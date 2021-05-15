Losing the support of normal people, Labor attacks breasts

Liberty Quote
It is always from a minority acting in ways different from what the majority would prescribe that the majority in the end learns to do better.— Friedrich von Hayek
First they came for the boobies, and I did not speak out because I had no boobies…
If only Chairman Dan was here…
“I came across the term chestfeeding and how it was an inclusive term for trans men and non-binary individuals who may chestfeed their children,” she said.”
LOL
What tit came up with this?!
It’s Victorian Labor who are a weird, deviant mob.
Let’s hope Albanese does not support this kind of rubbish. He must see how alienating it is to normal folk?
Let’s hope Albanese does not support this kind of rubbish. He must see how alienating it is to normal folk?
Albo has only ever cared for whatever keeps him in the top of the pile and the rubbidytuggidy money.
You want to know his position on somerthing, lick your finger and check the wind direction and speed before you walk into one of his pressers…
My first thoughts were- are we now to have chest cancer clinics, chest cancer day at the cricket?
Where will the lunacy of the Left end?
Wankers one and all
who other than me had feminism circling around from the right to vote, to the right to work, to the right to murder their unborn, to the right to lose to males who are pretending to be female, to the right to have gender identifier’s de-femaled? Milo was right, feminism is cancer. If the ladies declared this sort of thing what it is, a war on women and their interests it would stop. Sadly many women don’t want the conflict and accusations of homophobia and transphobia that calling out this sort of policy would entail. Complaining quietly to the boyfriend or hubby or even a mate down the local isn’t going to cut it. This is a battle you ladies will have to lead the fight on.
And the scene in Life of Brian where- although he can’t have babies, “it’s every man’s right to have babies if they want them.”
Satire becomes reality
Daily, where it always ends. In piles of bodies and an endless tide of human misery. It was Europe and the Soviet union along with China who enjoyed the end result of the left’s lunacy last century. The way things are going in the 21st it’s America and the anglosphere’s turn.
Too true Scott. Alas, too true