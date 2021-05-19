An amazing coincidence

Posted on May 19, 2021 by currencylad

“On Friday, London-based blockchain analytics firm Elliptic said it had identified the bitcoin wallet used by DarkSide to collect ransom payments from its victims… Elliptic said DarkSide and its affiliates bagged at least $90 million in bitcoin ransom payments, originating from 47 distinct cryptocurrency wallets.”

This entry was posted in American politics. Bookmark the permalink.

11 Responses to An amazing coincidence

  1. Roger says:
    May 19, 2021 at 12:45 pm

    A threat to repeat the hack, just for starters.

  2. Snoopy says:
    May 19, 2021 at 12:56 pm

    Vlad has promised that his pipeline will be carbon negative.

  3. Lee says:
    May 19, 2021 at 1:12 pm

    Why were there sanctions on a Russian pipeline in the first place?

  4. Mother Lode says:
    May 19, 2021 at 1:19 pm

    Vlad has promised that his pipeline will be carbon negative.

    Well, jut having closed down one pipeline (in the US) then opening up his own is a nett zero in itself.

  5. notafan says:
    May 19, 2021 at 1:46 pm

    Nothing Joe does is in American’s best interests.

    It’s what they voted for.

  6. Tom says:
    May 19, 2021 at 1:47 pm

    What does Vladimir Putin have on President Biden??

    Nothing now that he has agreed to the bribe.

    He’s just another revenue opportunity for the corrupt Washington influence machine, which the Biden family has just taken over from the Clintons.

  7. Speedbox says:
    May 19, 2021 at 1:55 pm

    Elliptic said it had identified the bitcoin wallet used by DarkSide to collect ransom payments….

    Big deal. Bitcoin origin/destination wallets are not ‘secret’ but that info doesn’t identify the owner(s) of the wallet. And, if Darkside think the wallet address is now compromised, an entirely new wallet address can be created in minutes.

  8. Gyro Cadiz says:
    May 19, 2021 at 1:58 pm

    Vlad has the tapes Epstein made of Sloppy Joe on his trips to his peddoparadise, of course.

    What, you thought Sloppy Joe’s nickname came from him being a drooling retard?

    Comrade….

  9. C.L. says:
    May 19, 2021 at 1:58 pm

    All of those wallets have indeed been abandoned.

  10. C.L. says:
    May 19, 2021 at 2:06 pm

    I love how the media carefully maintain the fiction that DarkSide is a rogue private outfit … in Russia. They do this so as not to admit that 1) under Biden, the US was hit by Russian cyber-terrorists; and 2) Biden surrendered to the Kremlin in a manner that would have been denounced (by them) as suspicious and impeachable a few years ago.

    Note what Biden was coached to say:

    Biden says ‘no evidence’ Russia involved in US pipeline hack but Putin should act.

    “So far there is no evidence based on, from our intelligence people, that Russia is involved, though there is evidence that the actors, ransomware, is in Russia. They have some responsibility to deal with this,” he said.

  11. Bruce of Newcastle says:
    May 19, 2021 at 2:08 pm

    Anyone in the MSM writing anything about “Russian collusion”?
    Surely after their efforts over the last five years they are keen to.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.