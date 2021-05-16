State of bankruptcy

I have often thought that the reason Michael O’Brien, the Victorian Leader of the Opposition, remains so out of the public eye is that the deep strategy for the Libs is NOT to win the next state election by which time not all of Daniel Andrews’ chickens will have as yet have come home to roost. But coming home they most surely are. Take this from the front page of The Age this lovely freezing Sunday morning: Unions rage as Victorian government plans to cut back public sector wage growth.
The Victorian government will cut the future salary growth of the state’s 325,000 public sector workers by a third, potentially saving billions of dollars as part of cost-cutting measures aimed at combating record levels of debt inflicted by the coronavirus pandemic.
Victoria, bless her, is a mess beyond imagination. I often mention the billion dollar station at the Shrine – the once a year train stop that is already serviced by around seven tram lines – that has for all practical purposes been abandoned. It is a shell of a worksite, as is so much else in this state run by the man who could not even walk down a flight of steps without ending up in hospital. So we also have this: Acting Premier defends tax hikes as responsible and appropriate.
Victoria’s acting Premier James Merlino has defended his government’s new suite of tax increases including a stamp duty rise on high-end property buyers as appropriate and responsible measures.
The proposal, which includes [but is by no means limited to] increases in land tax, stamp duty, taxes on developer windfalls and a 10 per cent hike on fines, to be included in Thursday’s state budget, drew criticism from the property industry and home buyers after they were announced by Treasurer Tim Pallas on Saturday.
Not to mention that other great responsibility, health care and hospitals, which according to the paper today are “at crisis point”.
All you Keynesians who think you can make growth happen by wasting public money have a lot to answer for. Frightening but unless we throw out modern economic theory along with Labor and the socialists generally, all of this and more will be a recurring problem that will never go away.
Interesting strategy, wait until all of Dictator Dan’s chickens have come home to roost.
I would throw in a liberal plan for nuclear power to rustle up some feathers, and make the workers think.
We know Labor no longer represent workers, and the pain of unreliables and less coal will kick in at some point
the libs may not win the next election, but the pain of 12 years hard Labor may finally do it.
Cain/Kirner redux. The only businesses left will be those that cannot leave (again).
The Vic LNP with a “deep strategy” or any strategy at all?
Please. You assume any of them have an IQ above 80.
Things must be bad if the ALP government is being criticised in The Age!
Yep, Daniel Andrews who just pisses OPM money up the wall and then wails to the Feds for bail outs. $12 million for lawyers to advise him “I don’t remember”, no problem, $78 million for staff for empty quarantine hotels let alone the wasted infrastructure projects.
Victoria $150 billion in debt. He and Labor are a nightmare.
A state government can’t go nuclear, Paul.
The federal EPBC Act has a Section in it preventing it. Thanks Howard. I actually think this Act was the absolute worst thing Howard did. An egregious expansion of federal powers.
unless we throw out modern economic theory along with Labor and the socialists generally
This includes, of course, throwing out the Coalition, which has for years shown no evidence of understanding the difference between spending and achievement.
I was at a talk this week by a member of the Department of Infrastructure, initiated 5 years ago as an independent advisory body for planning and research into government policies . They are planning how Victoria will transition to zero emissions by 2030 with gas being excluded . The sort of nonsense Keene in NSW is trying to put in place. As Melbourne is a city of trams , I asked what energy would be used for the transport system and was told batteries . I was not fast enough to comment that I hope the batteries would last longer than in my kids’ toys.
Today for instance I can see some wind in the trees but completely overcast I bet Rafe’s widget scale would not be showing too much renewable electricity being generated today , good old brown coal the highest contributor . Coal eliminated in a couple of years what then a multi story bank of batteries in the local park which we’ll need judging by the number of Teslas I have seen driving round this suburb.
Who in their right mind , no matter how altruistic, would want to take over the joint ? I would think public servants would refuse to go to work unless heating and cooling was better than home. Useful idiots never think about the consequences of their ideas .
There’s a train station at the shrine?
No one told me.
The preferential voting system has served to steadily erode the political gains from policy differentiation, meaning that the Coalition is now largely indistinguishable from the ALP Australia-wide. Why would the average Victorian give a toss about a Liberal leader who they know would be doing much the same as Andrews anyway? It’s not like the look across the border into South Australia and think Marshall is some Liberal role model.
The Libs have a plan? You’re kidding, they have empty heads and emptier hearts, they have nothing. No philosophy, no ideals, no ideas, nithing except a desire for a quite life and a parliamentary pension. A pox on both parties.
The liberals have a plan. Keep their preselection. That’s the extent of it.
Mentioned tis before but worth a reprise:
Senior Lib was lamenting the colonisation of the bench by Labor’s hack judges, when Maxwell and Ferguson’s judicial sheltered workshop came.
Senior Lib recoiled in horror. Can’t go there, etc etc
Why not?
Because people don’t like George Pell.
If you can’t bring yourself to raise a fuss about wrongful imprisonment because ‘people don’t like Pell, what good are you?
Mel Gibson provides the answer to that question.
Good one!
I agree with the points made here. I especially dismayed at the lack of Conservative values, principles, notions of decency, the rule of law, sound money….plus the energy and economic suicide.
But I wonder of it’s true that the ALP couldn’t be any worse. They are and will be. They’ll have us walking about in space suits with battery packs strapped to our backs.
That said, I can’t be bothered to vote.
” Unions rage as Victorian government plans to cut back public sector wage growth.”
They should be cutting wage growth to zero and cutting staff numbers in non-essential areas.
The work from home racket should have been the perfect opportunity (if it wasn’t already obvious to all including Blind Freddy) to identify which jobs in the state PS could be done away with without anyone really noticing. With the national borders still (almost) shut, and employers in some sectors having trouble getting staff, a serious cull of the public payroll would free people up for more productive activities – two birds, one stone.
To varying degrees, the problems in Victoria will be felt in other jurisdictions – the federal government should have given a lead on Tuesday night by a cull of its PS numbers, rather than the increase of more than 5,000 which it announced, and it should also be slashing duplication of functions with states in areas which add no real value and tie up state officials in paperwork to satisfy people in Canberra.
So the libs in Victoria have been doing this for six years as part of their ‘long game’ ?
Steve, when referring to the “flight of steps” that did what so many Victorians would like to have done, please add the honorific “blessed by its name”.
The ALP has been stolen by the Narxist uni humaities activites ,none of them have ever had a real job their experience of real life has been minimal .
If I were advising them I would suggest buying an efficient state of the art Japanese coal fired power station to replace Hazelwood ,to be owned by the people amd leased to an efficient operator ,suff AGL . Ad find ways to resurrct the older existingstations. That swould be for a start, cheaper and more reliable power would be a winner ,and selling excess power to idiot woke stateswould payfor most of it . Let te climatesamers pay for their bullcrap theories .
If the Liberals get in and start cutting spending they will be forever abused by the MSM as Kennett has been. The cuts need to happen in the socialist indoctrination centres e.g. universities.
On reflection the statment that Anzac station was not needed , as the writer said there are 7 trams along St Kilda road. The area around the station is mostly parkland few people actually live there .