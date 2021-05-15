Star Wars Bar announces blanket ban on Labour members

15 Responses to Star Wars Bar announces blanket ban on Labour members

  1. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV) says:
    May 15, 2021 at 9:03 pm

    The left is stark raving bonkers

  2. Davey Boy says:
    May 15, 2021 at 9:12 pm

    Labour freaks & weirdos banned from the Star Wars Cantina?
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nSRwzP23ifI

  3. Jock says:
    May 15, 2021 at 9:14 pm

    If Labour had a member , it would be described as “de minimus”.

  4. Davey Boy says:
    May 15, 2021 at 9:15 pm

    Perhaps they would be welcome in Team America’s version instead
    https://youtu.be/vqer–vOPlY?t=158

  5. Lee says:
    May 15, 2021 at 9:34 pm

    What a bunch of commie wankers.

  6. Dan4eva says:
    May 15, 2021 at 9:38 pm

    People have been sectioned for less than this. Why are these people still in general circulation and not locked up for their own protection?

  7. Cassie of Sydney says:
    May 15, 2021 at 9:38 pm

    An utter freak show….and the Labor party here in Oz is no different.

  8. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha says:
    May 15, 2021 at 9:40 pm

    Does anyone else remember when the Labor Party was about a better deal for the working man?

  9. Rex Anger says:
    May 15, 2021 at 9:52 pm

    Where’s the remix?

  10. Cassie of Sydney says:
    May 15, 2021 at 9:52 pm

    “Zulu Kilo Two Alpha says:
    May 15, 2021 at 9:40 pm
    Does anyone else remember when the Labor Party was about a better deal for the working man?”

    I do and former leaders such as Attlee, Wilson, Callaghan….even Michael Foot….must be rolling in their graves. As I said above, the British Labour party is now a freak show…which is why it lost Hartlepool as well as other constituencies in the red wall and why it will continue to lose….because as evidenced in the above freak show video….the party now doesn’t give a stuff about the white working poor. This loathing of the white working class was perfectly encapsulated with the candidate they chose to run in Hartlepool….a Remainer in an area that voted for Brexit.

    By the way, I’m a huge fan of Darren Grimes….I follow his youtube channel. He’s a working class boy, brought up by a single mother near Hartlepool….proudly conservative, proudly Tory, proudly gay and very brave….because the wealthy London progressive left have tried to silence him too.

  11. Rex Anger says:
    May 15, 2021 at 9:52 pm

    This stuff with a smidgen of autotune and a decent beat would make the best meme for Kekistani shitlords and normies everywhere.

  12. C.L. says:
    May 15, 2021 at 9:56 pm

    I couldn’t help but notice how beaten up most of the women looked. Their demeanour is that of beaten wives.

  13. Adam says:
    May 15, 2021 at 10:05 pm

    Rule number 1: Never let the chicks in.

    Rule number 2: Never let the sodomites in.

    Comrades.

  14. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha says:
    May 15, 2021 at 10:08 pm

    I do and former leaders such as Attlee

    Attlee has been described as “overseeing the most Socialist Government in British history.”

    “The Prime Ministers” Iain Dale, Page 371. Good collection – interesting reading.

  15. Primer says:
    May 15, 2021 at 10:09 pm

    Not a single marketable skill there, incompetence has an aura.

