The Lady With The Lance

Draft right-to-die legislation in Queensland has widened the scope of euthanasia law, making “mental suffering” a ground for ­eligibility and providing earlier access to voluntary assisted dying for the terminally ill.

Doctors will be allowed to raise with a dying patient the option of ending their life, while those with a disability or mental illness can apply for VAD under a draft bill framed by the Queensland Law Reform Commission…

Queensland has no upper house of state parliament and the ­nation’s fourth VAD law is certain to be enacted after the bill is introduced by Annastacia Palaszczuk’s Labor government next week. “For many, this will be the most important work this parliament will do,” the Premier said on Tuesday, releasing draft legislation…

Catholic Archbishop of Brisbane Mark Coleridge said the draft legislation was unsurprising but “deeply disappointing” when the focus on palliative care had been lost “amid haste to introduce euthanasia”.