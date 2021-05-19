The covid panic: totalitarian and unethical

Posted on May 19, 2021 by Rafe Champion

Some British scientists have second thoughts about the totalitarian and unethical methods used by the Government in the pandemic panic.

Scientists on a committee that encouraged the use of fear to control people’s behaviour during the Covid pandemic have admitted its work was “unethical” and “totalitarian”.

Members of the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Behaviour (SPI-B) expressed regret about the tactics in a new book about the role of psychology in the Government’s Covid-19 response.

SPI-B warned in March last year that ministers needed to increase “the perceived level of personal threat” from Covid-19 because “a substantial number of people still do not feel sufficiently personally threatened”.

Gavin Morgan, a psychologist on the team, said: “Clearly, using fear as a means of control is not ethical. Using fear smacks of totalitarianism. It’s not an ethical stance for any modern government. By nature I am an optimistic person, but all this has given me a more pessimistic view of people.”

56 Responses to The covid panic: totalitarian and unethical

  1. Herodotus says:
    May 19, 2021 at 7:04 am

    “We have nothing to fear but fear itself …. “ – wait a minute! The list of problems becomes longer on a daily basis. Dishonest and misleading media propagandists, big tech in league with extreme left politicians, governments succumbing to climate change b/s and wrecking economies, failure to adopt sensible conservative policies on any topic.
    One could go on ….

  2. Cassie of Sydney says:
    May 19, 2021 at 7:15 am

    “Scientists on a committee that encouraged the use of fear to control people’s behaviour during the Covid pandemic have admitted its work was “unethical” and “totalitarian”.”

    They’re late to the party.

  3. V says:
    May 19, 2021 at 7:19 am

    Turns out that excess deaths in 2020 were lower than in 2017…..

    https://www.pnas.org/content/118/16/e2024850118

  4. Bruce of Newcastle says:
    May 19, 2021 at 7:25 am

    Yeah, this is from yesterday commenting on the same article:

    Government Scientific Advisors Admit Using “Totalitarian” Fear Tactics To Control People During Pandemic, Report

    Yet another scientist on the subcommittee stated that they have been “stunned by the weaponisation of behavioural psychology” over the past year, and warned that “psychologists didn’t seem to notice when it stopped being altruistic and became manipulative.”

    Hey guys it’s been going on for a couple decades now, you just haven’t noticed. This thing called global warming climate change climate emergency climate catastrophe.

    They especially seem to target women, who are evolutionarily risk-averse and prone to herd behaviour more than men.

    Nothing unusual is happening climate-wise in the real world, the ice caps aren’t melting, dogs and cats aren’t living together. In fact there hasn’t actually been much global warming at all this century apart from UHIE from urbanization and increased agriculture. Yet the screeching is getting hysterical.

    The same with Covid, which is a serious virus but hardly at the level of any historical epidemic – small pox, bubonic plague, cholera. Yet we’ve turned civilization into a giant prison camp.

    I think the self-appointed experts have discovered what pollies did a long time ago: power is a drug. It’s also quite lucrative.

  5. Herodotus says:
    May 19, 2021 at 7:37 am

    “Yet the screeching is getting hysterical.“
    Quite so.
    Is there a news service that dares to tell the truth about the climate change scam?
    I don’t mean isolated individuals, but a service that does the reverse of what the BBC, ABC and pretty much all of them do, leaving politicians to swing in the breeze if they try to counter the prevailing narrative.

  6. Herodotus says:
    May 19, 2021 at 7:47 am

    For years there have been stories in the media which try to bring home to the average voter the fearfulness of rising seas. A favourite is that the home of golf, St. Andrews in Scotland, will be submerged. Another had Melbourne inundated by 2050.
    Island states in thenPacific and Indian oceans have played politics with this rising seas hypothesis despite evidence to the contrary.
    Local councils in some of our coastal regions have also tipped over the edge to such an extent that they have virtually condemned homes deemed at risk.

  7. Herodotus says:
    May 19, 2021 at 7:53 am

    Back to the covid panic. We have been told that the big risk isn’t those people flattened by it but those wandering around doing normal stuff! The rash of “testing” is done to winkle out all those asymptomatic or those with sore throat and sniffles.
    I’d prefer to have one of those mild infections and get the best form of immunity rather than be a lab rat for one of these relatively unexplained vaccines – which use tactics unlike all the ones we’ve had for most of our lives.

