Genetic Pain

Posted on May 17, 2021 by currencylad


12 Responses to Genetic Pain

  1. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha says:
    May 17, 2021 at 9:18 pm

    Prince Harry might like to reflect on the fate that befell an Admiral of the Royal Navy, who gave up his position, to become third mate to a Baltimore tramp….

  3. Snotball says:
    May 17, 2021 at 9:24 pm

    Dildo!

  4. JR says:
    May 17, 2021 at 9:26 pm

    Great image choice.

  5. Shane says:
    May 17, 2021 at 9:30 pm

    Zulu Kilo Two Alpha, so cruel to leave us hanging like this.
    Poor Admiral Byng, we & Voltaire all know, but ”third mate to a Baltimore tramp[steamer?]”? !!
    Its highly unlikely that the Duke of Montecito would know anything of such an admiral, I believe Harry majored in Art History at Eton, not naval history.

  6. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha says:
    May 17, 2021 at 9:32 pm

    ”third mate to a Baltimore tramp[steamer?]”? !!

    Umm, the “Baltimore tramp” referred to was Wallis Simpson…..

  7. TBH says:
    May 17, 2021 at 9:37 pm

    My god what an idiot. Free speech is one of the most important rights in the world and the US is one of the only countries in the world where it’s enshrined in their constitution. Clearly his privileged upbringing and education has taught him nothing about the importance of it.

  8. Lee says:
    May 17, 2021 at 9:47 pm

    “Free speech for me, but not for thee.”
    Snob.

  9. Leigh Lowe says:
    May 17, 2021 at 9:52 pm

    Here’s the thing.
    I wonder if he was confused between the First (free speech) and second (right to bear arms).
    Which should put him in STFU territory.
    It seems strange that someone – even someone as stupid as Harry – could actually say, in effect “I want to speak out against the rights of others to speak”.

  10. Davey Boy says:
    May 17, 2021 at 10:07 pm

    Haz aiming for an award nomination, Upper Class Twit of the Year.
    “Constitution”, such a horrible, tinny, word.
    Haz much prefers woody words, like intergenerational trauma, and Intercourse.

  11. Rabbi Putin says:
    May 17, 2021 at 10:29 pm

    Harry and friends at that famous 2005 house-party. How could I forget!

  12. Dr Faustus says:
    May 17, 2021 at 10:55 pm

    I wonder if he was confused between the First (free speech) and second (right to bear arms).

    Apparently not.

    According to the Daily Mail, the Markel Carcrash journal of record, the Ranga With Very Little Brain said:

    ‘I believe we live in an age now where you’ve got certain elements of the media redefining to us what privacy means. There’s a massive conflict of interest.

    ‘And then you’ve got social media platforms, trying to redefine what free speech means […] And we’re living in this world where we’ve almost like all the laws have been completely flipped by the very people that need them flipped […] can make more money and they can capitalise off our pain [and] grief.

    ‘I’ve got so much I want to say about the First Amendment. I still don’t understand it, but it is bonkers,’

    Worth a glance just to read the American twatter responses.

