AstraClotica is for the little people

And the premier and the Chief Medical Officer in Queensland have let Queenslanders down and they need to, I think, go out today, roll their sleeve up and make a very public statement about the fact that they have got the vaccine and encourage other people to do it.”
I think the Premier is mindful of not jumping the queue and (wants) to have the flu shot first. I don’t quite understand why we’re piling in on the Queensland Premier.”
“She is in phase 1b, I think,” Scott Morrison said of the Premier. I don’t know what that means.
Annastacia’s father is of course heavily invested in gene technology, so maybe she knows to stay away from this. No conflict here, no sir.
So, if the vaccinations go pear-shaped?
More “crisis management”?
When did this year’s flu shots become available?
My estimation of my Premier has just risen. Not by much, of course.
Dutton can go fvck himself.
It is called “leadership”, and if, as Palacechook and Young claim, the vaccine is safe should set an example to the public and get the jab themselves.
Swan, as usual, is just being a dickhead.
It means “I got the good one that other over-50s can’t get any more, so I’d better pull my head in.”
Palaszczuk is a duplicitous, hypocritical, lying witch. The flu vaccine has been widely available since March. Chemist Warehouse had it available from 22nd March.
But the Premier and the CHO are still on a wait list?
It’s not the lie which stings, it’s the confirmation that the liar thinks you are stupid enough to believe it.
The rabble are panicked into being ‘protected’, whereas the cognoscenti are waiting for the ill-effects to become obvious. I agree.The vaccines were rushed. we’re having a mass, unmonitored, clinical trial.
According to the National Health and Medical Research Council:-
Phase 1b involves escalating dose studies to examine safety and tolerability.
Smartest thing she has done.
Looks like Dutton has sorted out the $90 B submarine thing and the fake war crimes thing. He now has plenty of spare time. Well done that man.
Took my five minutes to get flu shot at the chemist.
Looks like there’s some very interesting (and unexpectedly heartening?) crab-walking going on north of the Tweed –
https://thenewdaily.com.au/news/queensland/2021/05/20/queensland-astrazeneca/
“The Queensland government will put off a mass vaccination hub until the last quarter of the year because it is no longer administering the AstraZeneca vaccine.
The state government is administering the Pfizer vaccine to frontline healthcare workers and vulnerable people, but has stopped administering the AstraZeneca jab.”
“Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says the state is too “decentralised” to set up an AstraZeneca hub, but she’s planning Pfizer and Moderna hubs later this year.”
This might, of course, be part of a grand scheme of Blackadderesque cunning to have us all stampeding in the direction of Pfizer and Moderna vaccinations, but we’ll see……
As an after-thought to my previous comment, the apparent crab-walking by the Queensland government could also – if spun well (and they are pretty nifty chook hypnotists when they put their minds to it) – seriously white-ant LNP support in federal seats in Queensland.
Morrison’s aged-based vaccine apartheid is basically a two-fingered salute to an absolutely crucial segment of LNP support, and this manoeuvre by Palaszczuk could swing sufficient numbers from that group to Labor to decide the federal election – that should be a chilling thought for federal ministers and other MPs from that state.
Latest figures from UK seem to show that Astrazeneca is effective against the Chinese virus in 85 to 90 per cent of cases .
All this anti vac hysteria misses the point that the vac does not cure the Chinese virus but lessens its severity . If everyone has the vaccine its effect is minimised and we can progress in the new normal . Naturally things will never reti-urn ti 2018 normal the Chinese virus is with us forever now .
Palaszczuk and the other Witch have been shilling heavily for the Jab, so Dutton is entitled to ask when she’s having her turn.
Only a few weeks ago the Qld Health Minister was forced to do a U-Turn on advising people who’d had reactions to injections to reconsider having it.
Palaszczuk has suffered from Endometriosis for many years, so of course she’d be nuts to have the shot.
I think around 10% of women have endometriosis. It’s not some rare thing.
If that is her reason, she should be up front and Ms Young advise women with that disease not to have the vaccination.
It could well be Ms Palaszczuk’s reason, but the 10% should be informed.