
Been doing a lot of work on a maggot farm lately.
Since about July last year.
I will not be giving any real detail because. NDA
I will say, that the scale of the joint is something to behold.
more like factory than a farm
the joint is about 100m long and about 50 wide
and every single bit of space is being used
It’s not just Cambridge University spending research dollars on this.
https://www.qwant.com/?t=videos&q=beyond+ag&o=0%3AnfST9KTLP-w
Soylent Green cannot be too far off…
Hungry jacks … Nanna Burger
Hmmm, a world without grass (wheat)? Chances are if that were the case the oceans would already be dead from acidification. So much for farming the algae and kelp at scale. I suppose you could do alright growing mushrooms/ fungi for while- on all the dead stuff.
I am mystified who exactly in the absence of a good dose of DMT or such like would come to the conclusion that the labour and energy inputs required to farm algae and/or mushrooms on land would ever be less than that of broadacre agriculture. How on earth would mass production of algae/ kelp be any less water intensive than rice production? Perhaps examine a case study of the cost of production of B and C vitamins like people pop in dietary supplement pills. They aren’t sourced from crushed up citrus and fruit as a lot of people think and the labels would imply.
My understanding is there is ample historical evidence of what happens locally in areas where there have been/ were longer term temporary changes in local climate in terms of crop selection. Such as the farmers in central Europe going to tuber/root crops like potatoes versus cereals about a thousand years ago. When there was that mini ice age or whatever it was and the summers became much shorter.
Excluding places like Iceland and Southern Greenland where the vikings had to forget agriculture altogether and move out. Until the weather improved, go pillage Scotland/Spain/ somewhere again or settle North America instead.
This will continue until Europeans suffering from Energy Poverty get to the front of policymakers’ minds.
MatrixTransform says:
May 15, 2021 at 9:02 am
Had a little look around the time I was investigating lab grown meat.
Was very surprised how mature the industry already was in Australia.
And as I mentioned back then, they are 2 hormones away from producing sub $1 a KG meats.
Deary me? Why stuff around with maggots and cultured meat? You’re going to need a load of decaying organic matter in the first place to grow the insect larvae in. All that effort when you could just eat human shit:
https://www.livescience.com/14669-poop-meat-safety.html
https://961theeagle.com/japan-creates-edible-steak-from-human-feces-would-you-eat-human-poop-steak/
And it has been going on a lot longer than 2011. There were products on shelves in Japanese supermarkets as long ago as the 80’s. Nothing like a bit of nutritious and environmentally friendly Escherichia Coli protein.
I wouldn’t be suprised if Sydney Water has already value added to their business. The stuff sold by fast food places these days as “meat”. I really do wonder.
“Why are these ‘experts’ expecting a huge drop in world food production?”
Production is fine.
Harvesting, transport, preparation and sale, not so much.
Between virus panic and $16/hour dole money, no-one is willing to flip burgers, pick apples or work in an abattoir for $10/hour for 80 hours a week. So those places close, or are idle for want of workers. What remains gets expensive.
Increasing fuel prices add a larger burden and increase the price of everything, not just food.
The vast majority of food production globally is in “first world” countries, most of which are in the very same position – to some degree at least.
What happens when large swathes of the population need to spend >40% of their income on food? History suggests that’s when pitchforks and torches appear in large numbers, and poles start getting adorned with severed heads. Rapidly approaching those numbers in the US.
What is left of law enforcement and the military care little for any but themselves – the real “good guys” in those areas already quit after being thrown under the bus once too often, so no-one will even try to stop it unless they see it as in their own interest, which it demonstrably will not be.