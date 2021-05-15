Ricky puts QED into a gap

If I can’t have tough conversations with my better players, I may as well coach netball.”
– While discussing what has to be said and done to revive his struggling Raiders,
– While discussing what has to be said and done to revive his struggling Raiders,
Ricky Stuart implies netballers are drama queens
• Diamonds legend Liz Ellis calls out Ricky Stuart over ‘pathetic’ dig at netball.
• Furious netball stars slam Ricky Stuart over demeaning insult.
• Raiders coach Ricky Stuart slammed for making ‘sexist’ netball remark.
• Netball ACT throws down challenge to Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart.
• Ricky Stuart responds to controversial remarks about netball’s toughness.
• Ricky Stuart apologises to the netball community after social media backlash.
• ‘Not good enough’: Netball world seethes over Ricky Stuart comment.
• Furious netball stars slam Ricky Stuart over demeaning insult.
• Raiders coach Ricky Stuart slammed for making ‘sexist’ netball remark.
• Netball ACT throws down challenge to Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart.
• Ricky Stuart responds to controversial remarks about netball’s toughness.
• Ricky Stuart apologises to the netball community after social media backlash.
• ‘Not good enough’: Netball world seethes over Ricky Stuart comment.
Try time!
Okay Liz,
Go out and tackle Sam Backhoe and Big Mal.
PS
Many people probably don’t appreciate how damned good Ricky Stuart actuallly was.
If he played union, he’d be thought of more highly than Johnny Wilkinson.
Ricky as half was at his best dodging and weaving through a pack.
Hasn’t lost his touch.
@ CL-
I believe the appropriate response to this post is #Oof…
LOL.
Well spotted, CL.
I’d like to apologise to the netball community what I meant to say was my players were behaving like soccer players.
I’d like to sincerely apologise to the trauma I caused to the soccer community. My players just aren’t very tough, like a bunch of lawn bowls players
If I have caused any offence to the lawn bowls community I sincerely apologise .
On second thoughts sod off.
Without Carlos Smearson Roy and HG would have to be cut to half an hour.
Liz, come on down!
The way they are going so far, the Raiders probably couldn’t even do any good at netball. They are playing like a bunch of gir … Oh, never mind
What is it with players called Liz being outraged at the drop of hat? First there was Liz Cabbage of the bouncy netball variant, losing her shit over a photo shoot for an undies company. And now Liz Ellis (any relation to Bob?) of the non bouncy netball variety, trying to stay relevant.
Must be time to get a female with a severe hairstyle and sensible shoes to coach the Raiders.
Ffs netball is a non contact ‘sport’ played by people that you use to be able to call women. Apparently the term women is now no longer acceptable and has been replaced by chest feeding birthing persons!
People born with a uterus, you bigot.
Are we talking flat footed or flat chested netball?
Liz needs to have a bit of a rethink. In my younger days the backline of our RL team was forced into playing netball against the ladies. The language from the ladies coach cause many of my team mates to blush.
And I mean by that I am not surprised he backed down.
Alas girls, the only question: is Ricky accurate?
Well obviously.