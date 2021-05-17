Mitchell on quarantine and ‘national cabinet’

Chris Mitchell has a weekly column in the Australian where he normally talks a lot of common sense. Today – as he often does – he launches into their ABC. All well and good. But he ends off with …
Now it pursues unsophisticated lines about vaccination and quarantine. As epidemiologists have said, Australia is in a different position from the US and Britain, where vaccination rates are high because COVID is rampant. Picking up on ALP lines that quarantine is a federal responsibility ignores the decision by national cabinet that the states should manage quarantine in hotels under state health orders.
Well. Yes, but no.
The notion that quarantine is a federal responsibility is not an ALP line. It is actually written into the Constitution. s51(ix) to be precise.
Now we all realise that Constitutions are for the little people and are more guidelines anyway and that there is a pandemic on and all. But, nonetheless.
The so-called ‘national cabinet’ has absolutely no constitutional, legal, or political standing. If the PM and his mates want to meet up and decide the Constitution has no standing that is all very interesting; but the ABC is quite correct to point out that quarantine is a federal responsibility.
That is true, but it gets a bit murky once entry into the country is obtained. In the biosecurity context quarantine is federal, but once there is an outbreak it is a state responsibility. In any case, the feds aren’t giving up their constitutional role here, they have delegated a specific service.
Let’s be honest, the feds couldn’t deliver services from the far away Canberra utopia if their lives depended on it. I am comfortable with states managing hotel quarantine. They have the police to do it. The feds would only have the military. I want the military busy learning how to prosecute the business of war, not babysitting entitled international travellers.
The ALP of course try to blame ScoMo for Labor quarantine failings. They lie about who is responsible because most of the MSM will always pick up their line.
I see it, but, I don’t believe it … an octopuses garden is where they stayed …
Hotel quarantine in a hotel in a CBD seems the opposite of what quarantine should be.
Some budget money could have gone to proper facilities. Christmas Island turned out to be a great idea for Australians back from China. I don’t think distance is a factor these days at all.
The government may think we will never see a pandemic again, but seems a bit short-sighted. A virus actually deadly to majority. Who knows?
Section 51 of the Constitution gives a list of topics on which the Commonwealth Parliament may but is not obliged to legislate. If it does legislate, then under section 109 of the Constitution any State legislation is invalid to the extent of the inconsistency with Commonwealth legislation.
Therefore one can’t say that quarantine is necessarily only an area of Commonwealth responsibility. The Commonwealth is entitled to leave it up to the States to take practical control in any given area such it has done with hotel quarantine for international arrivals.
Chris Mitchell is right.
The federal parliament has ceded that control to the States, at their request.
What part of that is unconstitutional?
The Federal Government has the power to subcontract – so while the buck ultimately stops with them (their incompetence trumped only by the Green-Left), that doesn’t make the sub-contractors any less liable for their incompetence…nor does it absolve the ALP members who colluded happily in the decision to subcontract..,
Surely it would be cheaper to fly all countries cricketers and their WAGs to the Maldives and have them play endless televised round-robins from there.
there’s a solution right there.
Wall off the ACT and put every incoming passenger through Canberra.
Think of it as Manhatten in “Escape from New York”. I doubt they’ll find themselves a Snake Plissken.
“…the ABC is quite correct…”
A stopped clock is right twice a day.
That doesn’t mean it’s working or can be trusted.
The fact that the Constitution specifically gives a power to the Commonwealth does not mean that the States cannot legislate about it. The Commonwealth can delegate any power it chooses to, and also take it back any time it chooses to. Usually this is done by legislation.
Whether or not this is a good idea in any given situation is a policy question, not a legal one.