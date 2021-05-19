The covid panic: totalitarian and unethical

Some British scientists have second thoughts about the totalitarian and unethical methods used by the Government in the pandemic panic.
Scientists on a committee that encouraged the use of fear to control people’s behaviour during the Covid pandemic have admitted its work was “unethical” and “totalitarian”.
Members of the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Behaviour (SPI-B) expressed regret about the tactics in a new book about the role of psychology in the Government’s Covid-19 response.
SPI-B warned in March last year that ministers needed to increase “the perceived level of personal threat” from Covid-19 because “a substantial number of people still do not feel sufficiently personally threatened”.
Gavin Morgan, a psychologist on the team, said: “Clearly, using fear as a means of control is not ethical. Using fear smacks of totalitarianism. It’s not an ethical stance for any modern government. By nature I am an optimistic person, but all this has given me a more pessimistic view of people.”
“We have nothing to fear but fear itself …. “ – wait a minute! The list of problems becomes longer on a daily basis. Dishonest and misleading media propagandists, big tech in league with extreme left politicians, governments succumbing to climate change b/s and wrecking economies, failure to adopt sensible conservative policies on any topic.
One could go on ….
They’re late to the party.
Turns out that excess deaths in 2020 were lower than in 2017…..
https://www.pnas.org/content/118/16/e2024850118
Yeah, this is from yesterday commenting on the same article:
Government Scientific Advisors Admit Using “Totalitarian” Fear Tactics To Control People During Pandemic, Report
Hey guys it’s been going on for a couple decades now, you just haven’t noticed. This thing called global warming climate change climate emergency climate catastrophe.
They especially seem to target women, who are evolutionarily risk-averse and prone to herd behaviour more than men.
Nothing unusual is happening climate-wise in the real world, the ice caps aren’t melting, dogs and cats aren’t living together. In fact there hasn’t actually been much global warming at all this century apart from UHIE from urbanization and increased agriculture. Yet the screeching is getting hysterical.
The same with Covid, which is a serious virus but hardly at the level of any historical epidemic – small pox, bubonic plague, cholera. Yet we’ve turned civilization into a giant prison camp.
I think the self-appointed experts have discovered what pollies did a long time ago: power is a drug. It’s also quite lucrative.
“Yet the screeching is getting hysterical.“
Quite so.
Is there a news service that dares to tell the truth about the climate change scam?
I don’t mean isolated individuals, but a service that does the reverse of what the BBC, ABC and pretty much all of them do, leaving politicians to swing in the breeze if they try to counter the prevailing narrative.
For years there have been stories in the media which try to bring home to the average voter the fearfulness of rising seas. A favourite is that the home of golf, St. Andrews in Scotland, will be submerged. Another had Melbourne inundated by 2050.
Island states in thenPacific and Indian oceans have played politics with this rising seas hypothesis despite evidence to the contrary.
Local councils in some of our coastal regions have also tipped over the edge to such an extent that they have virtually condemned homes deemed at risk.
Back to the covid panic. We have been told that the big risk isn’t those people flattened by it but those wandering around doing normal stuff! The rash of “testing” is done to winkle out all those asymptomatic or those with sore throat and sniffles.
I’d prefer to have one of those mild infections and get the best form of immunity rather than be a lab rat for one of these relatively unexplained vaccines – which use tactics unlike all the ones we’ve had for most of our lives.
Guys. Here’s a tip.
We noticed.
Well it was always about totalitarian control.
Now that data is actually coming out on excess deaths show that there was no pandemic, that it was, and continues to be, a complete lie just shows how bad these “scientists”, elite and leaders are.
For example in this post, 2020 excess deaths in the US were not even as bad as 2017!
https://market-ticker.org/akcs-www?post=242434
Gates Foundation reverses course on COVID-19 vaccine patents
Oligarch, much?
B-Ark clown show.
The UK government’s SAGE scientific advisory group contains a psychology professor, Susan Michie, whose field of expertise is controlling human behaviour. She has been the leading advocate for social controls such as lockdowns and mask wearing and warned Boris Johnson that people weren’t fearful enough so such measures needed to be intensified.
She is a 40 year member of the Communist Party.
