Repeating a stale old lie

I saw this on Twitter. It led me to a Guardian piece.
The ABC has demanded the Institute of Public Affairs correct “erroneous and misleading claims” the public broadcaster said the rightwing lobby group made to a parliamentary committee.
“The IPA has a responsibility to the federal parliament, and in particular, the Senate committee, to make sure their submissions are accurate,” the ABC response to the IPA submission said.
“On this occasion, the IPA has made false and misleading claims in relation to the ABC and it should immediately correct the record.”
That’s called leading with your chin.
Here is the IPA submission.
The ABC should be asked to explain what precisely is misleading in that statement.
I’ve noticed this strategy before – the ABC makes claims that someone has made a false statement and the record needs to be corrected. But when you dig down you find no such thing. In January they tried this stunt on me – an ABC press release responding to me was widely circulated among senior management at my employer.
If it is made to a parliamentary committee and false, isn’t that the crime of “misleading parliament”? If that is the case, is the ABC citing an oxymoron?
Don’t expect logical or rational thought – or any sense of fair play – from the ABC. As far as they are concerned, it is all-out war. No point in playing by the rules – they never will.
So there abc are miffed that people prefer the lefty news from 7 and 9, rather than their own left wing news. We know their abc auduences see the news merely as entertainment rather than genuine reporting.
The left love to gloat on every item against the libs.
Pass the popcorn.
The IPA’s submission looks fine to me. The amazing thing is that 20% of people actually pay for stuff that the ABC is supposed to produce using taxpayers money. So people are having to pay twice in order to get fair and accurate news reporting (which the ABC fails utterly to do).
It really does highlight that the ABC should be a subscription broadcaster, so that the people who want to watch pay for it, and the rest of us aren’t involuntarily forced to.
I think they use the word “trust” in their polling for a certain reason.
To say you don’t “trust” the ABC might be inferred as being a n…zi, a communist, or the usual right wing extremist, or simply anti Australian.
On the whole I think if the ABC disappeared tomorrow 80 to 90% of people would not notice.
It’s been many decades since the ABC were able to demonstrate even a nodding acquaintance with the truth…or, indeed, the vast majority of the Australian people.
Have they sorted out those ALPBC death threats or are the AFP still on the case?
Misleading claims of a misleading claim?
“The IPA has a responsibility to the federal parliament…”
Um, nope. The IPA is independently funded and does not operate under Federal Act and Charter.
The IPA has a responsibility to its members, the truth, and nothing else.
Quite the opposite of those tossing hand grenades its way. Careful, lest they pull the pins and toss them back.
ALPBC – all the news that is fit to omit.
The ABC is adept at falsifying its position on audience numbers, obtaining mega bucks from the federal government on the basis of its phony audience numbers claims and using that money, our money, to relentlessly pursue its left wing agenda and those that it labels as conservatives. The ABC is a disgrace that should not be funded by taxpayers. Those that are so ardent in their support of this organisation should put their money into keeping it alive by way of making the ABC available to anyone prepared to pay a subscription fee. The taxpayers of Australia should not be forced to fund a media outlet that they do not listen to or watch.
The ABC would have you believe that people who don’t watch their programs nevertheless consider it most trustworthy.
Problem here is that if people are not watching the ABC how much can they be trusting what they are not hearing?
Does the ABC release the methodology of their polling? Do they leave out minor details that would distort the figures?
I noticed that the ABC did another ‘hit job’ on Craig McLachlan on Saturday, ahead of a more sympathetic Channel 7 story to run on Sunday night.
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-05-15/craig-mclachlan-defamation-defence-reveals-new-allegations/100140238
McLachlan is suing the ABC for defamation, after 7-nilligan reported that he had acted in a hypersexual manner (on set) whilst being asked to portray the hypersexual character ‘Frank-n-furter’.
This Saturday attack further reports allegations that the ABC had tendered to the court as a defense to their alleged defamation.
Now, I’m no McLachlan supporter, but it seems to me the ABC fox is guarding the ABC hen house.
I believe the ABC was caught out with their “trustworthiness” poll, which was found to have been made predominately in inner city Sydney. All within a stone’s throw of Ultimo.
Was this not so?
I’m not sure, but it look s to me , like the ABC is starting to worry, and fighting back, with the usual lefty bullshit. Ita Buttnose in particular is having to throw away a lot of her credibility.
“The ABC has demanded the Institute of Public Affairs correct “
Such chutzpah….has their ABC, since the HC formally acquitted Cardinal George Pell…..7-0…back in April 2020 ever publicly corrected, retracted or apologised for any of the false allegations and smears they threw against him? If so, I haven’t hard anything.
Whilst I admire Cardinal Pell for his sincere Christian acts of “turning the other”, I believe by doing so he has only further empowered a venal, morally corrupt corporation called the ABC.
‘Ita Buttnose in particular is having to throw away a lot of her credibility.’
That’s much like a moron sacrificing precious brain cells on a rapid descent through imbecile to destination idiot.
‘…he has only further empowered a venal, morally corrupt corporation called the ABC.’…to be used against others (and it has been already).
In this case, turning the other cheek impacts more than the side of his own face. It has allowed a bad actor to continue its rampage of terror [not hyperbole] against innocents. How can that be morally correct?
