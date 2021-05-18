Poison the well and then act surprised….

No amount of talking about statistics saying the blood clots are extremely rare is going to change some people’s mind because they fear they will be the one.

KAREN PRICE, ROYAL AUSTRALIAN COLLEGE OF GENERAL PRACTITIONERS

From a piece in The Australian this morning.

Well Karen, who started the game of scaring the bejezzes out of people with the most unlikely threats, refusing to take seriously and explain the well-known stats on the incidence of Covid?

“I am 75 and healthy with no complications, but OMG I might be the one.”

So now people are terrified by extremely remote possibilities of danger.

Thanks a million!

We now have a reign of terror, aided and abetted by the media of all kinds that bought into the “covid porn” racket.

Climate porn is pervasive as well and the same kind of moral panic is engendered by fake news based on misrepresentation of science and evidence.

OFF TOPIC but thrown in to avoid proliferation of posts. WIND WACTHING FOR LAUGHS. Be amused by the amount of wind blowing in WA at present.

Across the south east we on the edge of a wind drought and both SA and NSW are deep in drought with the windmills generating 5% of plated capacity. Be grateful for coal that you can see in the figure is contributing about three quarters of the demand.