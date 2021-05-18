Totalitarianism. Are we there yet? Thoughts prompted by Judith Sloan

“Stop mucking around at the back of the bus, you will distract the driver. By the way driver, where are we going? “

“I don’t know, We just got elected to drive this bus and I am doing stuff so we get elected again.”

See the creep of soft totalitarianism.

How far does it have to go to become hard totalitarianism?

And how do you tell the difference?

Soft totalitarianism – hate speech legislation, affirmative action, ATO attacks on small business, wall to wall red and green tape, police chasing joggers, harassing couples on park benches, handcuffing pregnant ladies in their own homes, state borders closed on a Premier’s whim. Choose your own favourite examples.

Some of the thoughts prompted by Judith’s piece in The Australian. One of the bottom lines is productivity.

Fiscal La La Land with no hope of a decent pay rise

The most fundamental factor of all, however, is the failure of productivity to grow, since ultimately it is only through higher productivity that real wages can grow sustainably. Poor-quality government spending in numerically dominant service industries will only make matters worse – think here, the one-size-fits-all imposed staff-to-resident ratios and minimum-hours requirements in aged care.

The elephant in the room of productivity is the cost and reliability of power. Add on the opportunity cost of resources wasted in the RE industry, making power more expensive and less reliable.

Developing the theme of opportunity costs, what about the time and energy lost in the woke-provoked wars over climate, “clean energy”, race and “the voice”, gender and allocation of toilets, affirmative action in every divisive shape and form.

Since everything has become a political issue the Federal politicians have impossible workloads, they can’t pay enough attention to the national issues that should be at the top of the agenda. One of their things is working their electorate and I recall an English book on Democracy that I read at school with a chapter titled “The Good Local Member.” His point was that the “good local member” spends too much time on things that belong to the local government at the expense of getting to grips with the issues of national importance. And we have this at three levels of government.

Federal members have a slush find to spend on small projects in their electorate, of course this lends itself to ribbon-cutting and pictures in the local newspaper but research and serious consideration of the national agenda suffers while cabinet members become slaves to their departmental advisors or favourite lobbyists.