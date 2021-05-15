Ricky puts QED into a gap

If I can’t have tough conversations with my better players, I may as well coach netball.”

– While discussing what has to be said and done to revive his struggling Raiders,
Ricky Stuart implies netballers are drama queens

 
Try time!

17 Responses to Ricky puts QED into a gap

  1. Dot says:
    May 15, 2021 at 4:57 pm

    Okay Liz,

    Go out and tackle Sam Backhoe and Big Mal.

  2. Dot says:
    May 15, 2021 at 4:58 pm

    PS

    Many people probably don’t appreciate how damned good Ricky Stuart actuallly was.

    If he played union, he’d be thought of more highly than Johnny Wilkinson.

  3. Bruce of Newcastle says:
    May 15, 2021 at 5:00 pm

    Ricky as half was at his best dodging and weaving through a pack.
    Hasn’t lost his touch.

  4. Rex Anger says:
    May 15, 2021 at 5:03 pm

    @ CL-

    I believe the appropriate response to this post is #Oof…

  5. Roger says:
    May 15, 2021 at 5:06 pm

    LOL.

    Well spotted, CL.

  6. Fair Shake says:
    May 15, 2021 at 5:08 pm

    I’d like to apologise to the netball community what I meant to say was my players were behaving like soccer players.
    I’d like to sincerely apologise to the trauma I caused to the soccer community. My players just aren’t very tough, like a bunch of lawn bowls players
    If I have caused any offence to the lawn bowls community I sincerely apologise .

    On second thoughts sod off.

  7. H B Bear says:
    May 15, 2021 at 5:08 pm

    Without Carlos Smearson Roy and HG would have to be cut to half an hour.

  9. ACTOldFart says:
    May 15, 2021 at 5:22 pm

    The way they are going so far, the Raiders probably couldn’t even do any good at netball. They are playing like a bunch of gir … Oh, never mind

  10. Nighthawk the Elder says:
    May 15, 2021 at 5:31 pm

    What is it with players called Liz being outraged at the drop of hat? First there was Liz Cabbage of the bouncy netball variant, losing her shit over a photo shoot for an undies company. And now Liz Ellis (any relation to Bob?) of the non bouncy netball variety, trying to stay relevant.

  11. Squirrel says:
    May 15, 2021 at 5:34 pm

    Must be time to get a female with a severe hairstyle and sensible shoes to coach the Raiders.

  12. Dan4eva says:
    May 15, 2021 at 5:35 pm

    Ffs netball is a non contact ‘sport’ played by people that you use to be able to call women. Apparently the term women is now no longer acceptable and has been replaced by chest feeding birthing persons!

  13. Dot says:
    May 15, 2021 at 5:59 pm

    People born with a uterus, you bigot.

  14. Herodotus says:
    May 15, 2021 at 6:15 pm

    Are we talking flat footed or flat chested netball?

  15. Motelier says:
    May 15, 2021 at 6:17 pm

    Liz needs to have a bit of a rethink. In my younger days the backline of our RL team was forced into playing netball against the ladies. The language from the ladies coach cause many of my team mates to blush.

  16. Clam Chowdah says:
    May 15, 2021 at 6:21 pm

    And I mean by that I am not surprised he backed down.

  17. Primer says:
    May 15, 2021 at 6:23 pm

    Alas girls, the only question: is Ricky accurate?
    Well obviously.

