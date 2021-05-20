David Bidstrup guest post. Everlasting debt

The other day I watched Martin North and John Adams on their YouTube video called “In the interest of the people”, in which they gave some insight into the scale of the debt catastrophe the country faces after chucking money willy-nilly at “eradicating the virus”.
Large amounts always seem a bit unreal to me, imagining a Trillion dollars of debt is a bit mind boggling so I thought I would do a rough, simplistic analysis of repayment times and total cost. Just remember that I am an engineer and not too good at nuance, so the economic purists of Catallaxy, (of which there are many), might smile a bit at my naivety but the object is to try and see how big the paddock is.
I looked at 4 options for repayment of the debt and used the insanely optimistic assumption that interest rates would stay at around 2% forever. (PS, I know they won’t).
Here is my summary:
John Adams made the point that the recent budget made no mention of any scheme to repay this money. The focus was on generating enough cash flow to service the debt, so in essence Australia is in the situation of having an “interest only loan”, the sort that the government and regulators frowned upon a year or so ago.
This mornings “Australian” carried a front page story where the head of Treasury said “government spending will need to be reined in” and that “budget repair would be considered at an appropriate time”. I would suggest that the appropriate time to look at how we might ever get out of this mess is now.
If we re-paid a modest $10 Billion off the principal every year then the total would be repaid in 100 years, (2121), and the total cost, (in today’s money), around $2.01 Trillion. Mind you, when interest rates rise all bets are off.
The clowns who let this happen do not deserve to govern. They do not have the financial acumen to return a profit from a pub chook raffle and have sold future generations down the river with their incompetence. The scary thing is those waiting in the wings for Act 2 are worse.
Maybe it is time to make some hard decisions. First up, we might do better without the states. One mob of fools is one too many but we have another 8 mobs each pursuing their own brands of idiocy. It’s a noncuple cluster f*ck. Next we need to stop the quest for “nett zero emissions” and recognise that our coal reserves are a national asset, that thermal power stations are the best technology, that renewables are a confidence trick that enriches the carpetbaggers and ruins the grid reliability.
We might look at the submarines, (again), and perhaps recognise that if anyone wants to invade us the only thing we can do is KYAG. Perhaps the Swiss model of governance might suit us better than the abomination we have now with two groups of incompetent no-hopers vying for our vote.
We should also have a think about whether our “democracy” is serving us well. The theory is that governments govern with the consent of the people but history shows that we can get stuffed until it is election time. Maybe we need to recognise that the political process has been hijacked by 2 organisations who think that it is their right to “govern us”.
I find it infuriating that future generations will carry this debt burden. In the “Covid crisis” in Australia we had around 30,000 “confirmed cases”, (diagnosed with a test that could get a result from a bit of dog poo), and just under 1,000 people died. Let’s consider that all this debt can be justified as “saving people from the virus”. If that were so, and we considered that the 29,000 cases that lived were saved by the debt then each life cost the country $69,310,345.00.
And they still want to tell us what to do.
Hell no! At the moment we can compare different a approaches (as little as they seem at times).
We need more power at the state level, allow them to compete against each other and strip almost all power from the feds. We need politics to be local and about the people it really effects. The states get away with everything right now because there is hardly any political coverage at the state level, it’s all nonsense personality reporting on the feds. Also taxes need to be at a state level, nonse of this states have their hand out to the feds and are not accountable to their budget. I’m over the COAG as it stands, it’s set up to fail.
Yours truly frequently posts their YouTube videos on the OTs.
Adams in particular has been scathing of the Couf from the get go.
Don’t be naive David.
That debt will never be paid back.
Remember also that as bad as Australia is, we are still in a much, much better position than most of the EU or the USA; let alone Japan.
They will try to inflate it away, or in some cases there will be hard defaults, same as what happened numerous times in Argentina.
Lots of people will be robbed, although most already are experiencing the slow version of that robbery via zero interest rates and real, as opposed to the BS ‘CPI’ rate of inflation.
In the meantime, the politicians will cover their behinds with the fig leaf of ‘MMT’ and carry on as before.
Because all of this will work until it does not. This is a certainty; the timing of just when it all blows up, however, is anyone’s guess.
Locking down the Economy for two months and paying people NOT to work for twelve months – what could possibly go wrong?
All because a political activist* Sydney Doctor was “terrified” of a new flu bug?
/Bullsh1t on stilts
‘We need more power at the state level…’ Yes
…almost all power from the feds. Defence, Borders (Immigration/Quarantine), Foreign Affairs, Trade, Electoral Commission, Disputes between the states (High Court), and nothing else. No power to tax citizens; revenue received from States for hypothecated tasks only.
‘We need politics to be local…’ Yes. More direct democracy though, rather than local councils.