  8. calli says:
    May 19, 2021 at 7:53 am

    “Scientists on a committee that encouraged the use of fear to control people’s behaviour during the Covid pandemic have admitted its work was “unethical” and “totalitarian”.”

    Guys. Here’s a tip.

    We noticed.

  9. Judge Dredd says:
    May 19, 2021 at 8:08 am

    Well it was always about totalitarian control.
    Now that data is actually coming out on excess deaths show that there was no pandemic, that it was, and continues to be, a complete lie just shows how bad these “scientists”, elite and leaders are.
    For example in this post, 2020 excess deaths in the US were not even as bad as 2017!
    https://market-ticker.org/akcs-www?post=242434

  10. egg_ says:
    May 19, 2021 at 8:14 am

    Gates Foundation reverses course on COVID-19 vaccine patents

    Gates opposed waiving some provisions of the World Trade Organization’s Agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights, or TRIPS. A waiver would allow member nations to stop enforcing a set of COVID-19-related patents for the duration of the pandemic so that low- and middle-income countries can produce or import generic versions of vaccines.

    “COVAX is failing,” said Priti Krishtel, a co-founder and co-executive director at Initiative for Medicines, Access & Knowledge.

    But Gates “doesn’t want to accept that there are any limitations to a monopoly-based model,” she said.

    Oligarch, much?

  11. egg_ says:
    May 19, 2021 at 8:24 am

    Members of the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Behaviour (SPI-B) expressed regret about the tactics in a new book about the role of psychology in the Government’s Covid-19 response.

    B-Ark clown show.

  12. Roger says:
    May 19, 2021 at 8:26 am

    The UK government’s SAGE scientific advisory group contains a psychology professor, Susan Michie, whose field of expertise is controlling human behaviour. She has been the leading advocate for social controls such as lockdowns and mask wearing and warned Boris Johnson that people weren’t fearful enough so such measures needed to be intensified.

    She is a 40 year member of the Communist Party.

  13. Baa Humbug says:
    May 19, 2021 at 8:33 am

    Bruce of Newcastle says:
    May 19, 2021 at 7:25 am

    Nothing unusual is happening climate-wise in the real world, the ice caps aren’t melting, dogs and cats aren’t living together. In fact there hasn’t actually been much global warming at all this century apart from UHIE from urbanization and increased agriculture. Yet the screeching is getting hysterical.

    Like I’ve been saying for years, there is NO EVIDENCE that the planet has warmed by any amount. At the link is a published paper claiming temperature records show NO WARMING for the last 100 years

    Meridional Distributions of Historical Zonal Averages and Their Use to Quantify the Global and Spheroidal Mean Near-Surface Temperature of the Terrestrial Atmosphere

  14. Spurgeon Monkfish III says:
    May 19, 2021 at 8:35 am

    I’m not feeling in a particularly forgiving mood, so if these crazed totalitarian imbeciles have admitted their behaviour is unethical, should they not receive some form of sanction or censure?

    Being hung from the neck until dead (after receiving a series of lengthy public floggings) should suffice.

  15. egg_ says:
    May 19, 2021 at 8:39 am

    Coronavirus Update 118: AstraZeneca DNA COVID 19 Vaccine Explained (vs. Pfizer / BioNTech, Moderna)
    MedCram – Medical Lectures Explained CLEARLY

    AZ uses a chimp adenovirus?
    What could possibly go wrong?

  16. egg_ says:
    May 19, 2021 at 8:43 am

    Being hung from the neck until dead (after receiving a series of lengthy public floggings) should suffice.

    For Medical research purposes.

  17. Spurgeon Monkfish III says:
    May 19, 2021 at 8:45 am

    I’ve been saying for years, there is NO EVIDENCE that the planet has warmed by any amount.

    Just as there is zero evidence that human emissions of carbon dioxide drive increased temperatures anywhere on the planet.

    The entire preposterous scam is the most hysterical anti-scientific fact and evidence free load of horse shit perpetrated on an unwitting populace in human history – and it’s been going on now for over three f*cking decades.

    Unforgivable.

  18. Roger says:
    May 19, 2021 at 8:47 am

    Nothing unusual is happening climate-wise in the real world…

    The lower troposphere, where humans hang out, is cooler now than in 1980.

