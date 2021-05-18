Crimson Tried

YESTERDAY the ABC asked – legitimately – why Scott Morrison literally received the red carpet treatment when he landed at Williamtown RAAF Base earlier this month. He is not Head of State. It does seem strange but should it? While Ellen McCutchan for RMIT/ABC Fact Check went to the trouble of consulting Malcolm Turnbull and Kevin Rudd about their prime ministerial receptions at airports – no move on rouge for them – there may be an explanation at least for the second regal welcome she cites. In February, the PM arrived at Williamtown but this time was accompanied by the then Minister for Defence and the Minister for Defence Industry, as well as the Air Force Chief, Air Marshal Mel Hupfeld, and Air-Vice Marshal Cath Roberts. Conceivably, this was thought to be an ensemble more VIP-laden than usual and deserving of ceremony. I was surprised they were all on the same flight. Economical maybe but demonstrably unwise.
Anyway, this mini-fuss and those pictures give rise to a few other observations. First, I don’t have any objection to the Prime Minister of Australia – or rather, his office – being afforded a degree of respectful acknowledgement in such settings. Two ADF personnel standing to attention in US-style at the bottom of boarding stairs – and nothing more – is not unreasonable. Such a duo should not salute, needless to say. Purists will point out that the Governor-General (on behalf of his principal, Queen Elizabeth II) is the chief of the defence forces, not the prime minister. Except he isn’t. If he wants to put the issue to the test, David Hurley can try to dispatch a frigate to the South China Sea next week. Second, the Air Force should choose for its Ceremonial Stairway Guard male personnel with a military bearing, similar height and no guts over belts. Finally…
… Neil James, the executive director of the Australia Defence Association… said he initially thought the photo was a “photoshopped hoax”…
According to Mr James, the backlash to the photo of Mr Morrison was “fully justified”.
“One of the key points about the Defence Force is that you don’t bring the Defence Force into political controversy,” Mr James said.
He explained that the principle of civil control of the military was reciprocal, and that while it was important that the Defence Force not get involved in politics, it was also the responsibility of politicians to not involve it.
“It’s not just the military that has to be neutral politically, it’s that politicians have to do nothing that undermines the public’s confidence that the military is apolitical,” he said.
Once again I point out in response to James (nowadays, the Fr Bob of military moralising) that the principle of civil control of the military is not “reciprocal.” It is absolute. He conflates a convention about involvement in politics (a good one) with the overarching legal reality of ultimate command. Moreover, there is no evidence Mr Morrison’s office ordered these honour guards or that the RAAF itself did so for a party political reason. As for neutrality, the ADF’s far left-wing agenda, its illegal leaking to media and its feminist-ideological war on the SAS prove that an honour guard for Scott Morrison is a tenth-order issue to any impartial, intelligent observer.
Such a shame that at a time when we need a Bruce Ruxton, we get a Neil James.
I am more offended that SloMo is wearing a mask than the fact he is walking on a red carpet.
“It’s not just the military that has to be neutral politically …”
LOL
Then why does the ADF go along with all the woke left wing causes, Mr James?
Sounds like some staff officer said “we should have a carpet” and one thing led to another. I doubt Williamtown bothers to stock multiple colours of carpet rolls.
Defense has a powerful incentive to smoodge to the pollies right now in light of Dutton’s deliberate distancing from the department insiders, and his interest in capital spending, which the RAAF would be quite high up in the rankings of…
It’s one of those things that doesn’t matter, until it does.
Foreign policy is determined by Parliament and the Monarch/GG is “guided” by their “advice”. That is as it should be, up to the point at which PM with dictatorial delusions tries something like using the military to make himself “President for Life”…
Upon which, the military can respond, “We don’t work for you.”
Our English ancestors fought a rather bloody civil war to establish that the King could not use the military to over-rule Parliament. This was followed by Cromwell acting as both head of Parliament and head of the army… a dictatorship that the good folk found unpleasant.
So we have the current compromise. The military hold their allegiance to the non-elected Crown, whose duty is to represent all of us, not merely those who voted for us… but the Crown cannot personally pay the Armed forces because Parliament hold the purse strings.
Separation of Powers.
Nyuk, nyuk.
Maybe the old guard that still remains within the ADF realise, that with the appointment of Dutton and his no nonsense approach, is a return to comon sense. This might be a simple acknowledgement to that effect. A simple tip of the hat.
Let’s face it, up until Dutton, the ADF’s morale was at rock bottom.