Like I’ve been saying for years, there is NO EVIDENCE that the planet has warmed by any amount. At the link is a published paper claiming temperature records show NO WARMING for the last 100 years
Meridional Distributions of Historical Zonal Averages and Their Use to Quantify the Global and Spheroidal Mean Near-Surface Temperature of the Terrestrial Atmosphere
I’m not feeling in a particularly forgiving mood, so if these crazed totalitarian imbeciles have admitted their behaviour is unethical, should they not receive some form of sanction or censure?
Being hung from the neck until dead (after receiving a series of lengthy public floggings) should suffice.
Coronavirus Update 118: AstraZeneca DNA COVID 19 Vaccine Explained (vs. Pfizer / BioNTech, Moderna)
MedCram – Medical Lectures Explained CLEARLY
AZ uses a chimp adenovirus?
What could possibly go wrong?
For Medical research purposes.
Just as there is zero evidence that human emissions of carbon dioxide drive increased temperatures anywhere on the planet.
The entire preposterous scam is the most hysterical anti-scientific fact and evidence free load of horse shit perpetrated on an unwitting populace in human history – and it’s been going on now for over three f*cking decades.
Unforgivable.
Nothing unusual is happening climate-wise in the real world…
The lower troposphere, where humans hang out, is cooler now than in 1980.
The weather is getting interesting: over 17 000 record low temps set in the US this winter.
egg
If memory serves me correctly, didn’t HIV/AIDS jump across from monkeys?
I.e. Medics required to report “died with COVID” is a fraud on humanity.
CAGW Mk.II.
“The hole in the Ozone layer” Mk.III (we’re all gonna fry!)
/James “Gaia” Lovelock of Oxford
You left out jumper leads. There must be jumper leads.
It’s sciencey.
ScoMo has changed and is upping the anti , rona has got worser it’s deadlier than before its racing through countries like wildfire ,we all gonna die.
I’ve had enuff of it , basically switched off.
Like the house painter with the shoddy house.
Adenovirus-vectored vaccines have been in development for a long time, in particular against malaria, HIV and Ebola. But no adenovirus vaccine has ever been approved for human use in the U.S. Some adenovirus vaccines in past trials have been simply ineffective, while others have been attacked by the body’s immune system (human adenoviruses can cause the common cold, so some people already have antibodies to these viruses). Researchers behind the Covid-19 vaccine are working around this problem by using a chimpanzee virus that few humans have antibodies to. Previous trials have shown that their vaccine triggers an immune response to Covid-19.
They “expressed regret”. That makes me feel so much better.
Globalist gimp.
Let’s see if the airlines fillet him.
Watching a news item last night about the bravery and heroism of fit young Australian Olympians risking covid to go to the Tokyo games. Anyone would have thought they were going over the top at Fromelles.
And one breathless news hack described the coming Tokyo games as “the most controversial Olympics ever“. Er, I can think of at least one other contender for that spot.
I haven’t watched a second of the olympics since 2004.
I’m not feeling in a particularly forgiving mood, so if these crazed totalitarian imbeciles have admitted their behaviour is unethical, should they not receive some form of sanction or censure?
The Norwegian government at least had the grace to apologise to its people for locking them down.
Boambee John says:
May 19, 2021 at 8:48 am
egg
Looking back now – was it a natural “jump” or “gain of function”??
Being hung from the neck until dead (after receiving a series of lengthy public floggings) should suffice.
Youse are all too kind.
The floggings followed by crucifixion should do nicely.
Also got £50million for the family Picasso.
Fat Tony
Looking back now – was it a natural “jump” or “gain of function”??
Probably natural, but it might have given some people ideas.
lotocoti says:
May 19, 2021 at 9:18 am
She is a 40 year member of the Communist Party.
Also got £50million for the family Picasso.
Which she immediately donated to a charity supporting the homeless?
Sorry, only joking.
Perhaps the mice plague has a silver lining and could help the push back against government reactions to the Wuhan Flu.
Lots of politicians and business people are getting a grounding in how to deal with the stupidity of PETA. Taking the fight to totalitarians begins somewhere. This can start by calling out the brain dead advice of the mice be gently caught and released unharmed because These bright, curious animals are just looking for food to survive,” PETA spokeswoman Aleesha Naxakis told NCA NewsWire.
“They shouldn’t be robbed of that right because of the dangerous notion of human supremacy.”
Perhaps a loud and successful fight against PETA can translate into a successful fight against covid totalitarianism and the climate change scam.
derr fred… its manipulative by definition, and its level of altruism is in the eye of the beholder.