    The weather is getting interesting: over 17 000 record low temps set in the US this winter.

  19. Boambee John says:
    May 19, 2021 at 8:48 am

    egg

    AZ uses a chimp adenovirus?
    What could possibly go wrong?

    If memory serves me correctly, didn’t HIV/AIDS jump across from monkeys?

  20. egg_ says:
    May 19, 2021 at 8:50 am

    Now that data is actually coming out on excess deaths show that there was no pandemic, that it was, and continues to be, a complete lie just shows how bad these “scientists”, elite and leaders are.

    I.e. Medics required to report “died with COVID” is a fraud on humanity.

    CAGW Mk.II.

    “The hole in the Ozone layer” Mk.III (we’re all gonna fry!)

    /James “Gaia” Lovelock of Oxford

  21. calli says:
    May 19, 2021 at 8:51 am

    Being hung from the neck until dead (after receiving a series of lengthy public floggings) should suffice.

    You left out jumper leads. There must be jumper leads.

    It’s sciencey.

  22. caveman says:
    May 19, 2021 at 8:52 am

    ScoMo has changed and is upping the anti , rona has got worser it’s deadlier than before its racing through countries like wildfire ,we all gonna die.
    I’ve had enuff of it , basically switched off.

  23. egg_ says:
    May 19, 2021 at 8:52 am

    psychology professor, Susan Michie

    Like the house painter with the shoddy house.

  24. egg_ says:
    May 19, 2021 at 8:55 am

    Adenovirus-vectored vaccines have been in development for a long time, in particular against malaria, HIV and Ebola. But no adenovirus vaccine has ever been approved for human use in the U.S. Some adenovirus vaccines in past trials have been simply ineffective, while others have been attacked by the body’s immune system (human adenoviruses can cause the common cold, so some people already have antibodies to these viruses). Researchers behind the Covid-19 vaccine are working around this problem by using a chimpanzee virus that few humans have antibodies to. Previous trials have shown that their vaccine triggers an immune response to Covid-19.

  25. cuckoo says:
    May 19, 2021 at 8:59 am

    They “expressed regret”. That makes me feel so much better.

  26. egg_ says:
    May 19, 2021 at 9:00 am

    ScoMo has changed and is upping the anti , rona has got worser it’s deadlier than before its racing through countries like wildfire ,we all gonna die.

    Globalist gimp.

    Let’s see if the airlines fillet him.

  27. cuckoo says:
    May 19, 2021 at 9:03 am

    Watching a news item last night about the bravery and heroism of fit young Australian Olympians risking covid to go to the Tokyo games. Anyone would have thought they were going over the top at Fromelles.

    And one breathless news hack described the coming Tokyo games as “the most controversial Olympics ever“. Er, I can think of at least one other contender for that spot.

  28. Spurgeon Monkfish III says:
    May 19, 2021 at 9:06 am

    “the most controversial Olympics evah”

    I haven’t watched a second of the olympics since 2004.

  29. Roger says:
    May 19, 2021 at 9:10 am

    I’m not feeling in a particularly forgiving mood, so if these crazed totalitarian imbeciles have admitted their behaviour is unethical, should they not receive some form of sanction or censure?

    The Norwegian government at least had the grace to apologise to its people for locking them down.

  30. Fat Tony says:
    May 19, 2021 at 9:13 am

    Boambee John says:
    May 19, 2021 at 8:48 am
    egg
    AZ uses a chimp adenovirus?
    What could possibly go wrong?
    If memory serves me correctly, didn’t HIV/AIDS jump across from monkeys?

    Looking back now – was it a natural “jump” or “gain of function”??

  31. Fat Tony says:
    May 19, 2021 at 9:16 am

    Being hung from the neck until dead (after receiving a series of lengthy public floggings) should suffice.
    You left out jumper leads. There must be jumper leads.
    It’s sciencey.

    Youse are all too kind.

    The floggings followed by crucifixion should do nicely.

  32. lotocoti says:
    May 19, 2021 at 9:18 am

    She is a 40 year member of the Communist Party.

    Also got £50million for the family Picasso.

  33. Boambee John says:
    May 19, 2021 at 9:27 am

    Fat Tony

    Looking back now – was it a natural “jump” or “gain of function”??

    Probably natural, but it might have given some people ideas.

