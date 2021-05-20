Hypocritic Oaf

Posted on May 20, 2021 by currencylad
[P]oliticisation and negative media about the vaccination program has led to a situation where many people are wondering why they would have the vaccine.”

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

– Vice-president of the Australian Medical Association, Chris Moy, is annoyed that Australians (correctly) feel safe from coronavirus and wants the government to start scaring them into vaccination with a dedicated propaganda campaign. Last year, leftist Moy worked tirelessly for the passage of South Australia’s extremist abortion ‘reform’ bill. In 2019, he objected to the Religious Freedom Bill because it would permit doctors not to kill unborn children.

This entry was posted in COVID-19, Fake News, Politics of the Left. Bookmark the permalink.

1 Response to Hypocritic Oaf

  1. miltonf says:
    May 20, 2021 at 11:29 am

    There are some seriously creepy doctors out there. Von Einem was a medical student for a while iirc.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.