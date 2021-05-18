The Teachers Federation is far more dangerous to children

The government is going to target this religious community based on one event. I mean, there’s glassing and fights in pubs every day across Australia and we haven’t closed all the pubs down.”
– President of Turbans 4 Australia, Amar Singh, is right
Justice, like liberty and coercion, is a concept which, for the sake of clarity, ought to be confined to the deliberate treatment of men by other men.
Apply the exemption across the board and we’ll talk.
Gee whiz. Comparing pubs to a school.
Was the school selling schooners at the canteen?
Albatross.
No, I’m happy for only the Sikh children to have knives. The Sikh know all about a certain type of extremism and have fought against it for hundreds of years.
Religious posturing is endless and arrogant. I couldn’t give a rat’s arse what fatuous excuse you have for special knife carrying rules for Sikhs at NSW schools
It’s the old story, you don’t want the cultural norms of Australia, depart for the Punjab asap. Please.
I noticed last night the Sky team pushing the now former exemption for Sikhs as an example of left-wing culture in schools gone mad etc.
That’s not how I see it.
The ban is left-wing culture gone mad.
Somebody was stabbed – let’s ban it!!
It’s a shame the NSW government won’t ban the filth and lies being taught to children in NSW schools. Berejiklian is such a fraud.
Primer,
Take your racist claptrap and shove it up your arse.
Primer says:
May 18, 2021 at 2:10 pm
➕💯
Sikhs are welcome in this country, as far as I’m concerned.
They don’t want to be poofter Skips – good for them.
This just in:
Gladys Berejiklian says the government is considering ‘symbols and other equivalent gestures’ to replace weapons.
Note (as usual) that there are only women in this story – the minister, the Premier etc. Always panicking about ‘safety’ 24/7.
When I was a little kid, I took a knife to school…to cut up apples.
This was normal.
This is normal.
If you are a violent criminal, you should go to gaol.
Normal people use knives all of the time.
My HS science teachers used to blow shit up… they’d probably be liable for terry wrist offences now.
Democracies can go a little mad.
Hopefully it ends like Radiohead’s Karma Police , for a minute there, we lost ourselves.
Beryl Gladischlockian does not represent our “cUlTuRaL nOrMs!”, FFS.
Why should only Sikhs have the exemption?
Either let everyone carry a knife or no one.
Same situation with bike helmets. If a sink is allowed to ride without a helmet we all should.
Mr Singh has a point; a blanket ban on the basis of one incident is a knee-jerk reaction. And really, did nobody think to consult the Sikh community? Or is there something more sinister afoot? Teachers’ unions and public education bureaucracies are not generally known to be sympathetic to the freedom of religious belief, which freedom includes the right to manifest those beliefs publicly.
No school aged child should be allowed to carry a weapon to school.
Most are either too young or too testosterone driven to be sensible about their use.
I’m surprised there haven’t been any incidents before now.
Jesus, some of you pick some fucking bizarre hills to die on.
It never ends well when governments make special rules for religion.
We multi-culti innit?
Today sikhs want to carry knives into schools.
Tomorrow the muzzies will want to behead sheep on the mosque footpath.
The day after, that nice Afghani gentleman will demand no punishment for practicing bacha bazi on the neighbours 9 year old son. It’s his culture innit?
The side effect of being multi-culti is everyone has to be told “NO, FUCK ORRFFF”.
Maybe because they have the balls to demand it – unlike the millions of whipped Anglo-Aussie fathers who would never dream of angering Mum by getting their son a pocket knife.
Bingo.
This week it’s the kirpan.
Next month it’s the New Testament.
Safety.
This is silly. Were you afraid of your kids intentionally killing you when you taught them how to drive?
Sikhs are welcome in this country, as far as I’m concerned.
Sikhs have been in NSW & QLD since the 1890s. Woolgoolga near Coffs Harbour – where they grow bananas & blueberries -is a major centre & has been for generations. They aren’t johnny come latelys and have made a solid contribution.
We cannot risk the outcome of a “risk-free” society.
Communism was an attempt at government guaranteed abundance – always an epic fail.
Seems simple – let the non-Sikh kids come to school with guns.
I mean, these people are demanding that their kids be armed beyond the means of the non-Sikh peers. How about if the other kids were armed beyond the means of theirs.
