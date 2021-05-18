Joe praises Fernando and Dancing Queen, urges reunion tour

Posted on May 18, 2021 by currencylad

7 Responses to Joe praises Fernando and Dancing Queen, urges reunion tour

  1. Bruce of Newcastle says:
    May 18, 2021 at 9:12 am

    His people are going off the reservation.

    Blinken: I haven’t seen evidence Hamas used Gaza media building (17 May)

    That either means Blinken is especially clueless (since the Israelis showed him the evidence, and it’s obvious to anyone with a brain) or the administration is getting real pressure from the antisemitic base. I think the latter.

    Psaki: We all know 2-state solution is the answer to violence (17 May)

    Since Gaza is a sovereign entity, and Hamas who are in charge there are indiscriminately rocketing anything they can in Israel, committing war crimes right and left, I’d say she is self-evidently clueless. Or, as I said, the Dems are desperate to keep the rank and file from showing their colours too obviously.

  2. Roger says:
    May 18, 2021 at 9:18 am

    “AP’s bureau has been in this building for 15 years. We have had no indication Hamas was in the building or active in the building,” the news organisation said.

    Willful ignorance on the part of useful idiots.

  3. min says:
    May 18, 2021 at 9:27 am

    Well the first thing he could do is stop financing Iran and secondly send a senior person not some junior envoi

  4. calli says:
    May 18, 2021 at 9:56 am

    “AP’s bureau has been in this building for 15 years. We have had no indication Hamas was in the building or active in the building,” the news organisation said.

    Reminds me of certain townsfolk who were incurious about the smokestacks on the horizon.

  5. Roger says:
    May 18, 2021 at 9:59 am

    Reminds me of certain townsfolk who were incurious about the smokestacks on the horizon.

    Quite.

  6. Shy Ted says:
    May 18, 2021 at 10:12 am

    Let’s hope it’s his Waterloo but with an ending on a Cuban island, not St Helena.

  7. Baa Humbug says:
    May 18, 2021 at 11:33 am

    I watched a report by an AP churno (I think it was on Al Jazeera English) after the building was masterfully brought down.
    The AP churno was all angry and breathless and kept saying we this and we that when referring to Hamas.
    The best and near enough to balanced coverage is coming from RT. They do have some biased reporters and anchors, all of whom seem to have pommy accents. Quel’ surprise.

