Vax vox pop: Have been, will be, not sure or not bothering?

Doom for dissidents, says Biden. State your intentions so Sinclair can arrange separate seating.
Every right that anyone has today is based on the doctrine that government is a creature of limited powers, and that the men constituting it become criminals if they venture to exceed those powers.— H. L. Mencken
Not convinced that the disease is worse than the vaccine.
Time to start looking into leper colonies. Don’t want to be the last.
I’m waiting for the human trials to end.
Looks like it’s the Procrastination Pen for me.
The boss of South Australia (some old Sonderführer cop) said about the same thing today – berating and hectoring the Juden scum public, threatening withholding freedoms etc.
Radio ad on today, pointing proles towards the new MyHealth electronic record, which can also! carry your vaccine status, for perusal by, I imagine, the local rozzer, airline, sports stadium, online ticket booking site.
I’ve spent the last few years quietly hosing down a few conspiracy theories about the potential for abuse- good lord, I was so blind. Mind you, I also pent the last few years never imagining that our rulers would turn out so damn totalitarian, so damn quickly, and that the medical profession would be Quislings to our entrapment.
So, I’m going into my GP and withdrawing consent. F#ck him, I’ve known him for years and used to play footy with him, and he made an effort to stay on in obstetrics until our second child, but, comes a time. Either he and I agree on this, or I’m off doctor shopping.
Given the price of real estate in Australia free accommodation, food and services is looking quite an attractive proposition. If it had free internet and a coastal view could be a goer.
If you could get HCQ/Ivermectin/Azithromycin in this country I’d think about laying a stock in ready in case of catching the virus. But such is the iron hand of Canberra that no GP is going to dare prescribing them.
So I’ll chance Pfizer or Moderna when they become available (AZ and J&J are unacceptable to me for religious reasons). Given the stories of vaccinated people catching the virus you have to think that a treatment is more effective than the vaccines seem to be. At least with HCQ and ivermectin we know a great deal about them, since they’re on the essential pharmaceuticals list. But science and logic seem to’ve gone out the window in this Lefty-controlled world we’re living in.
I’ll say it again.
Protect the aged in care, provide vaccines for those who want them, open all borders and don’t release any ‘rona stats until the end of the year.
Then we can party like it’s 2019 and no one will notice the stupid virus.
But, Bruce… how would you know that you’ve caught the virus? You know, the phantom china virus which is ever more virulent and deadly and evolving, yet… no-one seems to know what the clinical signs are.
Think about that- an awful, society-wrecking virus, which has been the only headline in the media for the last eighteen months, and no-one even knows what the warning signs are. Or what life-saving first aid to administer.
The only clinical evidence seems to be that, err, you’ve been in close contact with someone who has returned a positive PCR test.
My gut feel is, not enough proles have been obeying the Covid Safe App, and so the Vaccinated App is coming soon.
If you are worried about Covid, a masker and support lockdowns you should be forceably vaccinated.
Everyone else can please themselves.
Ah yes, the Covid Safe App. Cost us a lazy $60 mil and last I heard, had traced a grand total of ONE person with ‘rona.
Well done SloMo and team. Keeping us “safe”.
I don’t trust politicians generally.
Why would I believe a POS like Biden?
Procrastinating, kinda want to hold out for pfizer or moderna
Yep. Same.
Vaccination has clearly become an extremely weird political oath of allegiance to the state – especially in the US. I haven’t changed my fundamental outlook at any time over the past 16 months.
I was thinking yesterday about the Beach Scare phase of the ‘pandemic.’ Remember that? Sunlight, open spaces, fresh air – call the police!! State governments Australia-wide were tut-tutting and finger-wagging about going to the beach. They should never be allowed to forget. I’m looking with particular contempt at The Chook and Brad “Health” Hazzard.
Vaxxer nazis are enjoying their 15 minutes of totalitarian excitement but pretty soon nobody is going to care less about coronavirus or what the Bidens and Faucis have to say about it.
There’s no difference between the messaging of Goose Morristeen and Geriatric Joe in respect of those useless toxic chemical cocktails, as far as I’m concerned – and I’ll be voting accordingly.
Stupid power drunk totalitarian arseholes.
You’ll need to sit 4 coppers on my chest and put a gun to my head. The answer is No, not this vaccine (TM results may vary).
Also this.
Ban Covid testing and everything would be much better.
A good percentage of our lives has been wasted the least couple of decades on various hysteria. This one takes the cake.
Damn straight. The Indian repatriation flight showed false positives are a racist outrage. Or something.
Given the CDC clearly states these vaccines are experimental at this stage, I’m gonna wait a few years to see how the human guinea pigs fare.
Greg Hunt admitted on Insiders on 21 Feb this year that it is the ‘Largest global vaccination trial ever.’
I am not giving consent to taking part in a medical experiment.
Somewhere in the Democrat party there is a person charged with keeping track of all the bets laid by scores of other Democrats on how many long it will be until Biden is discovered standing motionless and facing the wall at the opposite end of a broom closet after having stepped in there days before for a press briefing.
Bruce of Newcastle says:
May 18, 2021 at 7:02 pm
If you could get HCQ/Ivermectin/Azithromycin in this country I’d think about laying a stock in ready in case of catching the virus. But such is the iron hand of Canberra that no GP is going to dare prescribing them.
Why would that be? Surely our health is the Gov’s top priority??
But they are insisting, all round the world, that everyone gets “vaccinated”.
Even the young people to whom this “virus” poses no threat.
These mRNA type “vaccines” have not been proven in animal trials – apparently, most of the test animals die when exposed to the “wild” virus.
The Govs know the above yet they are trying to get the majority of the world’s population “vaccinated”. And any discussion of the above real treatments, number of deaths from “vaccines” etc is prohibited.
So what is the Govs’ real intention?
The only reasonable answer I can come up with is a mass cull of the world’s human population.
Can someone convince me otherwise? I’d sleep a lot better of a night if you did.
Bruce of Newcastle you know you can buy Ivermectin locally right?
And the mRNA vaccines have recorded more adverse reactions than the AZ one. The reason is that it is the spike protein that causes the clotting problems and these vaccines flood your vascular system with trillions of them to generate a robust immune response. That also means the vaccine chemistry cannot be tweaked or adjusted to stop this happening, it is a fundamental inherent feature of human reaction to mass spike protein that was known by doctors for more than a decade.
There’s an assumption you can’t avoid contagion if you’re not vaccinated and you’ll not catch it if your get the jab. It’s like a witch doctor’s spell.
pretty soon nobody is going to care less about coronavirus
I am no longer holding my breath for Oz at large to come to it’s senses, CL, and I’m kinda surprised that you are pregnantly expecting. This crap all stopped making sense in March last year, and the west is sleepwalking into oblivion.
Seriously unimpressed (to the point of being fucking furious about it when I can be bothered to summon up the energy) about the age-based vaccine apartheid and not in a hurry to make it easier for the globalist bastards to get back to their open borders rackets.
Let them wait and sweat for their precious “herd immunity” – even if they get it, the “check in app” surveillance state will doubtless run on for years.