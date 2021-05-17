The budget sugar hit will only exacerbate our economic malaise

I have a piece in the Australian this morning (reproduced here)
Its main theme is the destruction of economic vitality by government spending and deficits, with the recent budget epitomising this thereby adding to the suspicion of democracy as the pillage of national wealth that characterised the American founding fathers.
Contrary to government claims, business investment, the key to growth, is languishing. At present it has hit a new low of 10 per cent of GDP (down from peaks in the 20-25 per cent range) and Treasury with its Keynesian focus is unable to recognise that this will sap the productive potential of the economy. Here is a graph
It is music to the ears of politicians to have their “experts” tell them they can spend income they do not have. The budget is getting the rave reviews one would expect for something that delivers a magic pudding.
Not only is investment languishing but its potency is being blunted by political intervention favouring high cost renewable energy, and taking out productive agricultural land for carbon storage. And all the government seems able to do is engage in winner picking measures like selective improved write off allowances for small business and a lower tax on biotech inventions.
Apologists for the budget correctly claim Labor would be even worse in terms of deficit spending. But this confirms how politicians have seized the nation’s finances and armed themselves with economic levers to keep themselves in power.
Two other pieces in the media today add to the gloom about how we re-achieve the economic neutrality. The first in the SMH has Agriculture Minister and serial green appeaser Littleproud calling for 16 per cent of agricultural land being derated for farming in order to allow for the burying of carbon. This he thinks will placate the activists more effectively than Chamberlain’s sacrifice of Czechoslovakia placated Hitler. In fact, the green activists will never be satisfied until their prescriptions have driven the economy into penury.
The second, in the Australian, has Michelle Manook, head of the World Coal Association, running up the white flag to the activists. She claims, “Coal has its place as a clean commodity”. She praises the Australian government for investing wasting more than half a billion dollars in clean technology, like (CCS) and hydrogen from coal.
When the peak body representing coal tosses in the towel and advocates measures that downgrade its efficiency and costs as a fuel source, we see a world desperately in need of political leadership. Hopefully we will see this before either a crisis emerges or before we slip into a genteel decline
Love the idea of “banishing coal” because it’s old technology, and replacing it with windmills, which are thousands of years old …
COP26: Alok Sharma urges nations to banish coal
History of wind power
“People have been using wind energy for thousands of years
People used wind energy to propel boats along the Nile River as early as 5,000 BC. By 200 BC, simple wind-powered water pumps were used in China, and windmills with woven-reed blades were grinding grain in Persia and the Middle East.”
We’re seeing this increasingly across the whole Western world: that companies aren’t investing in real assets because all proposed projects can’t reach a viable NPV hurdle. That’s because government regulation and taxation, the License Raj if you like, has now grown so bad that companies just can’t make a profit on new investment. Hence China eats our lunch because they don’t have the same looney environmental and licensing requirements.
So what we see happening is companies do stuff like buying back and canceling their own shares with any capital they have built up. That raises the ROI on the remaining shares like investment in a profitable enterprise would. But as a result there’s no wealth created, because if they tried to do that the government would eat it all.
Near zero interest rates are an unnatural act. Keynes on steroids in fact.
No long term good will come from the price of money being zero.
The first crisis will have Matt Kean explaining to young Hornsby voters why there is no hot water to wash their hair.
Suggesting they adopt their great-grandmother’s practice of bathing once a fortnight in cold water.
For the environment.
Is capital accumulation key to economic growth? It might be a consequence, but Deirdre McCloskey has made a persuasive case that growth comes from allowing the widening and deepening of markets. Now, of course, the Feds (and Federal Treasury) are just as likely to impeded that as they are capital accumulation, but, well, that’s the problem.
The decline will not be genteel.
If civilisation had been left in female hands we would still be living in grass huts.–Camille Paglia
We may return to grass huts sooner than people yet suspect.
Actually, it will be in freefall once the green agenda kicks on, in full. Poor bloke my beautiful and beloved country.
Let’s hope that when a new civilisation emerges that they learn the lessons of ours.
Never ever ever under any circumstances agree to any leftist idea.
Find out who the Montys and the Numbers are in your society and do the exact opposite of what they say they want.
Better yet, give them (personally) exactly what they want. Shut off Monty’s electricity and tell him to build his own solar panels. Give him 10 refugees (make sure you have vetted them to ensure they are terrorists first of course) to live in his home. Steal his house and give him “fair” compensation (ie zero because he believes that his home will be flooded because of global warming). Make it so that whatever someone accuses him of he is immediately declared guilty and made to serve the maximum sentence – because victims never lie and due process is unnecessary.
But this is a pipedream. The right are always too nice to defend civilisation in the manner it needs to be defended – at least not until it’s too late.