  34. Boambee John says:
    May 19, 2021 at 9:28 am

    lotocoti says:
    May 19, 2021 at 9:18 am
    She is a 40 year member of the Communist Party.

    Also got £50million for the family Picasso.

    Which she immediately donated to a charity supporting the homeless?

    Sorry, only joking.

  35. Old School Conservative says:
    May 19, 2021 at 9:40 am

    Perhaps the mice plague has a silver lining and could help the push back against government reactions to the Wuhan Flu.
    Lots of politicians and business people are getting a grounding in how to deal with the stupidity of PETA. Taking the fight to totalitarians begins somewhere. This can start by calling out the brain dead advice of the mice be gently caught and released unharmed because These bright, curious animals are just looking for food to survive,” PETA spokeswoman Aleesha Naxakis told NCA NewsWire.
    “They shouldn’t be robbed of that right because of the dangerous notion of human supremacy.”

    Perhaps a loud and successful fight against PETA can translate into a successful fight against covid totalitarianism and the climate change scam.

  36. duncanm says:
    May 19, 2021 at 9:40 am

    psychologists didn’t seem to notice when it stopped being altruistic and became manipulative

    derr fred… its manipulative by definition, and its level of altruism is in the eye of the beholder.

  37. Dr Faustus says:
    May 19, 2021 at 9:43 am

    ScoMo has changed and is upping the anti , rona has got worser it’s deadlier than before its racing through countries like wildfire ,we all gonna die.

    Big ScoMo is experiencing the first serious pushbacks to the Walled Garden strategy he’s been pushed into by handing political responsibility to CMO’s and the National Cabinet. And ‘his’ vaccination rollout is floundering.

    A dim bulb, he’s responding with an authoritarian version of ‘Where the bloody hell are ya?’

  38. duncanm says:
    May 19, 2021 at 9:45 am

    the mice be gently caught and released unharmed

    this is a good idea.

    I suggest mice are caught in the countryside, and shipped to the following address

    219 Henley Beach Rd
    Torrensville SA 5031
    Australia

    Alternatively, if anyone knows the addresses of the board members..

  39. Richard says:
    May 19, 2021 at 9:53 am

    duncanm says:
    May 19, 2021 at 9:40 am

    derr fred…

    I haven’t heard this turn of phrase since 1986.

    🙂

  40. Bruce says:
    May 19, 2021 at 10:01 am

    Quelle sur$%&*ing-prise!

    As H. L. Mencken put it:

    The whole aim of practical politics is to keep the populace alarmed (and hence clamorous to be led to safety) by menacing it with an endless series of hobgoblins, all of them imaginary.

    “Fear Porn).

  41. duncanm says:
    May 19, 2021 at 10:05 am

    Its surprisingly hard to find comparisons of UK excess deaths vs. previous years.

    Here’s a good chart: https://www.nuffieldtrust.org.uk/resource/chart-of-the-week-peak-in-weekly-deaths-during-pandemic-is-among-highest-on-record-even-with-lockdown-measures

    but it only covers to ~mid 2020.

    Here’s the 2021 excess mortality. A much smaller peak in Dec through Feb’21: https://ourworldindata.org/excess-mortality-covid

    Looks very similar to the combined influenza deaths of winters at the start and end of 1999.

  42. duncanm says:
    May 19, 2021 at 10:10 am

    Bruce says:
    May 19, 2021 at 10:01 am
    As H. L. Mencken put it:

    Mencken was a sage:

    On some great and glorious day the plain folks of the land will reach their heart’s desire at last, and the White House will be adorned by a downright moron.

    the average man does not want to be free. he simply wants to be safe.

    The urge to save humanity is almost always only a false-face for the urge to rule it.

    School teachers, taking them by and large, are probably the most ignorant and stupid class of men in the whole group of mental workers.

  43. billie says:
    May 19, 2021 at 10:27 am

    nice, they used science against the people

    while others repeat the mantra “trust the science” on so many things

    and they wonder why that trust has been difficult to find?

    ha ha ha

    repurcussions mate

    I was listening to the radio today and lots of doctors lamenting how their patients don’t want to get vacinated, and the doctors don’t understand why.

    a bit like being a brexit, trump supporter or climate alarm sceptic, you don’t need to justify why, you just motor on and thus avoid the attacks and unpleasant angry people in life

  44. pat says:
    May 19, 2021 at 10:33 am

    hoping someone will post the text of the following in today’s The Australian…it is truly frightening. heard Michael McLaren read part of it overnite, but can’t access it:

    “Canberra too late to complain about Chinese ownership of critical Australian assets”

  45. Shy Ted says:
    May 19, 2021 at 10:39 am

    No panic, just fatigue. Where have these “experts” been for the last 2 or more years?

