An amazing coincidence

A week after Russian hackers shut down a U.S. pipeline, President Biden lifted sanctions on a Russian pipeline.
What does Vladimir Putin have on President Biden??
— Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) May 18, 2021
“On Friday, London-based blockchain analytics firm Elliptic said it had identified the bitcoin wallet used by DarkSide to collect ransom payments from its victims… Elliptic said DarkSide and its affiliates bagged at least $90 million in bitcoin ransom payments, originating from 47 distinct cryptocurrency wallets.”
A threat to repeat the hack, just for starters.
Vlad has promised that his pipeline will be carbon negative.
Why were there sanctions on a Russian pipeline in the first place?
Well, jut having closed down one pipeline (in the US) then opening up his own is a nett zero in itself.
Nothing Joe does is in American’s best interests.
It’s what they voted for.
Nothing now that he has agreed to the bribe.
He’s just another revenue opportunity for the corrupt Washington influence machine, which the Biden family has just taken over from the Clintons.
Elliptic said it had identified the bitcoin wallet used by DarkSide to collect ransom payments….
Big deal. Bitcoin origin/destination wallets are not ‘secret’ but that info doesn’t identify the owner(s) of the wallet. And, if Darkside think the wallet address is now compromised, an entirely new wallet address can be created in minutes.
Vlad has the tapes Epstein made of Sloppy Joe on his trips to his peddoparadise, of course.
What, you thought Sloppy Joe’s nickname came from him being a drooling retard?
Comrade….
All of those wallets have indeed been abandoned.
I love how the media carefully maintain the fiction that DarkSide is a rogue private outfit … in Russia. They do this so as not to admit that 1) under Biden, the US was hit by Russian cyber-terrorists; and 2) Biden surrendered to the Kremlin in a manner that would have been denounced (by them) as suspicious and impeachable a few years ago.
Note what Biden was coached to say:
Biden says ‘no evidence’ Russia involved in US pipeline hack but Putin should act.
Anyone in the MSM writing anything about “Russian collusion”?
Surely after their efforts over the last five years they are keen to.