Does the shepherd vacate the field when the wolf comes to feed?
I remember when Their ABC’s billion dollar raison d’être was to counter the dastardly Alan Jones’s corruption of left wing culture. Now 2GB has turned into ‘guess the secret sound’ radio they’ll be open to new justifications for trashing their Charter.
15.4 percent most trusted.
Do more people watch 7 & 9 than the ABC? Is anyone surprised? Is the 7 & 9 news of any better quality?
To be honest I’m astounded that anybody sits down and watches any ‘news’ nowadays. It’s all political, hand-picked after colluding between themselves, and biased if not outright fake.
I stopped watching the ABC in 2007 when every night I would be subjected to a report on how the world was going to be affected in 5 years because of climate change. To date, I am unable to detect any change other than a sharp increase in hysteria amongst neurotic women and the ‘feminized’ men with whom they attract.
I call for an algorithm to be released so that one can work out an accurate amount of money that one is contributing to the running of the ABC. That way, one can make up fake deductions in one’s tax return to specifically avoid contributing to this organisation.
“In this case, turning the other cheek impacts more than the side of his own face. It has allowed a bad actor to continue its rampage of terror [not hyperbole] against innocents. How can that be morally correct?”
It isn’t. Look, Cardinal Pell is a man in his late 70’s….he probably doesn’t have the energy or the funds to pursue anything. Remember that Pell, an innocent man, went to goal for fourteen months. I don’t think he wants to revisit anything but I think he should have pursued legal action back in from 2014 through to early 2017…..he simply stood stoically by…probably never thinking it would end in his goal sentence. You need to stomp on these things early…I could never understand why he didn’t take legal action against Louse Nilligan for her book.
Not sure that the ABC has thought this through.
The IPA submission was primarily about media diversity – specifically dealing with the Turnbull/Rudd call for a Royal Commission into Morduck’s news media ownership. The submission laid out a detailed argument that showed print as providing only 6% of Australia’s “Main Source of News” – compared to TV (39%) and Online (27%).
The shot at privatising the 15.1% TV ABC was just that, a shot.
The ABC’s proxy response through the Grauniad boasts about its yuuuge radio and online presence. Putting it in a far more dominant position in the Australian news landscape than poor old ‘75% of 6% = 4%’ Rupe.
Crowding out by its own admission.
Watch out, Doomlord, the ABC will sool the federal wallopers onto you. And if you start getting scores of abusive phone calls from strangers whose numbers you don’t recognise, you’ll very quickly deduce your contact details have been shared with the ABC’s auxilliary legion of harassers and trolls.
Good work Sinc.
Both SBS and the ABC are now requiring people to sign up and log in for IView and OnDemand.
It could be an easy way to get accurate numbers of people who actually use these systems.
Could be a mistake on their part!
I’m still waiting for Their ABC to provide “news” that Senator SH-Y has retracted her name-calling of Dr Laming that she says she believed after “media reports” about his photography. The ABC ran at least 4 separate stories about Dr Laming’s photography that have now been confirmed incorrect. And they have the gall to claim that IPA have “inaccuracies” and “misleading” a Senate Committee?
When it involves Their ABC narrative, they couldn’t lie straight in bed.
The structure of the ABC ‘argument’ in the Grauniad is appalling. It ads to its miserable viewer numbers for news all alleged access to its sprawling online and streaming presence for all sorts of programs, not just new programs. But it adds nothing to the commercial stations’ new viewerships for all their streaming and online outlets.
That’s straight out deceit, in its attempted defence of incompetent everyday violation of its charter and grotesque bias. All very post-modern.
A bit rich (more than a bit) given that the ABC politburo hardly ever apologises for or corrects anything.
So trusted, that if you think they’re not trustworthy, you must be wrong. Less than 2% of complaints against the ABC upheld.
Whatever figures the abc pulls from registrations for those services, can you really trust them not to fudge the figures?
What’s interesting is the extent to which the ABC’s TV ratings may be dependent on lazy repeats of overseas programmes.
On Friday, ‘Vera’, a repeat of an English detective show made in 2018, rated as highly as last Wednesday’s much-hyped ‘The Weekly with Charley Pickering’.
One of the ABC shows that made the top 20 5 city metro rating last Saturday was ‘The Durrells’ a repeat from 2016!!
Dr Faustus says: May 17, 2021, at 10:56 am
But, but, the Ebil Murdoch Press Empire dominates the country, doncha know? And Rupert personally installs PMs and Treasurers and gets his way, and, and…
/sarc
A.L.P.B.C. (Australian Liars Party Bullshittery Collective) – where the bullshit is top-notch, but the facts are all crap!
I agree with poster Richard up thread. I don’t hardly watch or listen to any MSM anymore as its all fake.
On the rare occasion I listen to #TheirABC its amusing that they play these promos all the time saying how trusted they are…
Bullshit!
filth, get rid of them
they have inflated views of their importance and value that are not shared by the community at large
to the shrill social media misanthropic community though, they are heros
Don’t know what to make of the Channel 7 piece last night re Craig McLaughlin. If the alleged ABC stuff they re-screened is fair dinkum it’s legitimate grounds in itself to cancel Aunty’s whole bloody licence IMO
The ABC cannot be trusted with its own trustworthiness.