‘…and about the people it really effects.’ Limited decisions ceded to the [State] government. They administrate at the will of the people. When they propose legislation [they believe is] required to administrate, they draft and propose before letting the people directly vote (not unlike the Swiss Cantons).
With more control and decision-making you will necessarily get a more engaged populace, which in turn helps weed out all of these unsuitable “career politicians” that currently infest the joint.
‘taxes need to be at a state level…’ Yes, and they have to be flat (the same rate for all – individuals and companies)… no more playing off one group against another. The “someone else will pay” mentality is why we have a Trillion Dollar Debt (TDD).
This!
Re: nett zero emissions …
Asia snubs IEA’s call to stop new fossil fuel investments
https://uk.investing.com/news/commodities-news/asia-snubs-ieas-call-to-stop-new-fossil-fuel-investments-2376934
Yet again shutting down coal in Australia and zero emission goals is utterly pointless.
Have a look at your local council. Do you really want politics to be local?
That’s how to nobble the Scummos of this world.
Yes, all of this unnecessary debt is an absolute crime. I can think of no Australian government that has done more harm to this countries future prospects than this one, and that is really something, worse the Whitlam, Rudd, Gillard combined.
They better have their election pretty damn quick, because this wanton economic vandalism is not going to travel well for very long, or very far.
Have a look at your local council. Do you really want politics to be local?
No thank you!
Although my council isn’t too bad, some Melbourne councils are left wing cesspits.
who?
Oh
Its all climate action, debbil debbil liberals and #israelareevilandshouldalldiebutimnotanantisemitereally
Sort of related to this thread. A letter in today’s Oz which which I concur 100%.
with which
$10B sounds like a lot (FMD, it *is* a lot), but the budget is $500B.
So they only need to cut back 2%
If they cut back 5%, you could pay off $25B/yr.
It is quite clear to me that balancing the budget is never a consideration – rather, its ‘how much debt can the voting public tolerate while we throw cash about’
Close the ABC and they’d repay it in c. 10 years (plus interest).
Diamonds are forever. And the deficit will go close.
One faulty assumption in the article trumps any other…that is incompetence. That may even be true…but they simply do not care. Whatever gets them voted back in is all that counts, under the self delusion that they as the government can help. So deluded are they that they think it’s really about Australia not themselves. Long looks in the mirror are needed
Freydenberg said about the almost one trillion det is not as big as some other countries ,what a tosser ! “We owe a lot of money but tey owe more”? What the hell does that do for our debt? Absolutely SFA .
Now the child molestors gang of criminals and fraudsters are adding trillions to Americas $28 trillion debt , third world debt for a third world country the USA .
If a gang of criminals can steal an election and go unpunished ,its a third world country . One per cent of Americans own 40 per cent of all wealth and they own the politicians including the child molestor .
As everybody knows i am a Howard/Costello supporter. Since 1972 there is only one govt that has reduced govt debt- Howard/Costello. No only did they reduce debt they took it from 18% of GDP in 1996 to zero by 2007.
Plus for extra good measure saved an extra $80B and put it in the Future Fund.
Fact is both sides of politics cannot say no to govt spending and we are faced with ever increasing govt debt
Facilitated by a jellybacked Conservative SCOTUS – the swamp coup.
I’m over the COAG as it stands
Oh, it’s been replaced with something much more secretive, the National Cabinet. No minutes for you to access, just collusion. Methinks the WEF is invited.
And the young ‘uns I know aren’t aware of the debt or it’ implications.
Public debt is certainly way up. But the one I worry about is the household debt fed by what is effectively an international syndication funnel. At the scale we play at, the risk profile is not unlike that of the offshore loans offered back in the 1980s before people discovered currency risk. In this case, the numbers are huge with a delayed effect in the syndication term.
Rates are clearly on the way up and with the whopping spends under way here and in Australia don’t be surprised if they don’t come sooner than later.
Buy bitcoin
DB,
I concur with the general thrust of the article and arguments right to the last bit:
“
I can’t see that logic following to the conclusion because an unknown amount of people may have avoided exposure to the bug. That aside, the process hasn’t followed the protocols set out before the event, as described by Sanj in other posts. The lack of discipline displayed by the administrative medicos and other UN and government operatives is showing them to be not fit for purpose.
Yes. No more amalgamations.
I don’t want a General Manager. I want a mayor I can vote out. I want recall elections, town meetings, sortition and to be able to elect the chief dog catcher.
Nothing will change until more people are active members of political parties. Doesn’t matter which one, get all your acquaintance to join too. In your grandparents day it wax 40% of the population, it’s about 0.04% today.
Especially residents in the electorate of Hornsby.
Soon, a future generation will burn it down and hang the traitors from the trees. It’s unfortunate that this is the way it will go as history repeats itself