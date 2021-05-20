Good call still good

Posted on May 20, 2021 by currencylad

This entry was posted in Elections, Politics of the Left. Bookmark the permalink.

13 Responses to Good call still good

  1. Professor Fred Lenin says:
    May 20, 2021 at 5:50 pm

    Who is this Malcolm Turnbull?
    Some has been former pollieaggot?
    Are we paying him a pension?

  2. Craig Mc says:
    May 20, 2021 at 5:52 pm

    He was right then, and he’s right now.

  3. Colin Suttie says:
    May 20, 2021 at 5:52 pm

    Just as well he reminded us he was the Liberal Prime Minister of Australia! He didn’t seem very liberal either before, during or since.

  4. miltonf says:
    May 20, 2021 at 5:53 pm

    What’s the turd on about?

  5. miltonf says:
    May 20, 2021 at 5:55 pm

    Oh ok.

  6. Terry Andrews says:
    May 20, 2021 at 6:06 pm

    The Libs are such cowards

  7. Bruce of Newcastle says:
    May 20, 2021 at 6:12 pm

    Labor wouldn’t let him in so he turned the Libs into Greens.
    Unless they can get his vampire fangs out of their necks they’re gone.
    Righty voters will gnaw their hand off rather than write “1” next to the wet LNP.

  8. RobK says:
    May 20, 2021 at 6:21 pm

    Malcolm who?

  9. Roger says:
    May 20, 2021 at 6:38 pm

    If the Liberal Party had any self-respect they’d expel Maladroit Blight Trumble Esq.

    Begs the question…what does he have on them?

  10. Damon says:
    May 20, 2021 at 6:39 pm

    Former Prime Ministers should remain just that-former. Just shut up and f*** off.

  11. Mother Lode says:
    May 20, 2021 at 6:41 pm

    Trumble was a disaster. He really ought not claim his PMship as a qualification to get even a library card.

  12. miltonf says:
    May 20, 2021 at 6:42 pm

    If the Liberal Party had any self-respect they’d expel Maladroit Blight Trumble Esq.

    Begs the question…what does he have on them?

    Yes I wonder the same thing. I also want to know what John Howard saw in him.

  13. miltonf says:
    May 20, 2021 at 6:46 pm

    I used to think the Trumble scene- eastern suburbs lawyer was anathema to ‘white picket fence’ John Howard. Not so.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.