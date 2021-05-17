The green hydrogen bubble.

No, not PerryWilliams.
“Night wind hawkers” sold stock on the streets during the South Sea Bubble. (The Great Picture of Folly, 1720)
Remember the South Sea Bubble? The Tulip Mania? No, a bit before my time. Read about them in Extraordinary Popular Delusions and the Madness of Crowds a history of panics and stampedes promoted by fake news and media sensationalism. No reason for us to be smug about these things, wait until a dispassionate history of climate alarmism is written.
Read about the hydrogen bubble spelled out by our contemporary night wind hawker.
Hunter Valley_ Green strategy for coal country
The ﬁrst three-year phase of the scheme running out to 2024 would produce green hydrogen — where energy used to split hydrogen from water is from renewable energy sources — in the heart of coal country at Muswellbrook. Japan’s Idemitsu aims to repurpose an old coalmine once owned by Kerry Packer into a major energy hub as it looks to develop green ammonia.
Hydrogen would be transported by pipeline from Muswellbrook to the site of AGL Energy’s Liddell coal power plant, due to close in 2023, while one of Australia’s biggest renewable and storage projects at Walcha in New England could also provide supplies via a WalchaLink pipeline.
A second stage running from 2022 through 2026 would develop a pipeline from Liddell to Newcastle and incorporate a hydrogen gas power station with both the federal government’s Snowy Hydro project at Kurri Kurri or AGL’s Newcastle plant among options included as part of a clean energy precinct.
Australia’s largest aluminium smelter, Tomago, could be powered by renewables and ﬁrmed up with supplies from the power station as its owners seek a cheaper, low emissions contract to ensure the long-term future of the plant.
A third stage could see the expansion of a hydrogen pipeline to central west and New England renewable energy zones where the NSW government wants to generate $4.5bn of investment as part of a policy to incentivise the replacement of all coal-ﬁred power with renewable energy by 2042.
The Hunter hydrogen plan has been devised by Energy Estate, an advisory business to the renewables industry, which is working with the Beyond Zero Emissions think-tank backed by Atlassian billionaire Mike Cannon-Brookes.
By way of a rejoinder, a note drafted for circulation by the Energy Realists of Australia.
Despite the media hype for green hydrogen around the world, there is still virtually no significant volume of green hydrogen produced. Almost all the hydrogen in use comes from the traditional hydrogen extraction method relying on steam and natural gas. And for good reason – this is the cheapest way of extracting hydrogen.
Huge amounts of electricity are required for the electrolytic process and states that are struggling to keep the lights on will have to upgrade their nuclear capacity and/or expand RE exponentially.
Most of the energy is lost in the chain from production, storage and transport to final use. Green hydrogen is the most inefficient form of energy storage known to man.
Another factor that is particularly significant in Australia is the need for large quantities of very clean water for the electrolysis. This may not be an issue for the small pilot projects that will be funded by Government grants but it will preclude large-scale commercial production.
And there is more. Alan Finkel on Getting to Zero.
I picked up Finkel’s Quarterly Essay as an impulse buy because it was near the cash register at the newsagent. A bit different from the usual temptations but this is not your usual newsagent because they stock The Spectator. My copy did not turn up in the letterbox, hence the trip to the newsagent. The quarterly essay people publish long comments in the following edition so I will take a punt…
BONUS. This is the article that Alan Moran described as the leader of the worldwide coal industry hauling up the white flag.
With technology, coal can be part of the energy future
Green ammonia? no such thing. To make this green ammonia they need to make hydrogen – an expensive process. They then need to use energy to compress it to > 1500 PSI. It then gets heated to 500°, cooled, heated to 500°, cooled, heated to 500°.
Lots of energy required to compress it and heat it three times. Unless they use their own “renewable” energy, all they’ll end up doing is sucking coal fired energy from an already threatened grid.
I refuse to believe ALL of these people are fucking morons.
Therefore I must believe they are ALL in it to enrich themselves one way or another.
I’m going to make a lot of people angry here, but I present a difficult, albeit entertaining challenge:-
I challenge you to read through the details of the South Sea Company bubble, the Mississippi Company bubble, and the Dutch tulip mania, without once thinking of Bitcoin.
Green hydrogen is vastly expensive and vastly inefficient. Anyone spruiking it has never done electrochemistry for a start: there’s this thing called overpotential that eats about a 20% of your electricity on a good day.
Then once you compress the hydrogen that’s another 30%, transmission losses from the widely distributed renewable energy sources may add 10 or 20% more, and shutting down on days when there’s no wind and nights when there’s no sunshine will mean the capital spend has to be up to four times the capital spend of a hydrolysis plant which gets always-on electricity. It’s crazy.
Agree with all this – none of it is ‘matter of opinion’ stuff.
However none of it appears to be stopping the Japanese Government and Japan Inc from charging ahead with hydrogen, despite daily evidence that it’s apparently crazy.
So I’m not about to bet that something doesn’t happen at Muswellbrook.
Or that we don’t end up paying for a lot of it.
Wolkenkuckucksheim.
Hydrogen transport in pipelines, presumably over long distances? Good luck with that. Hydrogen attacks carbon steel (and most other metals) over time, so you’ll need more exotic materials (i.e. even more subsidies). I’m sure the renewable lobby will have some hand-wave ready (the Wiki page for Hydrogen Transport already claims hydrogen doesn’t cause embrittlement in pipelines – a source for this claim is notable by its absence).
