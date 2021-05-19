Liberty Quote
If the relationship of trust between government and people is replaced by growing conflict between over-government and the people’s impatient rejection of high taxes, the search for new ways to elude detection by the tax-inspectors and tax collectors may be expected to grow.— Arthur Seldon
He lied to Rand Paul and to Congress in March (under oath)
This entry was posted in COVID-19, Politics of the Left. Bookmark the permalink.
Fauci should be in jail.
Trump not firing him speaks to what an awful judge of character and personnel he was.
I am so surprised!
a doctor and government official was misleading everyone .. OMG (as they say)
unlike, for example, Robespierre and The Terror, he probably won’t suffer the indgnity of ruin
isn’t he a shareholder in one of the a vaccine producers?
Beware the medico-bureaucrat.
Compare QLD’s CHO who closed schools “to teach people a lesson”.
He helped fund operations at Emperor Xi’s Wuhan bio-warfare lab, but it was other people’s money, so he’s not technically a ‘shareholder’.
‘He helped fund operations at Emperor Xi’s Wuhan bio-warfare lab, but it was other people’s money, so he’s not technically a ‘shareholder’.’
So, in true fascist style, he was more into control of rather than ownership of…
Fauci came out with a lot of confusing stuff about the virus. I suspect he deliberately gave Trump bad advice because he’s a staunch Trump hater. A tricky lying little man. Trump cottoned on to that fact a bit late and was stuck with him.
Fauci may be a doctor but he never seemed very concerned about the corona deaths, smirking about it even. Some kind of unfeeling personality.
In the early days of this utter BS, Fauci’s job was to talk up the risk of WuFlu exponentially with a view to the Dems using it as a cudgel against Trump. But he’s a sneeky prick. I was in NYC most of Feb/March last year. Trump was giving pressers every day most of which I watched (wasn’t much else to do as city was in virtual lockdown). Fauci spoke at many/most of them. The journos of course were keen to push an anti-Trump agenda. Fauci never openly bagged Trump (although God knows what his background briefings were like). Equally he was careful not to heap too much praise!. But he most certainly didn’t, eg, bag, say, NYC health Tsar of the day Oxiris Barbot (ýes, really) who’d accused Trump of racism for his 31 Jan. China travel ban or any other of the Dems running the same line. Nor has he bagged Cuomo for the nursing homes fiasco or the fact that at federal taxpayer expense a hospital ship sent by Trump sat unused in the Hudson (ditto the Javits Center). Everyone knew he was a Hillary supporter and assumed he was being relatively nice to keep his job.
Fauci is a perfect example of an incompetent bureacrat given too much power who knows there is no consequence to his perfidy.
He has ruined the lives of millions, and perhaps had a hand in the deaths of hundreds of thousands. In a just society, this petty tyrant would pay for his treachery. In the US, under this current regime, they will build statues to the fuckwit.
“Trump not firing him speaks to what an awful judge of character and personnel he was.”
Rocks and hard places – imagine the cries of “politically motivated” if Trump had said “You’re fired!” to Fau-Xi.
“He helped fund operations at Emperor Xi’s Wuhan bio-warfare lab, but it was other people’s money, so he’s not technically a ‘shareholder’.”
I think he has a patent ortwo from the research, which while technically legal is ethically very dodgy.
Looks like a weasel, is a weasel.
2017 and Fauci warned of a “surprise” pandemic outbreak for incoming Trump administration …
https://www.msn.com/en-us/health/medical/2017-dr-fauci-predicted-a-pandemic-under-trump/vi-BB14h4x7
A contradiction in terms, it can’t be a surprise if you were warned.
The Civil Service Reform Act protects most senior US federal civil servants from dismissal by executive government. President Trump signed various executive orders to change that situation. His order allowing dismissal of policymaking officers was recently struck down by President Biden.
Highly paid weasel. Real doctors have patients and are involved with their care, this runt couldn’t even cope with lab research.
Presumably the US DOJ will now prosecute Fauci for perjury in exactly the same way they prosecuted Roger Stone.
Tony, look out for heavily armed FBI agents raiding your home tomorrow morning, accompanied by a CNN camera crew that just happens to be in the area.