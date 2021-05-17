The budget sugar hit will only exacerbate our economic malaise

I have a piece in the Australian this morning (reproduced here)

Its main theme is the destruction of economic vitality by government spending and deficits, with the recent budget epitomising this thereby adding to the suspicion of democracy as the pillage of national wealth that characterised the American founding fathers.

Contrary to government claims, business investment, the key to growth, is languishing. At present it has hit a new low of 10 per cent of GDP (down from peaks in the 20-25 per cent range) and Treasury with its Keynesian focus is unable to recognise that this will sap the productive potential of the economy. Here is a graph

It is music to the ears of politicians to have their “experts” tell them they can spend income they do not have. The budget is getting the rave reviews one would expect for something that delivers a magic pudding.

Not only is investment languishing but its potency is being blunted by political intervention favouring high cost renewable energy, and taking out productive agricultural land for carbon storage. And all the government seems able to do is engage in winner picking measures like selective improved write off allowances for small business and a lower tax on biotech inventions.

Apologists for the budget correctly claim Labor would be even worse in terms of deficit spending. But this confirms how politicians have seized the nation’s finances and armed themselves with economic levers to keep themselves in power.

Two other pieces in the media today add to the gloom about how we re-achieve the economic neutrality. The first in the SMH has Agriculture Minister and serial green appeaser Littleproud calling for 16 per cent of agricultural land being derated for farming in order to allow for the burying of carbon. This he thinks will placate the activists more effectively than Chamberlain’s sacrifice of Czechoslovakia placated Hitler. In fact, the green activists will never be satisfied until their prescriptions have driven the economy into penury.

The second, in the Australian, has Michelle Manook, head of the World Coal Association, running up the white flag to the activists. She claims, “Coal has its place as a clean commodity”. She praises the Australian government for investing wasting more than half a billion dollars in clean technology, like (CCS) and hydrogen from coal.

When the peak body representing coal tosses in the towel and advocates measures that downgrade its efficiency and costs as a fuel source, we see a world desperately in need of political leadership. Hopefully we will see this before either a crisis emerges or before we slip into a genteel decline