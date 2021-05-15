Vicki Campion. We have fallen into the trap of thinking that we can buy our way out of discomfort.

Some of the excesses in this budget are a waste, some are necessary, and some fit firmly under personal — not government – responsibility.
IF Australian sheep are abused overseas, there is an uproar – but the Family Court is exporting Australian women and children with no regards to their safety.
As this budget injects $3 billion into a women’s safety package, the Australian taxpayer is paying the legal fees of foreign men fighting their estranged partners in our courts to take babies from Australia to other nations. One such domestic violence victim was forced to give birth overseas after an assault and later flee home to Australia in September last year with her infant daughter.
She is now being pursued under the Hague Convention which enforces this anomaly.
In Australia, she is a professional, a home-owner, a loving mother. But under international law she is a fugitive who, in escaping her violent husband, “kidnapped” her daughter and faces having her breastfed baby being sent back to their old war-zone.
We have fallen into the trap of believing we can buy our way out of hell, that we can now throw $1500 cash grants at women fleeing violence while at the same time their rights are being usurped by international agreements.
Without urgent reform, often unpopular for governments to undertake, we risk repeating the bloat of the National Disability Insurance Scheme with both aged care and domestic violence.
The rort-prone NDIS, designed to help people living with physical disabilities, now slurps up $122 billion a year and Tuesday’s budget celebrated the record funding when it should be viewed with dismay, as the rates it sets ($55 an hour for a cleaner) are beyond what the average person can afford, and ends up costing the very demographic it is supposed to help.
For example, a blind man near Goondiwindi, who is not fully covered by the NDIS and needs a driver to help him do his job, cannot find anybody for under $55 an hour, because that’s the outrageous NDIS rate. Like the NDIS, the Hague Convention which is sending Australian daughters back to be abused by the sons of other nations, must be reformed immediately.
If this mother loses, which her solicitor says is a “very real possibility”, her baby will be sent away from her primary carer to a father she has barely known.
Overseas, the mother was isolated, kept in an attic, with no access to money. In Australia, her bright-eyed daughter has a huge baby-toothed smile, unaware she could soon be sent back to the abuser she just escaped. Our older Australians should be able to stay at home as well but there seems to be a lot of administration costs in the budget’s $6.5 billion for home aged care, with “informal carers” set to get $798.3 million from 2022.
With extended family, we assist in the care of a 97-year-old in a remote area, none of whom have ever requested a government incentive to do it. Why do we suddenly require a Centrelink goodie bag to make hot meals, organise medical care and change the bed for someone who spent their youth sacrificing their body to fight our wars, or caring for our loved ones?
We are handing our personal responsibility to other taxpayers, and once we start paying sons and daughters to start caring for their own mothers and fathers, we will never stop — not without the government of the day bleeding votes. Aged care desperately needs reform.
The $17.7 billion spend in aged care dwarfs the infrastructure project spend in Victoria ($3 billion), NSW ($3.3 billion), ACT ($167.3 million), Queensland ($1.6 billion), Tasmania ($322.6 million), Western Australia ($1.3 billion), South Australia ($3.2 billion), the Northern Territory ($323.9 million) and their total road safety projects ($1.9 billion) all put together.
More than a third of the budget, 35.6 per cent, is going on social security and welfare— – that’s more than the public service, defence, education and health combined, and paid for mostly by your income tax, super tax, FBT, GST and company and resources tax.
Lacy lifestyle thought-bubbles such as the $17m to “inspire girls to play sport” and $1.5 million for a program “to reduce the use of alcohol” would be best left to social media wellness coaches rather than the federal government.
There is confusion among the backbench, tasked with fighting for their seats in the election, why the budget has been so generous with social programs, and so cruel to desperately needed and promised job-creating infrastructure: New roads, a gas plant in the Hunter, a coal-fired power station in North Queensland and a dam near Mackay.
