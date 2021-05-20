The Lady With The Lance

FOR a long time, morally sane critics have warned of the mission creep that will extend “voluntary assisted dying” (murder-suicide) to other than terminal and aged people. Predictably, then, having adjudged the coast clear after a bothersome year of faked mercy, the Queensland Premier returns to her favourite policy: death.
Draft right-to-die legislation in Queensland has widened the scope of euthanasia law, making “mental suffering” a ground for eligibility and providing earlier access to voluntary assisted dying for the terminally ill.
Doctors will be allowed to raise with a dying patient the option of ending their life, while those with a disability or mental illness can apply for VAD under a draft bill framed by the Queensland Law Reform Commission…
Queensland has no upper house of state parliament and the nation’s fourth VAD law is certain to be enacted after the bill is introduced by Annastacia Palaszczuk’s Labor government next week. “For many, this will be the most important work this parliament will do,” the Premier said on Tuesday, releasing draft legislation…
Catholic Archbishop of Brisbane Mark Coleridge said the draft legislation was unsurprising but “deeply disappointing” when the focus on palliative care had been lost “amid haste to introduce euthanasia”.
There is a juncture in the last stanzas of our lives where most us us will be “dying” in a broad sense. This legislation (and the more explicitly Nazi iterations to follow) enables doctors and uninterested families to passively-aggressively badger the frail and suffering to take a pill and make it easier on everybody. The Royal Commission into aged ‘care’ – and the ‘institutional’ failures that led to it – proved that, as a nation, we see the elderly as an economic and personal nuisance. Death-obsessed Palaszczuk banished the young from beaches last year for political reasons only, the pretext being to save the life of “even one” vulnerable person. Now she wants doctors to kill as many of them as possible. Fully vaccinated, mind you; fully vaccinated and murdered.
Next stop will be suicide booths like they have on Futurama.
We await the LNP’s response with ‘bated breath.
This is the same State government that banns the prescription of Ivermectin & HCQ for human beings, is the term ”bigpharma whore” in common usage yet?
sounds like India might be waking up to what has been going been done to them as it led the charge with vaxs back late last year
joannenova.com.au/2021/05/cases-down-in-the-parts-of-india-that-approved-ivermectin-use/
LOL. Wait for their silence…..and then they wonder why they lose elections.
This will lead to poorer palliative care as well, given the now much cheaper alternative. How else to encourage a desire for euthanasia than by making the alternative ever more painful…
‘Mental trauma now grounds for euthanasia…’
Mainly the mental trauma caused by totalitarian lockdown causing the destruction of rights, freedoms, wealth, health, and happiness under the jackboots of self-appointed “protectors of humanity”.
Our bestest stat: how many euthanasia candidates were saved by our noble actions? (forgetting the immense cost, but of course).
I wonder if ScoMo might help? Is it more than 30,000 Scotty?
Genuine question: Which Australian town should we rename Nuremberg?
As it is a proven fact that people who suffer from believing in failed UN doomsday global warming also suffer from mental depression and trauma, an assisted suicide note is the most humanitarian way to help them.
And there is so much winning for the rest of us, as the planet is saved from overpopulation, a sin if there was one from these human haters and doomsday cult believers and we are free from their incessant whining and hypocrisy, and the gene pool of the incredibly gullible and stupid cancels itself.
So much winning … one can dream.
Ah good ol’ collectivists – returning to their age old obsession with ridding the planet of useless eaters/existers.
Just can’t help themselves, the disgusting evil morbid ghouls.
I’d be surprised if the “mental suffering” category gets more than a handful of deaths. They’ll give up when the bureaucracy overwhelms them and clinicians are loathe to pursue that avenue. Personally I hope the option is available to me for some future time. Me and mine know how I don’t want to live – when I’m merely existing rather than living.
yea, its true, our older population do cost more to keep alive and do suck up other economic resources along the way.
No doubt, alot of catallaxian commentators fall into the same category………..
Leftists have a long history of mocking and scoffing at the “slippery slope” argument against legislation such as this, but then when you do give them an inch they always take a mile.
I have always been perturbed that the people who support abortion, even up to birth of a baby, are the same ones who are vociferously against capital punishment.
If she leads by example I might consider listening to what she has to say.
But if she leads by example I won’t be able to listen to her any more.
It’s a quandry.
“Mental trauma”
So much easier for the greedy relatives to push the old person prematurely to the end.
I doubt some relatives would bother if there was nothing in the will, just let the old person stay unvisited in the nursing home.
I understand a person wanting to pull the plug on themselves after years of pain and suffering, but how to protect aged infirm from being preyed upon by relatives who can’t wait for their funds. When money enters the story – people become a bit nasty.
Palaszczuk = 3rd worst premier (behind Andrews and whatever the name of the WA premier is/was???).
However, make no mistake, this Legislation will be popular in Queensland. It has an older population and people are simply unaware that this practice already occurs, and has been doing so for decades in the shadows (as most in the medical industry will be aware). The fact that the Government is getting involve won’t spook anyone, despite the sinister reality that Government does not always act (directly or indirectly) in the best interests of its’ people.
I’ve noticed that for some reason, a large proportion of people are unable to envisage consequences that they have not experienced in their lifetime. Look at how easily everyone surrendered their guns in 96, despite just 45 years prior, the worst of human atrocities was committed by a Government against their own innocent population. WRT climate change, it seems that people cannot comprehend that weather cycles may be longer (and significantly so) than their own life span, thus will make decisions ‘cutting off their noses’ upon their experience.
My fear is that the current state of affairs will be put under a microscope and replaced by an unworkable/unethical, and secular (or even anti-religous) system, with ties to the inevitable corruption that Governments always promote.
If they euthanised people by infecting them with COVID-19 and letting them choke on their own blood, you lot would be perfectly fine with it.
You lot?
That’s racist.
Not sure about this, as the article seems to say that a person with a terminal illness, who is totally stressed out….in despair etc, finds life no longer worth living…..should be able to end it early, without waiting until the current “time until death” clause is invoked. This looks OK to me as I’ve known a couple of people who ended it themselves long before the “due date” arrived, and who could’ve done with a little gentle help.
Meanwhile, I reckon that anyone, at any time, who wants to die can so easily botch it they should be able to get assistance in not botching it. One guy I heard about years ago jumped off a cliff in the bush and ended up taking a couple of days to die since the fall was inter-rupted by branches etc; this told to me by a fella when I left my car at a farm near a national park to go hiking for a few weeks; “you aren’t planning to top yourself are ya Sammy?”.
Nah. Anyone who’s had enough should be able to access the right drugs etc, no tests necessary. That’s all their is to it.
“If they euthanised people by infecting them with COVID-19 and letting them choke on their own blood, you lot would be perfectly fine with it.”
You’re a moron.