Would they still feel as content?
They could always fuck off back to India …
Geez, if you can’t stab a fellow student in the name of religious honour what is the point of having a religion ? Turning us further into a Halal-nanny state.
…some of you pick some fucking bizarre hills to die on.
There are several overlapping issues here.
You can find them all in the file labelled nanny state.
They clearly haven’t watched John Wick, or pencils would be banned.
All the little boys need to leave their knives at home.
Or
All the little boys may take knives to school.
I don’t care whether they’re Sikhs or Calathumpians. This was bound to happen.
Hey what’s the problem here – don’t you all remember the knife fights you had as a teenager? It’s all a part of growing up…. (h/t USA cop vs stabby girl in pink)
(Just as a matter of interest, was his playmate a moosley by any chance??)
What next?
Banning Moosley kids from bringing IEDs to school?
So Sikhs can’t carry knives at school, but AEU ideologue teachers can encourage primary schoolkids to go to adults with knives to cut off their genitalia or breasts to experiment with being trans.
Which one should parents fear more?
Wasn’t there something about a teenager wearing a knife with his kilt to a ball or something?
I’ll take option A please calli.
The ‘ligious leaders should have seen this coming and conceded to a bit of cultural assimilation.
For example, tweaking their stupid medieval customs a bit to allow kids to carry a harmless painted cardboard replica.
After all, it is only symbolic, right?
Fully sikh.
I am on the Sikh’s side in this one. Overall their society is valuable, ethical and hardworking. There is never equity when it comes to religion. Some religions and cultures are just better than others. Otherwise ban scissors and any implement that can be used in a school fight.
A sgian-dubh.
For when Teacher confiscates your claymore.
Lots of knives in UK schools…. lots of stabbings as well.And before anyone jumps in I know most if not all the stabbings are not done by Sikhs .
Ban pointed sticks.
And bananas.
I don’t care how valuable to society they are.
I don’t want my grandchild going to school where some children are allowed to carry weapons because “religion”.
I already have grandchildren going to a school that’s fortified like Fort Knox because of another “religion”. One that’s intent on killing them.
Leave the knives at home. It isn’t a lot to ask.
guess that rules out cooking in Home Ec.
Wow.
That killed my argument.
A long long time ago, in another galaxy, when I was at primary school, every kid had a pocket knife. Same in secondary school.
Fights were with fists or clumsy wrestling.
Any kid who pulled out a pocket knife in these disputes would be disciplined by all the kids standing round in a circle shouting “fight, fight….”
calli says:
May 18, 2021 at 3:21 pm
Wow.
That killed my argument.
I’ve never seen an argument destroyed so quickly and comprehensively before.
An outstanding effort – totally deserving of an elephant stamp.
Yeah, fair effort Duncan.
Don’t forget the sparkles, Tony.
Seriously though, a Home Ec classroom is slightly more tightly controlled than the playground.
Unless they’re going Full MasterChef. Then all bets are off.
“Sikhs are welcome in this country.”
Give me strength. This has nothing to do with Sikhs being acceptable immigrants, it’s about whether all children can carry knives at school because that’s the condition that stops a two or three tiered knife carry policy. Special rules for special folks is the corruption of the ages. No to Scotsmen kiddies carrying garter knives also.
Good grief. I see I should make free-er use of the /sarc tag.
I love all the Colonel Blimping about “in my day”.
It isn’t “your day” any more, like it or lump it. Our society plays by completely different rules, especially those contests of “manliness”.
Great thread.
I have read previously (though can’t vouch for the truth of it), that an acceptable compromise is and always has been a kirpan for kids that cannot be withdrawn from its scabbard; i.e. welded or riveted in place. Fulfils religious requirements but is no longer a weapon.
There’s always a way Bruce…that’ll do fine,
In my day you weren’t a man until you made the eight.
Did you ever make the eight, Ser Bern?
Bruce, a perfect compromise.
Let’s see if these ornaments to our society agree to it. If they do…kudos.
Rowing sounds kind of gay.
I don’t believe any children should be allowed to carry knives to school.
No exemptions.
LOL!
Hoist by own petard…err, I’ll stop.
Soon.
Oh, and Brumble…….go and fornicate with a dead emu.
You’re a Section 18 c wanker.
