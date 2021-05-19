On maths education

Having had four kids go through school I have read a lot of school reports and attended many parent-teacher evenings. I only ever paid attention to two subjects: English and Mathematics.
Turns out I’m obviously a white supremacist.
This will be the result if a proposed mathematics curriculum framework, which would guide K-12 instruction in the Golden State’s public schools, is approved by California’s Instructional Quality Commission in meetings this week and in August and ratified by the state board of education later this year.
The framework recommends eight times that teachers use a troubling document, “A Pathway to Equitable Math Instruction: Dismantling Racism in Mathematics Instruction.” This manual claims that teachers addressing students’ mistakes forthrightly is a form of white supremacy. It sets forth indicators of “white supremacy culture in the mathematics classroom,” including a focus on “getting the right answer,” teaching math in a “linear fashion,” requiring students to “show their work” and grading them on demonstrated knowledge of the subject matter. “The concept of mathematics being purely objective is unequivocally false,” the manual explains. “Upholding the idea that there are always right and wrong answers perpetuates ‘objectivity.’ ” Apparently, that’s also racist.
As it turns out, I read about an interesting conspiracy theory that Matt Yglesias was proposing.
In my more conspiratorial moments, I wonder if it’s not a psyop devised by some modern-day version of COINTELPRO to try to destroy progressive politics in the United States by making it impossible to run effective organizations.
Okay – so I had to google COINTELPRO. But yes – there are some idea that are so dumb – SO DUMB – that you cannot but imagine that they are dreamt up by malicious actors trying to discredit some or other worthy cause.
The worthy cause here is that as many kids as possible should do maths for as long as possible.
Okay – so how does Matt Yglesias explain what is happening:
Debating abstractions is difficult and frustrating, and the discourse about “wokeness” and “cancel culture” has become a snakepit of semantic debates, bad-faith actors, and people of goodwill talking past each other.
So I want to talk instead about one specific document, not because I think it’s the most important document in the world, but because I don’t really see anyone who I read and respect talking about it even though I’ve seen it arise multiple times in real life.
I’m talking about “The Characteristics of White Supremacy Culture” by Tema Okun, which I first heard of this year from the leader of a progressive nonprofit group whose mission I strongly support. He told me that some people on the staff had started wielding this document in internal disputes and it was causing big headaches. Once I had that on my radar, I heard about it from a couple of other nonprofit workers. And I saw it come up at the Parent Teacher Association for my kid’s school.
…
If you tell teachers and principals that having a sense of urgency about teaching kids to read is a form of white supremacy, then that is going to hurt kids’ learning. And if young people entering the progressive nonprofit sector believe that any effort to construct disciplined, hierarchical organizations is a form of white supremacy, then they are not going to accomplish anything.
Read the whole of Yglesias’ piece – it is hard to summarise in a few quotes.
Bottom line – this stuff is irresponsible and will undermine education as a driver of social progress.
Sinclair if you are a white supremicist for concetrating on English and Maths so are a large number of Chinese and Indian parents are too .
Sounds good “hes a Chinese WhiteSupremicist “or an Indian one .
Whoever wrote that is involved in humanities teaching Usefull subjets like gender studies , indigeniu culcha,politics and the other new wank “subjets”.
I knew it. 45 years after I insisted to my German Irish mother that I bombed out in maths and physics due to the hateful racist behaviour of those teachers, I am vindicated.
All I tried to say was- how can Pi be an exclusively white construct when 4 and 20 blackbirds can be baked thusly?
We can choose our race, and our sex, so there can be no tolerance of mathematism in our society.
Mums response to my freedom of expression was a kick up the arse. She had socialist leanings…
You keep dumbing it down until even Dontavious and Laqueesha can get through and become pyramid pilots.
Lisa Simpson: ” I was wrong – and by being corrected, I learned! And no one cared about my feelings!”
You regard it as a bug.
They see it as a feature.
It will make society even more uneven as aspirational parents seek alternative educational resources.
marxism always driving everyone down to the lowest common denominator…
The idea of maths as racist will no doubt be fascinating to all the non-white (as defined) parents who think it’s very, very important for their kids to do well at it – they’re the ones who will be getting the sexy Silicon Valley jobs, not the poor kids who are subjected to the academic equivalent of foot-binding by a bunch of uber-woke nutjobs.
Steven Hayward had a good article yesterday on this topic.
Math is Hard—Hardest of All for the Left | Power Line (17 May)
Schooling in California is so woeful for African-American students that less than 20% of them can manage to get to a basic standard of maths. And not much better in English also, as the chart also shows.
Given the swill taught to these poor kids by woke teachers, as Sinc details above, you can see why. And you can see why the white and asian kids can escape this fate – due to private schools, tiger parents and tutoring.
Unless the public education system can return to actually teaching meaningful stuff these poor people will remain substantially illiterate and innumerate. That’s a searing indictment of the Left, which utterly controls public schooling here and in the US.
I live in a UK city where if you see a black person in any part of town, they are almost certainly middle-class professional engineers or academics from direct African background. They dress well and go to church. They are usually from the upper classes of Nigeria or Ghana. Not much of a private middle class in Africa.
You get the odd black drug dealer arriving off the train but they’re easily identified by (usually) their Liverpool or faux-Jamaican accents
If we dumb down our education like California proposes to, these aspirational Africans will vote with their feet and their wallets and pull the plug on state schools.
Nobody hates this BLM crap more than actual black Africans trying to get a good education.
“Upholding the idea that there are always right and wrong answers perpetuates ‘objectivity.’ ” Apparently, that’s also racist.
Goodbye to Sudoku and crosswords.
Mathematics is completely indifferent to “race.”
I remember several years ago, the young lass serving me in JB Hi-Fi couldn’t even work out extremely simple maths in her head.
I told her the amount she was trying to figure out, but she had to ask another staff member for the answer.
…good … good… your finally admitting your bias.
A few more sessions will lock it down…
For “progressives”, these dumbing-down, “maths is white supremacist” proponents are extremely regressive.
Thanks to Gillard, even private schools in Australia must comply with the national curriculum. The lieboral government has not fixed this terrible act.
That’s Mental Arithmetic which is pretty much a lost skill these days because it’s mostly unnecessary.
I mean, we live in a world where what isn’t barcoded is entered via picture keys.
MA would help in quickly spotting some of the more obvious computer or cash register mistakes though.
We don’t see much of Julia Gillard because she has ruined the education system. She knows it, is my thoughts.
All part of the plan. We can’t have blacks and Hispanics learning and getting gainful employment. Why, they might get uppity and leave the DemoncRat voting plantation. Uneducated, unemployable, resentful of those who make it, make these people easy to manipulate. It’s getting to the point that employing anyone out of a public school system is a negative.
Creating a permanent under class available to service the elites every whim for house servants.