Exterminate ugliness: a grand mission for the civilised

Budapest, Hungary 🇭🇺 I hope the Europeans governments will follow this example. pic.twitter.com/3SlF2GOO6w
— Traditionalism revival (@trad_revival) May 18, 2021
The difference between the two styles of debate, left-wing and right-wing, partly comes down to a differing view of civility, I think – for the right, civility is tolerating and even enjoying the bluster of one’s enemies. For the left, civility seems more to involve becoming offended on behalf of others.
Too late for Brisbane.
Don’t miss Memory Park on the outskirts of Budapest where they stored the Stalinist ornamentation that was put up during the occupation.
https://uk.images.search.yahoo.com/search/images;_ylt=AwrgEa2MrqVgYTUAYbwM34lQ;_ylu=Y29sbwNncTEEcG9zAzEEdnRpZAMEc2VjA3Nj?p=memory+park+budapest&fr=mcafee
Fantastic and brilliant. We need this for Melbourne and we will begin this work on the holy day when we eradicate the all the Leftists and the CFMEU from our poor blighted soil.
Make a nice jigsaw puzzle….all those windows.
One of our problems is that we don’t have the knowledge and skills base anymore.
When the third stage of St. John’s Cathedral in Brisbane was being completed in the 2000s they had to bring in a master stonemason from the UK to oversee the work.
I was stunned a few years ago, at the incredibly authentic restorations and construction of new buildings in period style, that you see all over Europe in cities – particularly in Germany and Britain – which were utterly devastated by wartime bombing.
In some cases, brand new buildings were erected in identical style to one next-door, and it was impossible to tell which was which, or where the new one ended and the old one started.
Glass towers certainly have their place, but buildings carefully erected and styled to complement period surroundings, can be very competently done if necessary and if the architect and the stone-masons have the necessary skills.
We tend not to see enough of this type of development here.
@Roger
The knowledge is still out there in the form of numerous books, and expert-enthusiasts around the world. My home library has a few volumes.
What we have is laziness, apathy, a lack of appreciation.
The East Europeans have an appreciation for history and beauty. They are now expressing that outwardly. Coming out the ass-end of Socialist collapse helps of course.
The “before” building reminds me of that ghastly example of 1960s architecture, the old Southern Cross Hotel in Burke Street, Melbourne, mercifully demolished in 2003.
Incredibly, the National Trust (Victoria) attempted, unsuccessfully, to have the building heritage listed.