Shotgunning a tooheys new made you a man at my school.
my understanding, and it may be incorrect, is that these days the knife (kirpan) is just for religious ceremonies
carrying an image of the knife, which symbolises defending the weak from injustice, is sufficient
when I’ve been in India, and the Punjab, and asked sikhs if they have a knife, because I can’t see one being worn, they usually show you their iron bangle with an engraving of a knife on it, or their comb with a carving of the knife in it
they are not all walking around with a knife as it’s not necessary to meet their religion’s rules
anyone actually carrying a knife, to defend the weak, who then attacks someone with it is not holding up any Sikh principles as far as I understand them
however, we do allow all manner of religious symbols/devices these days so it should be interesting seeing how this is settled and what simmering anger and hatreds are left afterwards
there are no winners here
tbh, sikhs have to back down and admit, they do not need to carry an actual knife and that an image will suffice
if they insist they HAVE TO carry a knife, then there will be a tidal wave of demands from everyone else for similar special treatment
As of 2016, the TSA explicitly prohibits the carrying of “religious knives and swords” on one’s person or in cabin baggage and requires that they be packed in checked baggage
Have them check their kirpans into storage at the school gate and retrieve them to do their whittling on the way home.
I don’t have a knife.
I have a survival flint sparker and a survival whittling device.
If they insist the kids carry Knives theSimple solution is, return to their country where its legal and the probem is solved , the planes that bring the covid carriers ere by the hundreds go back empty , plenty of room for returnees . Vaccinate them before vthey go with J&J one shot vaccine.
Stanley…yeah,sure…the Sikhs militants would love that, pay homage to us by collecting our knives, have a system in place to give them back to us.
F*ck off, leave then at home like every sensible non attention seeking kiddie would.
It’s the vomit posing that means we have brought India with us, you don’t matter.
The teachers unions in the English speaking world are a cancer and unless they are destroyed wholesale they will destroy us.
As some people say, there is systemic racism in the US. It most certainly exists and it’s created and kept going by the teachers unions.
Hadley read out a letter from 2007 by head of all Sikh groups in Oz which basically said kirpan should not be taken to school. Mentioned what happens if other kids overpowered him and got his knife and used against him.
The current group having us on.
Let’s see if these ornaments to our society agree to it.
Would’ve been nice if they were asked.
really – I was just taking the piss.
I agree that *weapons* should not be allowed in schools, however trying to pretend that it makes the whole school environment safe is dreamland.
The Sikhs should remove the pointy tip and sharp edge – make a kiddy-safe version – then they can keep their religious symbol and its no longer a ‘weapon’ as such.
Shop never looked this bad
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jm–5KIGyw0
So was I, until I wasn’t.
I meant what I said about Home Ec, too.
Never go Full MasterChef.
Needs more attention.
18c John seems a bit shy.
Primer says:
May 18, 2021 at 2:10 pm
Religious posturing is endless and arrogant. I couldn’t give a rat’s arse what fatuous excuse you have for special knife carrying rules for Sikhs at NSW schools
It’s the old story, you don’t want the cultural norms of Australia, depart for the Punjab asap. Please.
John Brumble says:
May 18, 2021 at 2:14 pm
Primer,
Take your racist claptrap and shove it up your arse.
Primer says:
May 18, 2021 at 3:43 pm
Oh, and Brumble…….go and fornicate with a dead emu.
You’re a Section 18 c wanker.
Would’ve been even nicer had they volunteered.
And don’t get me wrong on this, I’ve not met many Sikhs but those I have met have seemed quite innocuous and pleasant. New Broom went to school with one, and they aren’t above compromise – the lad had his hair wrapped up in a bun under the boater. No turban. Given that, I would be astounded if he carried a functioning knife to school.
Our children deserve better than fearing death or mutilation in the playground because…differences.
And that feeds straight in to C.L.’s premise about the Teacher’s Federation.
Can’t argue with that.
So we need to agitate about making our schools safe for our children from both pupils and nutty teachers. Which means actual parental involvement in the education of our children. So get off the backside and head down to your local school and pop onto a committee and start stirring. That way you can keep them under your watchful gaze.
So we need to agitate about making our schools safe for our children from both pupils and nutty teachers.
It’s not just nutty teachers. That those national curriculum review proposals were seriously put forward indicates how deep the rot in the education system goes.