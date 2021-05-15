Reigning Cats & Dogs

BY any measure this was a red-letter week for the United States. The increasingly corpse-like Joe Biden squandered Donald Trump’s tranquillitas ordinis by losing control of the Middle East and the Strait of Hormuz, having already lost control of America’s southern border – to say nothing of his own neural pathways. According to reports, drug cartels are now setting up bases inside the US. The week also featured a massive cyber-terrorist strike on a newly inflation-stalked economy by an allegedly Russian ransomware gang. Fuel supply lines were disabled, causing chaos across several states and encouraging more of the same from the country’s enemies. White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki yawned away the attack by saying it was only “on a private-sector company.” Democrats were completely uninterested in Russian sabotage that actually occurred.
For what was billed as a round-up of this eventful week, the ABC’s North America correspondent (and Catallaxy favourite) Emily Olson filed 40 paragraphs – the first 21 of which were a lionisation of Liz Cheney. Olsen – who formerly predicted bigger things for Andrew Cuomo – predicts equally imposing ones for the cashiered warmonger: “The Lincoln Project — which raised a whopping $90 million during the 2020 election cycle — showed what an anti-Trump conservative voice can do,” she writes. Not to mention how many boys it can rape. There follows 14 paragraphs on vaccination and jockeying for November’s New York mayoralty election.
Finally, Olsen gets to the White House. Here is the entirety of her Biden analysis:
Breaking the internet
One of the first promises made by White House press secretary Jen Psaki was that when the Biden’s adopted a cat, it would “break the internet”.
Since then, it’s been a little quiet on the feline front, while one of the Biden’s dogs, Major, has attracted some … ruff … headlines (sorry).
Well, now we’ve got an update on the cat, courtesy of the First Lady. In an interview with NBC, Jill Biden said the cat, a female, is “waiting in the wings”.
She also revealed that while he was away from the White House recently, Major spent time in a shelter getting familiar with cats.
Asked if adopting the cat was his idea, the President flatly answered “no,” basically breaking his promise to bridge divided Americans by revealing himself as a dog person.
Yikes. The sycophancy – it burns. I’ll bet anyone a thousand dollars the cat isn’t white.
Hard to see the US recovering for this theft enabled by violence and fraud. Happy to be proved wrong. As Latho remarked, Washington DC is up there with I Claudius or Satyricon.
These foul degenerates like Pelosi and Bidet have been around for 50 years plus. Is this what they had planned?
Incredibly, SBS actually got a little snarky with Gropey Joe during the week, because he wasn’t sufficiently onside with Hamas. They found his response to the conflict ‘lacklustre and one-sided’ presumably because it allowed some room for Israel to defend itself. Meanwhile CNNine in one story about the Israel-Gaza conflict ran, as their headline graphic, a collage showing a clearly Palestinian family (headscarf, keffiyeh) with the requisite young children wailing in terror as evil-looking jets hovered over them.
Psaki would fit in very well in Canbra
“I’ll bet anyone a thousand dollars the cat isn’t white.”
Well, of course not! The white cat belongs to Dr Evil, aka Obama.
The black one belongs to the wicked witch of the west, aka Pelosi.
It’ll have to be tortoiseshell – that’s the “woke” thing to have, right? Black, brown and white, all mixed up in a bucket.
No racistisms in the
WhiteBIPOC House, not even the pets.
“…her Biden analysis…”
“Joe, Joe – he’s our bloke
If he can’t do it,
we’ll go more woke!”
If you aint black you aint mah cat! Demented people get attatched to cats and dogs ,still its better than the Fraud Pres molestong children . Feel sorry for the animals though .
Biden squandered
You make it sound like it was an accident or something.
You cannot rule out deliberate
Recall the lefts motto
destroy da joint
There is deranged and then there is this:
Jennifer ‘pro-voting’ Rubin
@JRubinBlogger
·
May 14
Look at how admin operates: Less than 4 mos in office and masks off, vaccine on demand; enormous reduction in minors in ICE custody; pipeline problem fixed in 48 hrs. or so. There is something to be said for competence.
as someone on the twatter verse named the cat chairman meow
I’m sure chyna Joe will be pleased, so to Putin and Xi
Rubin exemplifies how degenerate, evil, deluded, stupid and spoilt the political-media class is. The shit show in canbra is DC writ small. Same type of poisonous let-them-eat- cake types.
@ Infid Tiger-
As always, the Internet has a meme for people like Jennifer Rubin…
The Levine degenerate sums up the Bidet pyric ‘presidency’
Remember this in 2016
Hillary’s vision is a borderless world where working people have no power, no jobs, no safety.
Now they’re getting it. Getting it bigly as a punishment.
The demise of the USA happening in months. It’s a nightmare with cardboard cut out Joe not there. Have to get back the House and Senate next year or this horrible suicidal agenda will continue.
In what was billed as a summary of this big week in the US, the ABC’s Washington correspondent (and Catallaxy favourite) Emily Olson filed 40 paragraphs – the first 21 of which were a lionisation of Liz Cheney.
And just like that a wealthy neo-con warmonger was a hero to the Left.
That’s because the left loathes ordinary working people.
Far from being an objective reporter, Emily Olson is a fiercely partisan-left propagandist.
Pretty much like the rest of the ABC.
Crawling and brown nosing at this elevated level takes many years of study and practice! I recall that it was said of a fellow executive of mine that if the MD stopped suddenly then we would have to retrieve the exec by pulling on his shoes.
Olsen fits into this lofty skill set.
Reports: Israel Lured Hamas Fighters Into Tunnels With Rumor Of Ground Invasion, Then Bombed Tunnels In Massive Airstrike
“160 aircraft flying simultaneously conducted a massive attack on a network of tunnels dug by the Hamas terror group after ambiguous IDF statement caused media frenzy that Israel has launched ground invastion.”
The Israeli military apparently used a brilliant deceptive maneuver to take out Hamas’s terrorist fighting force and underground tunnels — in a single blow.
In what could only be described as killing two birds with one stone, the Israel Defense Forces on Thursday night told news reporters that the Israeli ground forces were on their way to Hamas-held Gaza.
The news spread quickly through the mainstream media and affiliated social media accounts. Believing an Israeli ground invasion to be imminent, Hamas ordered its terrorist fighters to seek shelter in the tunnel network dug up under the Gaza city.
What followed the Hamas mobilization was a massive wave of Israeli airstrikes — comprising of 160 aircraft — on the Gaza tunnel network with the jihadi group’s top terror brass sitting underground, right where the IDF wanted them.
As a former actually great President once (almost) said: “It’s moron in America!”
Oh yes, the cat will, of course, be neutered*.
*Cue endless symbolic memes. One should say “spayed”, but I can see people getting into trouble if the context is micro-wrong.
His aides appear to have misunderstood when Biden declared “I wanna grab me some pussy”.
I think there are some terrible things happening to the migrant children that the Democrats are hiding.
It may never be divulged however, covered up by Pelosi and her group of ultra rich weirdo Democrats. It’s appalling.
Joe shoulda got a TomCat.
Yeah, they do spray, but they’re nice to have around the house.
It makes you wonder, what sorta bloke would want a neutered cat?
“160 aircraft flying simultaneously’
Would you believe 10 F15’s and some spec forces with laser designators?
Would you believe 10 F15’s and some spec forces with laser designators?
I would.
One strike pilot, his wingman and their backseaters carry more destructive power in their 2 jets, than an entire Strategic Bomber Group’s worth of WW2 aircraft.
And their accuracy rate is exponentially better, too.