The looming environmental disaster of the push for zero

HOUSTON, WE HAVE A PROBLEM
The International Energy Authority is essentially a green booster and they do the best they can along those lines but they also collect a lot of information
IEA on the hidden enviro costs of going green
The IEA’s 287-page report released this month, “The Role of Critical Minerals in Clean Energy Transitions,” is devastating to those ambitions. A better title would have been: “Clean Energy Transitions: Not Soon, Not Easy and Not Clean.”
The IEA assembled a large body of data about a central, and until now largely ignored, aspect of the energy transition: It requires mining industries and infrastructure that don’t exist. Wind, solar and battery technologies are built from an array of “energy transition minerals,” or ETMs, that must be mined and processed. The IEA finds that with a global energy transition like the one President Biden envisions, demand for key minerals such as lithium, graphite, nickel and rare-earth metals would explode, rising by 4,200%, 2,500%, 1,900% and 700%, respectively, by 2040.
The world doesn’t have the capacity to meet such demand. As the IEA observes, albeit in cautious bureaucratese, there are no plans to fund and build the necessary mines and refineries. The supply of ETMs is entirely aspirational. And if it were pursued at the quantities dictated by the goals of the energy transition, the world would face daunting environmental, economic and social challenges, along with geopolitical risks.
Read on, in contrast with the 287 page IEA report the commentary is only four pages!
As a bonus the WSJ piece has a six-minute interview with Steven Koonin debunking warming alarmism.
Dare I suggest this sounds like a massive international Ponzi scheme! Either that we are in for a con of monumental proportions.
Mass immigration was (is) a Ponzi scheme. The Government found, to its delight, it worked.Thus, the bureaucracy was set to identify other areas to which it could be applied.
Why do we allow the “clean energy” propaganda tag to continue? To hell with their lies and comforting “nice” opposite meaning words to hide their despicable agenda. By using their terminology, we appear to agree that it is “clean”! “Dirty energy” substitution is the way to go.
Who are these IEA turkeys?
The IAEA are where the only solution is at.
I have been using Unreliable Energy (UE). It is harder for them to deny, while they will argue forever that black is white when you accuse UR of being “dirty”. Then for fossil fuels I use Reliable Energy (RE), taking away their acronym for Renewable Energy.
A lot of the reserves are held in dodgy South American countries, but also a lot are in China and Australia. Look at current production compared with reserves, we’ve got shyteloads of the stuff even without the Argies and sundries.
Both supply and demand are currently aspirational. Once demand turns into reality, supply will catch up. Didn’t they teach you basic economics at school, Rafe?
Benito m0ntylini has no understanding of the sheer amount of lead time for a mine or refinery, from proposal to first loads of raw/refined product.
He also assumes his envirofascist fellow travellers will indulge his regular fascist ones, and not fight tooth and nail to ensure said resources stay in the ground…
So Monty how many more mines, smelters, transport networks are you going to build to cater for your little demand and supply problem? How are you going to produce all the energy needed to establish this? What is the benefit cost of the?
Psst. Wanna buy some shares in my new project, Monty? Rare earths. Get in early. The whisper is that reserves when proven will far outstrip current estimates. You’ll make a motza.
Goodness me. Many of these elements are poorly represented on earth. Many require extreme purity to be useful and are highly energy intensive to process. If only it could be as simple as the price increasing as the low hanging fruit is harvested.
Such a stupid talking point. Your preferred alternative is… fossil fuel extraction, mostly from mines. Oh no, you cry, what about the poor environment!! LOL, no one believes you are arguing in good faith.
As for lead times, I am sure if there is sufficient price incentive then there will be enough engineers applied to the problem. The free market at work!
Benito m0ntylini has no understanding of the sheer amount of lead time for a mine or refinery, from proposal to first loads of raw/refined product.
And some of the rarer minerals that are currently used for RE (in batteries, for instance) are mined by children in Africa.
But Mont, all these new mines and smelters, refineries will be on top of all the fossil fuel mines you mention. Try running a blast furnace on renewables, have you actually been up close to a working blast furnace or smelter, refinery Mont, good luck running all that extremely energy intensive industry on big fans and sun mirrors lol. Killing the earth to save it in Monts head.
If you accept the Net Zero premise, this is going to be a big understatement of the resource crisis that will unfold over the 20 years after 2040.
The US’s Net Zero target date is 2050 – China’s is 2060. The really heavy lifting, in terms of exotic mineral use, will take place in the last years as the old, Carbon-belching infrastructure is shut in, and the CO2 extraction technology is rolled out.
Not to mention that all these things are potentially very lethal heavy metals.
Saving the earth from one environmental disaster, only to provoke another in a fraction of the time, as thousands or even millions of life-expired and veryikely unrecyclable solar panels and wind turbines need disposal and replacement…
Who likes political fads?
The free market at work!
RE and “free market “are incongruous in the present setting.
It’s a bubble bath.
At 20.35 NEM time, the widget shows national electricity demand at 28,899 megawatts with 1,073 produced by wind. And the high pressure system is likely to move away only slowly. Still waiting for a television journalist to ask a Greens MP about this. https://www.nem-watch.info/widgets/reneweconomy/
I see that the fat fascist fool munty thinks that engineering and production issues can be waved away with a magic wand, while the processing plants will be powered with unicorn farts.
Moving forwards!
Forwards to the Year Zero!!
https://libertarianinstitute.org/year-zero/
Do you think coal energy is somehow stronger and more intense than renewable energy? LOL.
I can see why you get wild when someone tells you to learn to code.
Do you think coal energy is somehow stronger and more intense than renewable energy?
At least you are asking the right question.
The answer is very much, Yes.