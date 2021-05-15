Reigning Cats & Dogs

BY any measure this was a red-letter week for the United States. The increasingly corpse-like Joe Biden squandered Donald Trump’s tranquillitas ordinis by losing control of the Middle East and the Strait of Hormuz, having already lost control of America’s southern border – to say nothing of his own neural pathways. According to reports, drug cartels are now setting up bases inside the US. The week also featured a massive cyber-terrorist strike on a newly inflation-stalked economy by an allegedly Russian ransomware gang. Fuel supply lines were disabled, causing chaos across several states and encouraging more of the same from the country’s enemies. White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki yawned away the attack by saying it was only “on a private-sector company.” Democrats were completely uninterested in Russian sabotage that actually occurred.

For what was billed as a round-up of this eventful week, the ABC’s North America correspondent (and Catallaxy favourite) Emily Olson filed 40 paragraphs – the first 21 of which were a lionisation of Liz Cheney. Olsen – who formerly predicted bigger things for Andrew Cuomo – predicts equally imposing ones for the cashiered warmonger: “The Lincoln Project — which raised a whopping $90 million during the 2020 election cycle — showed what an anti-Trump conservative voice can do,” she writes. Not to mention how many boys it can rape. There follows 14 paragraphs on vaccination and jockeying for November’s New York mayoralty election.

Finally, Olsen gets to the White House. Here is the entirety of her Biden analysis:

Breaking the internet One of the first promises made by White House press secretary Jen Psaki was that when the Biden’s adopted a cat, it would “break the internet”. Since then, it’s been a little quiet on the feline front, while one of the Biden’s dogs, Major, has attracted some … ruff … headlines (sorry). Well, now we’ve got an update on the cat, courtesy of the First Lady. In an interview with NBC, Jill Biden said the cat, a female, is “waiting in the wings”. She also revealed that while he was away from the White House recently, Major spent time in a shelter getting familiar with cats. Asked if adopting the cat was his idea, the President flatly answered “no,” basically breaking his promise to bridge divided Americans by revealing himself as a dog person.



Yikes. The sycophancy – it burns. I’ll bet anyone a thousand dollars the cat isn’t white.