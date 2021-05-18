Poison the well and then act surprised….

No amount of talking about statistics saying the blood clots are extremely rare is going to change some people’s mind because they fear they will be the one.
KAREN PRICE, ROYAL AUSTRALIAN COLLEGE OF GENERAL PRACTITIONERS
From a piece in The Australian this morning.
Well Karen, who started the game of scaring the bejezzes out of people with the most unlikely threats, refusing to take seriously and explain the well-known stats on the incidence of Covid?
“I am 75 and healthy with no complications, but OMG I might be the one.”
So now people are terrified by extremely remote possibilities of danger.
Thanks a million!
We now have a reign of terror, aided and abetted by the media of all kinds that bought into the “covid porn” racket.
Climate porn is pervasive as well and the same kind of moral panic is engendered by fake news based on misrepresentation of science and evidence.
OFF TOPIC but thrown in to avoid proliferation of posts. WIND WACTHING FOR LAUGHS. Be amused by the amount of wind blowing in WA at present.
Across the south east we on the edge of a wind drought and both SA and NSW are deep in drought with the windmills generating 5% of plated capacity. Be grateful for coal that you can see in the figure is contributing about three quarters of the demand.
This makes it sound like the two are equivalent.
They are not. Not even remotely.
Nobody has ever witnessed someone contract the virus and then immediately come down with symptoms.
OTOH, lots of people have witnessed someone getting an injection and then immediately getting sick.
In short, we know for a fact that vaccine injury is real and is likely to be orders of magnitude higher than the government would ever let on (astonishingly, their vaccine injury database is acknowledged to be completely useless by the government itself but they never bother to spend a cent to improve it (I wonder why)).
Indeed, vaccines have challenge, rechallenge events associated with injury so the probability that they cause lots of injury is 100 per cent.
We have no idea if this virus has caused *any* injuries whatsoever.
Well actually I know for a fact that it hasn’t (for reasons I have explained elsewhere) – but the point is that we have no observational evidence for it in the first place.
And on top of this, even under the zero per cent chance that the virus was dangerous, there is zero valid evidence that the vaccine is capable of preventing it anyway.
Still, 99.9 per cent of people getting the vaccines are evil anyway so I won’t shed a tear if and when they get injured.
The AIDS Grim Reaper on steroids!
Yet FDA refuses to certify the vaccine’s due to the abbreviated assessment period, their use is under some sort of emergency decree.
“(E)xtremely remote possibilities of danger.”
Sure Jan. The government has lied about everything from climate change to inflation, but I’m sure these experimental vaccines are the one single thing we can trust the government on.
Spike protein causes cell damage (from Livestream #79)
Clip with Bret Weinstein and Heather Heying.
Citing research papers.
Well Karen, who started the game of scaring the bejezzes out of people with the most unlikely threats…
Unlikely threats based on a mathematical error, as I recall.
That was quickly and conveniently consigned to the forgettery by the media.
In any case, OS research indicates that the current vaccines (especially AZ) are not particularly effective against the new variants – as one would expect.
As usual, the mainstream media don’t bother to monitor the current research, but simply mouth the platitudes of the government health officers. They have even discarded the early advice that the vaccines will not prevent mild infection, or transmission of the virus to others.
In view of all of the above, why are they surprised that the population don’t want to be vaccinated at this point in time, & by the vaccines that are being strictly allocated to different age groups?