I am sure I have seen an early Prime Minister in full court dress.
Traditionally Ceremonial red carpet requires community twerking and welcome to Vicholification ritual
The genius of the Westminster system.
Oh, Currency Lad!
Have you lost your culture?
Have you forgotten your roots?
Be out and proud!
Let the world know you are an Australian and not ashamed of it!
Americans have ‘honour guards’; Australians have ‘guards of honour’.
The fuck is he wearing the stupid mask for? What the hell is wrong with him?
‘Such a shame that at a time when we need a Bruce Ruxton, we get a Neil James.’
Here’s Neil James’ CV:
https://www.ada.asn.au/about-us/board-of-directors/speaker-biography.html
ExADF cats are in a far better position than I to advise whether it is impressive or not, but I note;
there is no information on the rank he reached in the Army before leaving:
while he is a graduate of the former Army Staff College at Queenscliff – for Majors – there is no evidence that he completed any higher level staff course, including the old JSSC course for LTCOls and equivalents.
An unkind civilian might assume from this that he never rose beyond a Major.
The top brass are not exactly in public’s good graces either at the moment.
Expect to see a lot of push-back from Russell Offices and their media enablers against ScoMo and Dutton.
This from the Oz:-
The cold steel, Suh!
They don’t like it up ’em!
Snap Crossie.
Im reading about that now. Like much of what today passes for granted, there is a bit of reason behind it.
As the person who was charged with marshalling the RAAF VIP aircraft in at Tullamarine many years ago I can vouch that the VIP on board…. Queen Elizabeth… did not get a red carpet either,as didn’t any other politicians etc. how ever high they were up the tree.
We can only imagine “what if” Dutton had got the numbers against Waffleworth. Another Australian sliding doors moment.
He’s an MMT loving, cultural Marxist, left wing Christ cuck.
But you already know that.
As an instructor at Queenscliff, James would have been at least a LTCOL. That, along with the rest of his CV, ought to convince even the thickest “unkind civilian” that he is far better qualified than all but the rarest Public Serpent in Defence, and immeasurably better qualified than any professional journalist without a comparable military background.
To compare James with Bruce Ruxton is laughable. He talks sense, while Ruxton mostly came across as a raving ratbag.
As for the comment
, three guesses. Here’s a clue: Who pays their salaries?
It would be of invaluable assistance if someone was able to list the points where Ruxton was in error:
Perhaps it was his observation that Australia is being run by emotional pinko-lezzo sympathising types?
How stupid was Ruxton to keep saying that?
‘Peter Dutton has insulated his ministerial office from interference by Defence, accepting only the bare minimum of departmental staff ‘
And that’s two Departmental Liaison Officers (DLOs) who aren’t Ministerial staff at all, but middle level APS administrators whose job is to manage the flow of information and documents between the Minister’s Office and the department. They play no part in advising the Minister, that’s a political role outside the responsibilities of APS employees.
‘As an instructor at Queenscliff, James would have been at least a LTCOL.’
Then why isn’t he boasting about it? And there were LTCOL instructors at the JSSC, which trained LTCOLs
As noted above, where were the ample bottomed dancing girls to greet Morristeen?
One can’t take any of these ceremonies seriously, otherwise.
That is precisely what the article went on to say.
That they wouldn’t be allowed within bull’s roar of policy making.
It looks like we are introducing a novel concept:-
The elected Minister decides … the Department implements.
And if any in the Department don’t like it, they can fuck off.
Dutton is also in the unique position of rooting out disgruntled leakers on National Security grounds and shunting them.
Bring it on.
Is the haka twerking?
Defence Qwerties will be twerking?
“Twerking for the man…”
Des.
Also from the Oz article:-
What odds the “ceremonial and protocol” guy was lined up to pull the red carpet stunt to embarrass ScoMo and Dutton, so Defence can t back to their core business of pissing away money.
His wingnuts are reminiscent of Trumble’s gull wing doors.
I doubt a naval officer would hold sway on an RAAF base.
I suspect the base commander has a penchant for pomp.
I knew him in Darwin. He was a LTCOL in what was then HQNORCOM.
Someone trying to get on PM Morrison’s good side for some reason or other or perhaps his advisors arranged it.
More appropriate to a dignitary such as the Queen.
mousenuts
Bruce Ruxton stood up against political correctness which is something sadly lacking in these times. Neil James is a shill for the top brass at a time when the they are destroying the morale and fighting capbality of the ADF.
A fuckwit of the ocean-going class.