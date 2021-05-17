Mitchell on quarantine and ‘national cabinet’

Chris Mitchell has a weekly column in the Australian where he normally talks a lot of common sense. Today – as he often does – he launches into their ABC. All well and good. But he ends off with …

Now it pursues unsophisticated lines about vaccination and quarantine. As epidemiologists have said, Australia is in a different position from the US and Britain, where vaccination rates are high because COVID is rampant. Picking up on ALP lines that quarantine is a federal responsibility ignores the decision by national cabinet that the states should manage quarantine in hotels under state health orders.

Well. Yes, but no.

The notion that quarantine is a federal responsibility is not an ALP line. It is actually written into the Constitution. s51(ix) to be precise.

Now we all realise that Constitutions are for the little people and are more guidelines anyway and that there is a pandemic on and all. But, nonetheless.

The so-called ‘national cabinet’ has absolutely no constitutional, legal, or political standing. If the PM and his mates want to meet up and decide the Constitution has no standing that is all very interesting; but the ABC is quite correct to point out that quarantine is a federal responsibility.