  46. Leo G says:
    May 19, 2021 at 10:42 am

    Now that data is actually coming out on excess deaths show that there was no pandemic, that it was, and continues to be, a complete lie just shows how bad these “scientists”, elite and leaders are.

    It has been reported that the CDC has finally conceded that it deliberately inflated by 94 per cent the number of US deaths caused by COVID.
    This implies that at present there has been about one death caused by the vaccination for each 10 deaths caused by COVID.
    I expect as COVID death rates decline, vaccination death rates will increase to a time when vaccination deaths exceed COVID deaths.
    Don’t forget those annual vaccination booster jabs.

  47. calli says:
    May 19, 2021 at 10:44 am

    It has been reported that the CDC has finally conceded that it deliberately inflated by 94 per cent the number of US deaths caused by COVID.

    Now why would that be, I wonder?

    To create a vacancy at the White House?

  48. Up The Workers! says:
    May 19, 2021 at 11:24 am

    Similarly, politicians – like babies nappies – need to be changed early and often, and for exactly the same reason.

    Because they too evidently feel “insufficiently personally threatened” by the ballot box.

  49. Eyrie says:
    May 19, 2021 at 12:00 pm

    Being hung from the neck until dead (after receiving a series of lengthy public floggings) should suffice.
    You left out jumper leads. There must be jumper leads.
    Madame L’Ampere

    The floggings followed by crucifixion should do nicely.

    For a while, followed by impaling.

  50. Kneel says:
    May 19, 2021 at 12:18 pm

    “Previous trials have shown that their vaccine triggers an immune response to Covid-19.”

    Since at least the 1950’s, there have been multiple attempts to create a vaccine for corona virus’. They mostly all produced an immune response (anti-bodies), but never got past animal trials stage as they either made the response to exposure to the actual virus worse, created an auto-immune response that was debilitating and/or potentially fatal, or caused fatal vascular clotting.
    Headache and nausea – two common reactions to the CODID-19 “vaccine” – are indicative of cerebral vascular clotting, just not enough to kill you.
    We have NO data on long-term consequences of creating such an “immune response”, nor of deliberately infecting ourselves with a virus that makes the “spike protein”.

    Take this vaccine if you want – I’ll pass, thanks all the same.

  51. Kneel says:
    May 19, 2021 at 12:19 pm

    ” …followed by crucifixion…”

    “Crucifixion? Line on the left, one cross each…”

  52. Lee says:
    May 19, 2021 at 12:25 pm

    Scientists on a committee that encouraged the use of fear to control people’s behaviour during the Covid pandemic …

    Sounds exactly like the Queensland CMO.

  53. PB says:
    May 19, 2021 at 12:25 pm

    “You left out jumper leads. There must be jumper leads.”

    Nips or nuts?

    Both?

  54. Lee says:
    May 19, 2021 at 12:27 pm

    She is a 40 year member of the Communist Party.

    Also got £50million for the family Picasso.

    Then she is absolutely the worst kind of communist.

  55. duncanm says:
    May 19, 2021 at 1:46 pm

    Susan Michie:

    Her current research includes developing methodologies for designing and evaluating theory-based interventions to change behaviour, and advancing scientific knowledge about, and applications of, behaviour change interventions.

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Communist_Party_of_Britain

    In March 2018, Susan Michie, a leading member of the CPB, said that the party would no longer stand against Labour in general elections. CPB members should be “working full tilt” for the election of Corbyn as prime minister, she said.

  56. Fair Shake says:
    May 19, 2021 at 2:08 pm

    Sky was running Thunborgs speech to some who cares in Europe. Along the lines of
    ‘ there is a climate emergency, I don’t want your hope. I want you to panic. I want you to panic as I do. The earth is on fire’.
    When quizzed at a later time under threat of legal action what studies she had read to Give her this insight she recanted her position say ‘oh it was only a metaphor’ and when pressed acknowledged she had not read any studies.
    It’s all about fear, panic with little or no evidence. Like COVID.

