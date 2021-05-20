Good call still good

What a joke! Barilaro called on me to resign when I was the Liberal Prime Minister of Australia! https://t.co/nAP10gwAH1
— Malcolm Turnbull (@TurnbullMalcolm) May 20, 2021
There cannot be stable money within an environment dominated by ideologies hostile to the preservation of economic freedom.
Who is this Malcolm Turnbull?
Some has been former pollieaggot?
Are we paying him a pension?
He was right then, and he’s right now.
Just as well he reminded us he was the Liberal Prime Minister of Australia! He didn’t seem very liberal either before, during or since.
What’s the turd on about?
Oh ok.
The Libs are such cowards
Labor wouldn’t let him in so he turned the Libs into Greens.
Unless they can get his vampire fangs out of their necks they’re gone.
Righty voters will gnaw their hand off rather than write “1” next to the wet LNP.
Malcolm who?
If the Liberal Party had any self-respect they’d expel Maladroit Blight Trumble Esq.
Begs the question…what does he have on them?
Former Prime Ministers should remain just that-former. Just shut up and f*** off.
Trumble was a disaster. He really ought not claim his PMship as a qualification to get even a library card.
Yes I wonder the same thing. I also want to know what John Howard saw in him.
I used to think the Trumble scene- eastern suburbs lawyer was anathema to ‘white picket fence’ John Howard. Not so.