Big ScoMo is experiencing the first serious pushbacks to the Walled Garden strategy he’s been pushed into by handing political responsibility to CMO’s and the National Cabinet. And ‘his’ vaccination rollout is floundering.
A dim bulb, he’s responding with an authoritarian version of ‘Where the bloody hell are ya?’
this is a good idea.
I suggest mice are caught in the countryside, and shipped to the following address
Alternatively, if anyone knows the addresses of the board members..
I haven’t heard this turn of phrase since 1986.
🙂
Quelle sur$%&*ing-prise!
As H. L. Mencken put it:
The whole aim of practical politics is to keep the populace alarmed (and hence clamorous to be led to safety) by menacing it with an endless series of hobgoblins, all of them imaginary.
“Fear Porn).
Its surprisingly hard to find comparisons of UK excess deaths vs. previous years.
Here’s a good chart: https://www.nuffieldtrust.org.uk/resource/chart-of-the-week-peak-in-weekly-deaths-during-pandemic-is-among-highest-on-record-even-with-lockdown-measures
but it only covers to ~mid 2020.
Here’s the 2021 excess mortality. A much smaller peak in Dec through Feb’21: https://ourworldindata.org/excess-mortality-covid
Looks very similar to the combined influenza deaths of winters at the start and end of 1999.
Mencken was a sage:
nice, they used science against the people
while others repeat the mantra “trust the science” on so many things
and they wonder why that trust has been difficult to find?
ha ha ha
repurcussions mate
I was listening to the radio today and lots of doctors lamenting how their patients don’t want to get vacinated, and the doctors don’t understand why.
a bit like being a brexit, trump supporter or climate alarm sceptic, you don’t need to justify why, you just motor on and thus avoid the attacks and unpleasant angry people in life
hoping someone will post the text of the following in today’s The Australian…it is truly frightening. heard Michael McLaren read part of it overnite, but can’t access it:
“Canberra too late to complain about Chinese ownership of critical Australian assets”
No panic, just fatigue. Where have these “experts” been for the last 2 or more years?
It has been reported that the CDC has finally conceded that it deliberately inflated by 94 per cent the number of US deaths caused by COVID.
This implies that at present there has been about one death caused by the vaccination for each 10 deaths caused by COVID.
I expect as COVID death rates decline, vaccination death rates will increase to a time when vaccination deaths exceed COVID deaths.
Don’t forget those annual vaccination booster jabs.
Now why would that be, I wonder?
To create a vacancy at the White House?
Similarly, politicians – like babies nappies – need to be changed early and often, and for exactly the same reason.
Because they too evidently feel “insufficiently personally threatened” by the ballot box.
Being hung from the neck until dead (after receiving a series of lengthy public floggings) should suffice.
The floggings followed by crucifixion should do nicely.
For a while, followed by impaling.
“Previous trials have shown that their vaccine triggers an immune response to Covid-19.”
Since at least the 1950’s, there have been multiple attempts to create a vaccine for corona virus’. They mostly all produced an immune response (anti-bodies), but never got past animal trials stage as they either made the response to exposure to the actual virus worse, created an auto-immune response that was debilitating and/or potentially fatal, or caused fatal vascular clotting.
Headache and nausea – two common reactions to the CODID-19 “vaccine” – are indicative of cerebral vascular clotting, just not enough to kill you.
We have NO data on long-term consequences of creating such an “immune response”, nor of deliberately infecting ourselves with a virus that makes the “spike protein”.
Take this vaccine if you want – I’ll pass, thanks all the same.
” …followed by crucifixion…”
“Crucifixion? Line on the left, one cross each…”
Scientists on a committee that encouraged the use of fear to control people’s behaviour during the Covid pandemic …
Sounds exactly like the Queensland CMO.
“You left out jumper leads. There must be jumper leads.”
Nips or nuts?
Both?
She is a 40 year member of the Communist Party.
Also got £50million for the family Picasso.
Then she is absolutely the worst kind of communist.
Susan Michie:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Communist_Party_of_Britain
Sky was running Thunborgs speech to some who cares in Europe. Along the lines of
‘ there is a climate emergency, I don’t want your hope. I want you to panic. I want you to panic as I do. The earth is on fire’.
When quizzed at a later time under threat of legal action what studies she had read to Give her this insight she recanted her position say ‘oh it was only a metaphor’ and when pressed acknowledged she had not read any studies.
It’s all about fear, panic with little or no evidence. Like COVID.