None of these dreams or comments mentions the major problem with hydrogen – Safety. As the “Hindenberg” disaster demonstrated, hydrogen is almost impossible to handle safely. We consider petrol is “Highly inflammable” when it is a flammable vapour mixture with air in the range of about 2% to 12% by volume, yet hydrogen is flammable in the range of 1% to 94%. In the same way petrol is relatively easy to contain as a liquid, yet as a gas, hydrogen will leak through almost any containing material, especially if it is a flexible material like a plastic (as in a hose or tube). Given these two basic properties, if a leak does occur it is almost certain to catch fire, many hundreds of times more likely than a petrol spill.
With all the restrictions imposed on the handling of flammable liquids in high volumes and the cost of compliance to transport and store products like petrol, how can the same level of safety be achieved in handling hydrogen without imposing massive costs on the consumer?
This mess will be cleaned up not long after there is a bright flash and glow on the horizon (in the direction of the Hydrogen plant)
Greens, climate change doomsayers and RE carpetbaggers ignore the laws of physics and electrical engineering.
And they claim that sceptics are the “deniers”!
Good luck running tomago 24/7 on renewballs.
Who knew it was so easy to build all these pipelines.
Further to BoNs points:
Academics have been toying with electrolysis by direct sunlight for many decades now (particularly the Japanese, from memory). To the best of my knowledge nothing has been commercialised. Not for want of trying is my point. The cheaper versions lack durability.
Conversion back to electricity on demand is also still problematic as the most efficient fuel cells operate at higher temperatures and are less able to load follow so you’re back to baseload supply and the difficulty of integrating it with RE, aside from purity issues and poisoning of the membrane stacks, of course. Burning H2 direct has its own issues but also gets you back to baseload generation if chasing efficiency, or you need more redundancy.
As a feedstock for the chemical industry it will push costs up unless there is a breakthrough unforeseen. Again this is a fantasy world experiment on a grand scale.
There’s no escaping the futility of this pursuit.
If there was a place for H2 in storage and/or buffering then it would have been exploited for baseload long ago. Same argument for batteries, predictable short cycle storage works at treat for baseload, as demonstrated by suitable pumped storage sites.
And they claim that sceptics are the “deniers”!
They fear denial of their filthy lucre.
Michelle Manook says in her article:
“The joint Japanese/Australian Hydrogen Energy Supply Chain (HESC) is producing hydrogen from coal in Victoria and exporting it to Japan.”
The ship that’s supposed to be doing the exporting is sitting at dock in Kobe and yet to make its maiden voyage.
So how is this liquid H2 being exported?
The con people have been around for milenia ,pyramid salesmen ,in aEgypt ,Wall sellers in China ,Tower sales in London bridge sellers in Sydney .
They actually had something to sell ,the carpet baggers are selling air,bugger all to show potential buyers . Must admit they seem to be having greater success than to conmen of history . For Gods sake elected uni “educated”polymuppets are lining up to give them other peoples money making the world greediest bastards even richer .
Like the third world USA where the top one percent own 40 percent pf the wealth leaving 60 percent for the other 99 percent,AmeriaadfEquaity!yeah right
A question – probably for the BoN types amongst us.
Is there some (commercial) way to synthesise Ammonia direct from water without an intermediate H2 step?
There are papers that suggest that the process exists,
eg: https://www.nature.com/articles/srep01145
Who needs tulips? It’s Twiggy and the Ch!nks all the way baby.
May 17, 2021 at 11:58 am
Colin Suttie is perfectly correct.
There is ample literature regarding hydrogen embrittlement, and in high pressure natural gas piplines in particular.
The other issue is that the LHV (lower heating value) of hydrogen is abysmal.
I’m interested in hydrogen as a fuel source but the more I look into it the less I can see how it can be done commercially with current technology. I’ll know we’re serious about moving away from fossil fuels when next generation nuclear becomes politically viable. It’s already technologically feasible and we have a LOT of the right kind of raw material for fuel right here in WA.
Good question.
HESC is small scale pilot project. It started up hydrogen production in January and plans to produced between one and three tonnes of hydrogen from 150 tonnes of brown coal over 12 months. So possibly one tonne produced to date.
The full HESC annual production, liquified, would occupy about 43m3. Just enough to wet the inside of the 1,250m3 Suiso Frontier.
All part of the very strange economics.
Re: Rejoinder.
To adjust the figure only taking into account the capacity factor experienced at current relatively low penetration overlooks a massive issue unfolding. That issue is is a mix of redundancy (capital cost), curtailment (peak surges-what capex do you have to mitigate capacity factor at high output). The point here is that gluts of energy are not capable of being captured to any great extent and reduce capacity factor, so overbuild will need to be greater still.(you decrease capacity factor the more you overbuild).
It’s a choke-point at the other end of the scale to wind drought. There’s winges galore already about curtailment and the need to build more and heavier transmission lines. See how things go when you quadruple or go to seven fold the RE to replace what we have.
https://reneweconomy.com.au/a-radical-idea-to-get-a-high-renewable-grid-build-way-more-solar-and-wind-than-needed-99842/
If it was a comic book it’d be funny.
150 tonne brown coal (lignite) – 2.25 TJ @ 15MJ/kg
3 tonne hydrogen – 425 GJ @ 142 MJ/kg
.. that’s a conversion efficiency of less than 20% before you talk about storage losses (see BoN above).
As I understand it, the Idemitsu Muswellbrook pumped storage project relies on using cheap (or negatively priced) ‘glut power’ to move water, to later recover as renewable, electrolysed hydrogen. (Some of which will be coal-fired – at least until the grid goes 100% unreliable.)
With the market gamed (hello AGL) so that the overbuild capacity still earns a huge ROI from peak pricing, this is a cunning way to extract and export value from the Australian economy.