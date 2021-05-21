Wake me when it’s over

Commercial programs like The Project have bought into Woke big time.
I saw this article this morning – Woke is a genius brand, and a threat to our way of life – and was going to put it up but now they have put it on the front page of the online edition so it must have attracted a lot of readers besides myself. It really is exceptional. These are the elements identified of the woke brand but you need to go to the article to see these fleshed out.
You need to know your market
You need a brand promise.
You need a brand personality
You need a mission statement
You need a brand book that explains how the brand behaves in all circumstances and how it relates to the world
You need a brand strategy to dominate the competition
You need to identify what is known as the “customer journey” that maps the experience with the brand
You need “full funnel” marketing that builds awareness, consideration, and purchase
You need a social media strategy
You need point of sale
You need brand-specific DIY manuals with step-by-step instructions on how to buy in
He finishes with this:
Who owns this brand?
Everyone who wants a piece. It sells a grand narrative of achieving social justice through a collection of half thought out assertions. In reality, woke threatens to undermine the values of Western civilisation.
And who could he have in mind about this? Thousands of students join climate rally in Melbourne.
As we read: ‘Josie, 14, from Richmond High School said not enough adults were taking action so students had to do it now. “It’s such a big issue. We have to step up,” she said.’
Thank goodness for all of these visionary 14-year olds.
AND JUST SAW THIS ON INSTAPUNDIT:
GOOD: People Are Getting Tired of Woke Nonsense.
Related: To defeat woke tyrants, the rest of us must treat them like the monsters they are.
People are beginning to work out just what idiots the left have become. A danger to themselves, of course, but to the rest of us as well.
Child indoctrination = Child abuse
If you target them young enough you get to install it into the religious part of their brain, because the logical thinking part hasn’t developed yet. Every belief system ever promulgated wants to get their shit into the brains of children as young as possible. It’s the whole point of warfare: imposing your will onto the future.
Simple, just never use a car or a plane, or eat, wear or buy anything made more than walking distance from your house. Still feel like stepping up?
Bought into it? They launched it on Australian television. They helped make Facebook, Twitter et al popular by having special segments about them. They own Woke in Australia.
Nefarious anti-Australian shit. No wonder Waaaaleeeed fits in so well.
These poor kids have no mental tools for assessing the veracity of anything much, let alone the fraudulent graphs the climate activists invent. Which I suppose is why the Left is going after them younger and younger. They have invincible ignorance coupled with a desire to rebel. So they feed them lies and push them in front of a camera and there you go – cheap footage for the lefty MSM.
When you dig into the real world data nothing much is happening except a flat trend for at least a quarter century.
Brucie
The part that is true about this is the left has successfully managed to frighten the living shit out of young kids and low information adults. A majority of the left actually has been hoodwinked into believing life will die out on earth due to gerbil warming. It’s been a successful campaign overall.
Josie,
The lower tropospehere, where humans live and experience weather and the climate, is cooler now than it was in 1980.
There is no issue.
You’ve been conned by big “green” energy businesses and their propagandists who stand to make an awful lot of money on the back of the fear they’ve instilled in you.
Have a look at the book Primal Branding by Patrick Hanlon.
Ideas, like products and services, are sold and purchased.
Hanlon posits his seven primal elements as:
A creation story [not in the biblical sense].
The Creed.
The Icons.
The rituals.
The Pagans, or Nonbelievers [again, not based on religiosity]
The sacred Words, and
The Leader.
The list above means nothing without explanation, however it is enough to know that the author has identified these elements as collectively the structure of an almost-ideal
consumer ‘purchase.’
Conservatism is very poor at not only identifying itself as a brand, but also as a commodity that has value. (If you’re stuck on the word ‘brand,’ substitute it with whatever else takes your fancy).
As a general comment (not directed to any individual), ridicule can be a potent weapon, but only when combined with, or followed-up by, other tactics. When motivated by defensive ignorance, ridicule achieves very little (if we use behavioural change as a tool of measurement).
Woke marketing truly is genius – but definitely of the evil variety.
The best example we have at present is electricity generators conning people into paying more for providing less, and providing it less reliably, in the name of “climate change” and “climate action” and beguiling dimwits with marketing gimmicks like “surge pricing” enabled by “smart meters”.
The marching kiddies will find out all about this when they start paying their own power bills – they might then start to question some of the bull being pumped out by the likes of The Project and Q&A (which, please God, will both be axed on the same day….)
Not sure how cold they want it to be …
May 20, 2021: Sydney records coldest stretch of May days in 54 years
https://www.9news.com.au/national/record-cold-weather-for-may-in-sydney-as-southeast-australia-continues-to-shiver/69ced3d8-2087-41c8-9f70-0d7babcac7a3
Fact check: 100% of 97% ‘science’ anti fossil protesters prefer protest signs made from 100% fossil fuels.
Thank goodness these children are so well educated and knowledgeable that they can tell us what to do! They are just like St Greta, the scowling teenage grumpy chops who knows everything, somehow, despite her lack of schooling.
Not really, they’ll just then jump on the bandwagon of “$100 minimium wage! NewStart should be $50k p.a.!”
And there I was thinking that the creed of Marketing was:
There’s a sucker born every minute.
A fool and his money are easily parted.
Hook them early and you’ve got them for life.
Tell them what they want to hear.
If it’s free, then you are the product.
Let’s see if we can turn it into “a science” and make a buck.
If it read like Control Systems Theory, it could be actually practical.
But then many of these marketing folks have very poor STEM skills.
Take away their electronic toys, phones, iPads, game consoles, etc. No matter how much they want to believe otherwise, even if mum and dad signed up to woke, green, fairy dust power, their energy sources to charge and operate their toys are still underpinned by fossil fuel energy.
Let’s see how committed they really are.
P.S. walk to school when it rains, don’t get ferried in mum’s diesel powered SUV.