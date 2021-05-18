Liberty Quote
Without a taboo against deficits, deficit spending tends to become habitual. It is politically corrosive, because no constituency expects to be the one to have to sacrifice when the limits of borrowing have been reached.— Arnold Kling
-
-
Joe praises Fernando and Dancing Queen, urges reunion tour
This entry was posted in War and peace. Bookmark the permalink.
His people are going off the reservation.
Blinken: I haven’t seen evidence Hamas used Gaza media building (17 May)
That either means Blinken is especially clueless (since the Israelis showed him the evidence, and it’s obvious to anyone with a brain) or the administration is getting real pressure from the antisemitic base. I think the latter.
Psaki: We all know 2-state solution is the answer to violence (17 May)
Since Gaza is a sovereign entity, and Hamas who are in charge there are indiscriminately rocketing anything they can in Israel, committing war crimes right and left, I’d say she is self-evidently clueless. Or, as I said, the Dems are desperate to keep the rank and file from showing their colours too obviously.
“AP’s bureau has been in this building for 15 years. We have had no indication Hamas was in the building or active in the building,” the news organisation said.
Willful ignorance on the part of useful idiots.
Well the first thing he could do is stop financing Iran and secondly send a senior person not some junior envoi
Reminds me of certain townsfolk who were incurious about the smokestacks on the horizon.
Quite.
Let’s hope it’s his Waterloo but with an ending on a Cuban island, not St Helena.
I watched a report by an AP churno (I think it was on Al Jazeera English) after the building was masterfully brought down.
The AP churno was all angry and breathless and kept saying we this and we that when referring to Hamas.
The best and near enough to balanced coverage is coming from RT. They do have some biased reporters and anchors, all of whom seem to have pommy accents. Quel’ surprise.