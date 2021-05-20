Hypocritic Oaf

[P]oliticisation and negative media about the vaccination program has led to a situation where many people are wondering why they would have the vaccine.” [P]oliticisation and negative media about the vaccination program has led to a situation where many people are wondering why they would have the vaccine.”

– Vice-president of the Australian Medical Association, Chris Moy, is annoyed that Australians (correctly) feel safe from coronavirus and wants the government to start scaring them into vaccination with a dedicated propaganda campaign. Last year, leftist Moy worked tirelessly for the passage of South Australia’s extremist abortion ‘reform’ bill. In 2019, he objected to the Religious Freedom Bill because it would permit doctors not to kill unborn children.