Only a quarter of government expenditure is authorised by the annual appropriation bills that we know colloquially as “The Budget” — the remaining 75 per cent come through the Parliament as bills for specific programs, which are often vague, uncapped in funds and duration.
Many joked on Tuesday that this budget had something for every family – including their greatgrandchildren who will be paying back the $1 trillion debt.
Some of the excesses in this budget are a waste, some are necessary, and some fit firmly under personal — not government – responsibility.
There will be fewer ribboncuttings on tangible projects and much longer lines at Centrelink.
We are handing our personal responsibility to other taxpayers.
Um, no, WE aren’t, THEY are.
and paid for mostly by your income tax, super tax, FBT, GST and company and resources tax.
Um, no, it isn’t paid for. That’s why it’s a deficit.
The aged care conundrum and the responsibility of families . Most families today have two breadwinners ,no longer ,unless in an extremely high paying job, can a family survive on one income . Therefore where is the time to give the care and enough attention to our oldies . I am speaking as someone well over their 3 score years and ten, who observing the changes occurring in society , sold the house and downsized into a retirement apartment that offers independent living with 24 hour staff and a community. However many cannot afford this choice.. Moreover even here ,if more care is needed it costs ,as Vicki stated, $50 per hour., even before the government’s new handouts.
I have one son in this State, who has a very time consuming profession, grandchildren studying and working , d-in law with her own parents still going and older than I am. .so who has the time for extra care if I needed it now?
Covid last year as well that in this socialist State kept us oldies locked up with no visitors ,not even with fellow neighbours in this place. Luckily with a park on our doorstep we could do our hourly walk and talk face to face in the allowed space .
Interestingly there is always a turnover of apartments in this place but recently more oldies are now making the move and we are almost full again.
An observation of results of Covid , the baby boom maternity wards overcrowded with new mums out the next day with visiting nurses , and oldies downsizing and community living.
What I have chosen is one answer to the age care question but where will we get rhe extra trained staff to do it in the future . Someone is going to make a lot of money running agencies that do this but still who will take on the caring?
The ultimate expression of the blowjob economy.
Both parents working full time to pay the taxes for aged care & childminding.
2 sets of jobs relying on being paid for by 2 taxpayers.
Because god knows 3 generations under one roof would be terrible.
I pay 1/3 of what I make to the government, plus GST & all the other little fees and charges/rates etc they love to gorge on.
Shall I put a deposit down on a house and pay it off in 10 years…. naaah better pay bucketloads of cash for other peoples life choices.
Theres also a huge shift in peoples attitudes, no “commonwealth” just a “what can i grab before someone else does’
Three generations under one roof really ? think about that frollickingmole . Granny home by herself , if she is housebound what then ? where do you live come and have coffee with me and learn what it is like to be on a walker , forgetting things , but want to live independently
That’s not me btw my friends here but it seems to me you have not got much experience with oldies. Maybe you can give a talk to my current affairs group we are always loo king for speakers.
Min.
You may be misunderstanding, thats one wagearner and one person at home. Not both adults working full time.
Best model would be oldies having the traditional “granny flat” arrangement so they can withdraw for me time, but still looked after by their own rellies.
Quoted on the radio was the “fact” that on average each person on NDIS would cost about $200,000 PA.
So 4 full time medial wages to support one person.
That seem sustainable?
I agree Not sustainable at all but here is another issue . These days with more educated women , most would be driven up the wall staying at home . The voice of experience here but in my day with no relatives in the State and before day care I stayed at home until boys went to school and bred dogs, had a plant nursery to help with finances . These skills I had to learn on the job. Fortunately I got teaching job at high school opposite primary school so no child minding issues .
Society has changed , work has changed although work ethic no longer in some. Perhaps that lot would be happy living on handouts but still would like the goodies others have so another nail in the socialists Utopia . Like before a war will change things .
Poor Women prior to the Industrial Age worked on farms, cottage industries etc . so not a new experience ? Not all flounced around like a Jane Austen heroine waiting to marry well.