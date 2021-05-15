Kelp, maggots and algae must replace wheat, maize and rice on menus if the world is to feed itself in an era of escalating environmental threats, a Cambridge University study has said.

The researchers suggest that radical changes to the food system will be needed to create “risk-resilient diets” in the face of climate change.

After reviewing hundreds of reports they determined that global malnutrition could be eradicated by farming micro-organisms such as spirulina, a type of bacteria often referred to as blue-green algae that was once eaten by the Aztecs.

Other “future foods” include insect larvae, fungi protein and a seaweed called sugar kelp, which is found in British waters and is used in sushi. Many of these foods could be grown in cities.

Good finds in the comments. The CSIRO is right on it, Eat more bugs!

Watch this video for the fastest moving ant eater you will ever see and a quick look at the future of food. – protein from insects!

OTHER ITEMS OF INTEREST

Suicide of Europe. Financiers declare war on gas.

Europe faces the prospect of higher electricity bills and a supply crunch, as utilities struggle to finance new gas-fired power plants unless they meet tougher emissions criteria imposed by banks pressured to stop financing fossil-fuel projects. The region’s utilities already anticipate power supply problems as they phase out coal and nuclear generation and ageing infrastructure. The falling cost of renewable energy and the potential of emerging technologies, such as hydrogen, is at the front of policymakers’ minds, pushing gas out of favour as they legislate even more ambitious climate targets. The European Commission’s executive vice-president Frans Timmermans told an industry event in March that there will only be a “marginal role for fossil gas” on the path to net zero emissions by 2050.

Looking forward to blackouts in the US.

The organization responsible for North American electric reliability warned energy shortfalls were possible this summer in California, Texas, New England and the Central United States based on above-normal temperature forecasts for much of the region. “Of greatest concern (during extreme heat) is California, where up to 11 gigawatts (GW) of additional transfers are expected to be needed in late afternoon to offset reduced solar output”

More coal burning in the US coming up? Price of gas surges.

Gas has again become more expensive than coal, after adjusting for efficiency differences. Gas units are forecast to provide 37% of total generation this summer, down from 42% last year, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said.